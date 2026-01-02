On the Digital side, there will go an extra week before the next article, folks. Bear with me, please!
Homeworld
The first-person shooter and the real-time-strategy game, those two genres that had come to absolutely dominate mainstream computer gaming by the end of the 1990s, were surprisingly different in their core technologies. The FPS was all about 3D graphics, as aided and abetted by the new breed of hardware-accelerated 3D cards that seemed to be getting more powerful — and also more expensive — almost by the month. A generation of young men whose fathers might have spent their time tinkering with hot rods in the garage could be found in their studies and bedrooms, trying to outdo their peers by squeezing a little bit more speed and fidelity out of their “rigs”; in this latest era of hot-rodding, frame rate and resolution were the metrics rather than quarter-mile times and dynamometer results.
The technology behind the RTS was fairly traditional by comparison; these games relied on sprites and pixel graphics that weren’t that dissimilar in the broad strokes from the graphics of the 1980s. Running them was less a continuum — less of a question of running a game better or worse — and more a simple binary divide between a computer that could run a given game at an acceptable speed and one that could not. If you happened to be a fan of both dominant genres, as plenty of people were, your snazzy new 3D card had to sit idle when you took a break from Quake or Half-Life to fire up Command & Conquer or Starcraft.
Still, one didn’t have to be much of a tech visionary to see that the unique affordances of 3D graphics could be applied to many other gameplay formulas beyond running around and shooting things from an embodied first-person perspective. The 3D revolution offered a whole slate of temptations to RTS makers and players. Instead of staring down on a battlefield from a fixed isometric view, you could pan around to view it from whatever angle made most sense in the current situation. You could zoom in to micro-manage a skirmish in detail, then zoom out to take in the whole strategic panorama. Embracing the third dimension in graphics promised to bring a whole new dimension of play and spectacle to the RTS. Already in 1997, RTS games like Total Annihilation and Myth: The Fallen Lords were making some use of 3D technology to bring some of those features to the table.
But it wasn’t until Homeworld, a game developed by Relic Entertainment and published by Sierra in late 1999, that an RTS went all-in on 3D, moving the battlefield from the surface of a planet to the infinite depths of space, where up could just as easily be down, or left, or right. Such an experiment was surely inevitable; if these folks hadn’t done it when they did, someone else would have soon enough. What feels far less predestined is how fully-formed this first maximally 3D RTS was, so much so that it would never be comprehensively surpassed in the opinion of some fans of the genre. This is highly unusual in game development, where innovations more typically make their debut complete with plenty of rough edges, which need a few iterations to be sanded down to friction-less perfection. Homeworld, however, was a seemingly immaculate conception, the full package of technology and design right out of the gate. It frustrated the competition by leaving them with so little to improve upon. And it did something else as well, something guaranteed to endear it to me: in an era and a genre in which narrative was widely debased and dismissed, it showed how much a well-presented, intelligent story could do to elevate a game.
Most games begin with a gameplay genre: I want to make an FPS, or an RTS, or a CRPG. (Gamers do love to make an alphabet soup out of their hobby, don’t they?) But some games — including many of the most special ones — begin instead with an experience their makers wish to offer their players, then let that dictate the mechanics. It feels appropriate that Homeworld, notwithstanding its status as the canonical first 3D RTS, started the latter way, in the head of a 21-year-old Canadian named Alex Garden in the spring of 1997.
Despite his tender age, Garden thought of himself as a grizzled industry survivor, having been involved with games for five years. He had first been hired as a games tester at Distinctive Software, based right there in his hometown of Vancouver, after he met Distinctive’s founder Don Mattrick in the frozen-yogurt shop where he was working at the time. Half a decade later, he had become a software engineer at Electronic Arts Canada, the new incarnation of Distinctive, working primarily on the Triple Play series of baseball games. But Garden was a young man with big ideas, equipped with a personality big enough to sell them. He was already itching to strike out on his own and try to bring some of them to fruition.
Garden was a big fan of the old but sneakily influential 1978 television show Battlestar Galactica. One of the first pieces of media to capitalize on the craze for science fiction ignited by the original Star Wars, it was irredeemably cheesy in many respects, boasting characters with names like “Apollo” and “Starbuck” and the obligatory insufferable kid with a robot dog. But its visual effects were exceptional for the era; it offered up the most exciting pictures of combat in space that anyone had seen on a screen since its inspiration had dazzled moviegoers a year earlier. Then, too, there was a vein of myth that ran beneath all of the surface cheese to lend the show an odd sort of gravitas. Creator Glen A. Larson was a devout Mormon, and he based his semi-serialized story on that of the twelve wandering tribes of Israel, as well as the so-called Mormon Exodus, the overland trek of Brigham Young and his followers from Illinois to Utah in the mid-nineteenth century. In the show, a “ragtag fleet” of humans who look just like us seek a new home after their planet has been destroyed by the evil Cylons, a robotic race of aliens who continue to harry them even now. This new planet the humans search for is called — wait for it! — Earth, purported to be the home of a legendary “thirteenth tribe of humanity.”
You might be inclined to dismiss it all as just the usual claptrap about “ancient astronauts” and the like, one more misbegotten spawn of Erich von Däniken’s wildly popular book of pseudo-archaeology Chariots of the Gods, and I wouldn’t rush to argue with you. But to Star Wars-loving youngsters, all those portentous voiceovers gave the show a weighty resonance that even their favorite film couldn’t match. Battlestar Galactica lasted just one season on the air; its ratings weren’t terrible, but were deemed not sufficient to justify the $1 million per episode the show cost to produce. Yet it had a profound impact on some of those who saw it, both during its short prime-time run and during the decades it spent as a fixture of syndicated television thereafter. Among these people was our old friend Chris Roberts, who lifted its conceit of “World War II aircraft carriers in space” for Wing Commander, the biggest computer-game franchise of the early 1990s. And to that same list we can now add Alex Garden, who would appropriate less its surface trappings and more its deeper theme of ragtag refugees searching for a home.
To hear Garden tell the tale, the trip from Battlestar Galactica to Homeworld was a quick and logical one.
I was having a conversation with some friends about how much we loved Battlestar Galactica, and wouldn’t it be great if it was back on TV. We were also talking about how much we loved X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter, but how all you could do was pull back, pull left, and so on. So I started thinking to myself, “Wouldn’t it be great if you could have a 3D game that looked like you were watching Star Wars but had a story line like Battlestar Galactica?” And the game just came to me. Like a flash.
The idea, then, was to use 3D graphics in a different way from the norm, liberating you from a single embodied perspective and letting you roam free around and through a space battle, the way that the cameras of George Lucas and Glen Larsen were allowed to do. But at the same time, there would be more than spectacle to Homeworld. The story was key to Garden’s vision in a way that it wasn’t for most working in the RTS genre, where the single-player campaigns often seemed like mere training exercises to prepare you for the real point of the endeavor, the online multiplayer component.
Garden may have been young and unproven, but he could be very persuasive, and the blueprint for a 3D RTS that he was selling was both bracing and a fairly obvious next technological step for the suddenly ascendant genre as Warcraft II and Command & Conquer were tearing up the sales charts. On the strength of “two whiteboard presentations and no demo,” he signed a contract with Sierra On-Line, freshly pried out of the clutches of its founders Ken and Roberta Williams and ready to leave its roots in adventure games behind and go where the present-day action in gaming was. Sierra would endure a wild roller-coaster ride during the 28 months that Homeworld would spend in development, encompassing a vexed merger, a massive financial scandal, and finally another sale. Yet all of this affected Relic Entertainment, the little studio that Alex Garden founded above a nightclub in Vancouver in order to make Homeworld a reality, less than one might expect. He and the twenty or so compatriots he gathered around him just kept their heads down and kept on keeping on. Garden evinced a wisdom far beyond his years when he described his approach to leadership: “Figure out what you’re good at, assume you’re lousy at everything else, hire people to do all the things you’re lousy at, and get out of their way.”
Anyway, they had way too much to worry about in the realms of technology and design to pay much attention to corporate politics. Although most of the core gameplay concepts in Homeworld would be familiar to any RTS veteran, their implementation in 3D was uncharted territory. All past games that had tried to model space combat from an admiral’s point of view, dating back to tabletop classics like Star Fleet Battles, had struggled with the third dimension, consigned as they were to playing out on a 2D canvas. The most typical solution had been to more or less ignore the dimension of depth, to present space combat as if these were dreadnoughts floating on an ebony ocean rather than the inhabitants of an environment where up, down, left, and right were all available options at all times, and all strictly a matter of one’s current perspective on the battlefield. Needless to say, this wouldn’t do for Homeworld. How to present this three-dimensional battlefield in a way that human gamers, sad terrestrial creatures that they were, could grasp and manipulate?
They settled on an interface that stayed invisible most of the time. The screen was filled entirely with the open vista of space, through which you would ideally roam by taking advantage of one of the more baroque mice that were just starting to replace the basic two-button rodents on many new computers. You rotated the view by holding down the right button and moving the mouse; zoomed in and out using the mouse wheel; set the camera to follow a ship by clicking it with the middle button. You issued orders to your vessels by left-clicking them to select them and then right-clicking to bring up context menus — or, even better, by learning the keyboard shortcuts to the various commands. Initially, it could make for a disorienting mixture of old and new. “We found players who had very little exposure to top-down RTS games had an easier time learning the controls to Homeworld,” admits Erin Daly, lead designer of the game and the very first employee hired by Relic to join Alex Garden there above the nightclub. Once you spent some time with it, though, the interface began to seem less baffling and, indeed, the only reasonable one.
Homeworld was built as a multiplayer game first, in order to get the core gameplay working without having to think above the vagaries of artificial intelligence. Yet Alex Garden’s determination to make it a compelling, immersive fiction in addition to a place to fight with your buddies never wavered. He entrusted the world-building to a 27-year-old anthropologist, archaeologist, and part-time science-fiction writer named Arinn Dembo, the manual and the in-game script to a 32-year-old games journalist named Martin Cirulis. They made the setting and the story as rich as Garden could possibly have hoped for — in fact, far outdistancing Battlestar Galactica in detail and coherency. The eventual manual would open with 40 pages of “historical and technical briefings” in small type. At the end of the day, Homeworld may still have been a game about blowing things up in outer space, a theme handed down from the original Space Invaders, but it was going to try its darnedest to give the explosions some contextual resonance.
This isn’t to say that the story was the first thing that leaped out at the legions of eager gaming scribes who started to write about Homeworld in the magazines already more than a year before its release. And in truth it’s hard to blame them: even in its formative stages, Homeworld looked absolutely amazing, like nothing else out there. It remains a wonderland of heavenly delights for screen-shooters, presenting an endless series of striking tableaux that are each unique, because each of them stems from your game and no one else’s.
The many published previews provide us with a rare window into Homeworld’s development. Most of all, they tell us how stable the core tenets of the design remained; by the time the first journalists came through the door, all of the fundamentals of the gameplay were in place, leaving only the endless labor of refining, refining, refining. “We had the basic control scheme nailed on day one,” laughed Alex Garden later. “Ironing out the details of that basic scheme was a simple two-year task…”
The structure of the campaign is the one place where the design was overhauled in a more dramatic way. It was first envisioned as a somewhat non-linear affair that would let players literally pick their battles as they guided their fleet from star system to star system in search of home. In the end, though, this meta-game was abandoned in favor of a more standard fixed ladder of increasingly difficult scenarios. But one important twist on the standard RTS campaign formula did survive: instead of starting each scenario from scratch, researching the same technologies and building a fleet of the same old units, you would be able to take both your current tech tree and your current fleet with you from scenario to scenario. This makes a huge difference to the overall experience, about which more in a moment.
Undoubtedly the strangest outcome of the mounting hype over Homeworld was a partnership with, of all people, the venerable rock group Yes. Prior to this point, it had been game developers who had sought comparisons and collaborations with rock stars, not the other way around. In this case, however, the initial overture came from the musicians’ side. It seems that Jon Anderson, Yes’s lead singer, had decided that an association with a computer game might be a good way to promote his band’s next album. He directed his publicist to shop the idea around the industry. It was an odd avenue of promotion on the face of it, but not completely inexplicable when you thought it through. After a reign as one of the most popular progressive-rock bands on the planet during the heyday of that style in the 1970s, releasing albums where the ten-minute tracks were sometimes the short ones, Yes had managed to pull off an opportunistic transformation in the 1980s, into sleek, New Wave-inflected pop hit-makers. Alas, the 1990s had been less welcoming, seeing Yes caught between their two identities amid ever-shifting personnel lineups, awakening only indifference outside of their dwindling hardcore fan base. With their days of getting radio play long behind them, it perhaps wasn’t so unreasonable to try to capture the attention of computer gamers, whose Venn diagram was known to have a significant overlap with that of prog-rock listeners.
Jon Anderson’s inquiries eventually led him to Sierra, who passed him on to Relic Entertainment. He came out to Vancouver to spend a day looking at Homeworld and discussing the story, although it’s questionable how deeply he understood either; he “loved” the story, he later said, because “the story line was very similar to thoughts common to human beings. We’re all trying to find our way home.” But for a songwriter famous for his nonsensical lyrics (“In and around the lake, mountains come out of the sky and stand there…”), it probably didn’t matter all that much one way or the other. He patched together several shorter songs to make one long one called, appropriately enough, “Homeworld.” (“Just what keeps us so alive, just what makes us realize, our home is our world, our life, home is our world…”) “It was really all about getting people who had enjoyed Yes in the ’70s to come back,” Anderson says. And indeed, the track does feel more like fan service than a vital artistic statement, a description which can be applied to most of the band’s latter-day efforts.
Be that as it may, “Homeworld” was the lead-off track on Yes’s album The Ladder, which was released on September 20, 1999. A demo of the game was included on the CD. When the full game shipped just a week later, it included promotional materials advertising The Ladder as “a striking return to form for the band” (the same words that would be used to describe every subsequent Yes album for the next quarter-century, as it happened). The song played over the game’s credits sequence. When all was said and done, it seems doubtful whether the odd cross-promotional strategy did much of anything for either Relic or Yes. Homeworld sold over half a million copies in its first six months; The Ladder sold rather less well.
But if the Yes song turned out to be kind of pointless, there was very little else in the game about which one could make the same statement. Homeworld is a marvel of focused design, a game which knows exactly what it wants to do and be, and achieves every one of its goals with grace and verve. I must admit that I didn’t finish it, but that says more about the player than it does about the game; as most of you know by now, I have no natural affinity or talent whatsoever for the RTS genre, and in the end I just had too many other games on the syllabus to spend any more time struggling with this one, which becomes very challenging by its middle phases.
Given how rubbish I am at the genre, I’m woefully unqualified to write in detail about Homeworld’s mechanical merits as an RTS; suffice to say that, while the learning curve is a bit steep for my tastes, Homeworld is amazingly mature for being the first of its 3D breed. What I’d like to drill down on here is something closer to my heart: the incredible extent to which it succeeds as a lived fictional experience. To my knowledge, no other RTS of its era comes close to it in this respect. Command & Conquer, Warcraft I and II, even to a large degree Starcraft… all had campaigns that served more as excuses for their scenarios — or, in the case of Command & Conquer, excuses for the creators to make the deliriously campy B-movies of their dreams — than compelling fictions in their own right. Homeworld is not like that. Even once the gameplay had worn me out, I still had to see the story through on YouTube, simply because I wanted to know what would happen. There are very, very few ludic fictions, from any gameplay genre, about which I can make such a statement.
Homeworld is about a group of humans from a planet called Kharak, for whom the “ancient astronauts” theory promulgated by Erich von Däniken here on Planet Earth turned out to actually be true. For there came a point when the steady march of their science “revealed a disturbing lack of commonality between our biochemical makeup and that of most Kharakid life.” Their satellites found “unusual pieces of metallic debris in high orbit,” containing “trace elements and isotope combinations unknown on Kharak.” Finally, the remnants of an enormous interstellar spaceship were found buried beneath the surface of the planet. Amidst the wreckage there was unearthed the “Guidestone,” an artifact engraved with a map of the known galaxy, highlighting Kharak and another planet labeled as Hiigara, a word meaning “Home.”
Using knowledge scavenged from the wreckage, the Kharakids spent more than a century constructing an interstellar vessel of their own, a “Mothership” capable of carrying up to 600,000 souls, suspended in cryogenic sleep, to this lost home world of Hiigara. The Mothership is a mobile factory as well as a colony ship, able to produce more, smaller ships from mined materials. (Anyone who has ever stood within ten feet of an RTS can probably sense where this is going…) It is controlled by a neuroscientist named Karan Sjet, who has volunteered to have her own brain wired into its computer systems. Karan Sjet is you, of course.
So, the campaign is about the Mothership’s search for home. The fact that your fleet and your research progress carry over from scenario to scenario makes it feel like one seamless story, epic in a way that smacks more of Civilization than Starcraft. Major plot developments occur within the scenarios more often than between them, further breaking down the standard RTS drill of mission briefing, mission, and victory screen. Individual ships become known to you for their exploits, even as they learn to fly and fight better over time. You develop a real attachment to them in much the same way you might to, say, the soldiers you send into battle in XCOM; you’ll find yourself looking out for them, trying to minimize their exposure to danger just as any humane real-world admiral would. In my admittedly limited experience, none of these feelings are at all typical of the RTS genre.
That said, a disarming amount of Homeworld’s success as a fiction comes down to its aesthetic presentation. In a genre known for its frenetic pace, built around scenarios that are considered to have overstayed their welcome if they stretch out to more than half an hour, this game is willing to take its time, with scenarios that can take several hours to finish. Everything is slower, more stately, allowing you plenty of opportunity to… well, to simply contemplate the scene before you, to think about where you have been and where you are going. The vibe is more 2001: A Space Odyssey than Star Wars or Battlestar Galactica, weird as that may sound for a game that is ultimately still about blowing things up in space. Relic made the bold choice of building the soundtrack around moody synths, strings, and choral voicings, eschewing the clichéd heavy-metal guitar riffs and techno beats that dominated the RTS scene. The choice lends the game a timeless dignity. Its real theme song isn’t the busybody Yes tune, but rather the elegiac strains of Samuel Barber’s 1936 Adagio for Strings, the only other piece of music in the soundtrack not composed by Paul Ruskay of Vancouver’s Studio X Production Labs. Combined with the visuals, which radiate their own stately beauty, the music makes Homeworld feel like the lone adult in a genre full of screeching adolescents. Even the voice-acting is more subdued and mature than the RTS norm — no sign of Starcraft’s cigar-chomping space marines here. In a genre known for having all of its aesthetic dials set to eleven all the time, Homeworld understands that grace notes can be more affecting than power chords.
I want to tell you about what I found to be the most jaw-dropping moment of the game, but, in order to do so, I do need to spoil the first stage of the campaign just a little bit. So, if you haven’t played Homeworld, think you might want to, and want to go in completely cold, skip to just beyond the video below….
The first two scenarios of the campaign are essentially extensions of the tutorial, in which you take the Mothership on a shakedown cruise before embarking on the long voyage in search of Hiigara. In the third scenario, you return to Kharak to take the colonists aboard and make final preparations for the real odyssey. But you are greeted there with the rudest of all imaginable awakenings: your people’s return to interstellar space has activated an ancient tripwire, prompting a race of aliens known as the Taiidan to come to your defenseless planet and pound it into uninhabitability. You’re thrown into a race to collect as many as possible of the cryogenic modules holding the sleeping colonists, which have already been fired into orbit, before the attackers destroy them as well. But this happens, like almost everything else in Homeworld, at an almost paradoxically stately pace, leaving plenty of the aforementioned room for contemplation. A wind of tragedy that Aeschylus would have understood blows through the whole thing. There is no triumphant fanfare at the end, just the quiet words, “There’s nothing left for us here. Let’s go.” Wow.
Thinking back on it, I realize that I want to set Homeworld up alongside Half-Life and FreeSpace 1 and 2 as a sort of late-1990s triptych of games that dared to do more with their fictions than anyone could ever have expected of them. All three of these titles are unabashedly difficult games aimed pretty firmly at the hardcore cognoscenti, working within action-oriented genres not particularly known for their aesthetic or thematic sophistication. And yet they all found ways to make us care about what we were seeing on the monitor screen on a deeper level than that of high scores and bragging rights. They have, for lack of a better word, gravitas. Less ideally, all three make me wish I had the time to get better at their individual forms of gameplay, so I would be better equipped to experience them as they were meant to be. But even failing that, it makes me happy to know that the old Infocom ideal of “waking up inside a story” still lived on amidst the deathmatches and corporate mergers of the turn of the millennium.
If you’re an RTS fan, you owe it to yourself to give Homeworld a shot. And if you’re not… well, you should probably play at least some of it anyway, just to get a taste of its incredible audacity and uncanny beauty. Art, after all, is where you find it.
Did you enjoy this article? If so, please think about pitching in to help me make many more like it. You can pledge any amount you like.
Sources: The books Close to the Edge: The Story of Yes by Chris Welch and Game Design: Secrets of the Sages (2nd ed.) by Marc Saltzman; Computer Gaming World of September 1998 and January 2000; Sierra’s customer newsletter InterAction of August 1998 and Spring 1999; Game Trade 23; Next Generation of August 1998; PC Zone of July 1998, February 1999, and November 1999.
Online sources include a video advertisement for Yes’s Ladder album and one dealing more directly with the “Homeworld,” a Homeworld retrospective by John Beford for Eurogamer, “Games That Changed the World: Homeworld“ at the old Computer and Video Games site, and a tribute to Glen A. Larsen by Jim Bennett at Deseret News.
Where to Get It: A Homeworld Remastered Collection at GOG.com includes the unaltered original game as a bonus, should you want to play it as people did back in 1999. And you might just want to: the remaster makes some significant gameplay changes which don’t thrill everybody.
Huge for the Holidays: Epic Interactive Fiction of the Millennial Period
After fighting the tendency for decades, I’ve finally learned to accept that I’m a bit of a conservative, if not a downright Luddite, when it comes to my interactive fiction — or my text adventures, as I still persist in calling them. Despite its name, parser-based interactive fiction doesn’t actually strike me as all that good at plot-heavy storytelling. What it does excel at is setting.
And this is just fine with me. Give me an interesting environment that I can sink my teeth into, filled with puzzles to solve and relations to tease out and exploit, and I’m all over it. Bigger is better here, as far as I’m concerned. I love a text adventure that I can live with for weeks or months, that I can leave open on a separate virtual desktop and let ruminate in the back of my mind while I’m doing other things, popping into it from time to time to try out a brainstorm or add another few rooms to the steadily expanding map of the world that I keep open in another window. Other people use Tetris as a mental palate-cleanser; I use The Mulldoon Legacy. What can I say? As you readers must surely have recognized by now, I’m kind of a weirdo.
Unfortunately for me, by the end of the 1990s, the types of text adventures I like best were beginning to fall out of favor with the post-commercial interactive-fiction community. Amidst much excitement over the newly “literary” paths the medium was blazing, a background chorus of atavistic throwbacks just like me bemoaned the dwindling number of new big games. The annual Interactive Fiction Competition, which at that time strongly encouraged its authors to limit themselves to games that could be played to completion in two hours or less, was widely blamed for the drift toward snacks instead of full meals. There is undoubtedly a lot of truth to this, but to that truth must also be added the simple reality that making a big text adventure is hard, and by this point there had long since ceased to be any tangible reward in it beyond the praise and approbation of a small group of diehards. Small wonder that so many people began to opt for shorter games; making even one of those well is more than hard enough.
Still, there has always, through all eras, been the occasional crazy person who is ready and willing to make a text adventure that is big and crunchy and unabashedly gamey in that old-school way that is guaranteed to warm this aging Luddite’s heart. There was actually a small cluster of such games around 1999. These are games to snuggle down with like your favorite blanket, perfect companions to long winter nights with a cup of tea by your side. So, I hope you’ll indulge me as I make this last article of 2025 another of my periodic homages to the humble text adventure, the first form of digital gaming I learned to love and the one I will surely never entirely leave behind until the day I die. We’ll get back to the glitzier computer games and the cutthroat commercial industry that produced them in the new year. The holiday season seems to me the ideal time for something more cozy and personal.
Once and Future by Kevin Wilson
PLAY ONLINE
“Therefore,” seyde kynge Arthur unto sir Bedwere, “take thou here Excalyber, my good swerde, and go wyth hit to yondir watirs syde; and whan thou commyste there, I charge the throw my swerde in that water, and com agayne and telle me what thou syeste there.”
“My lorde,” seyde sir Bedwere, “youre commaundement shall be done, and lyghtly brynge you wordagayne.”
So sir Bedwere departed. And by the way he behylde that noble swerde, and the pomell and the hauffte was all precious stonys. And than he seyde to hymselff, “If I throw thys ryche swerde in the water, thereof shall never com good, but harme and losse.” And than sir Bedwere hyd Excalyber undir a tre, and so as sone as he myght he came agayne unto the kynge and seyde he had bene at the watir and had throwen the swerde into the watir.
“What sawe thou there?” seyde the kynge.
“Sir,” he seyde, “I saw nothyng but wawis and wyndys.”
“That ys untruly seyde of the,” seyde the kynge. “And therefore go thou lyghtly agayne, and do my commaundemente; as thou arte to me lyff and dere, spare nat, but throw hit in.”
Once agayne Sir Bedwere came and toke the swerde in honde. And yet hym he could not throw hit away. Once agayne Arthur called hym false and told hym to do hys byddyng.
Than sir Bedwere departed and wente to the swerde and lyghtly toke hit up, and so he wente unto the watirs syde. And there he bounde the gyrdyll aboute the hyltis, and threw the swerde as farre into the watir as he myght. And there cam an arme and an honde above the watir, and toke hit and cleyght hit, and shoke hit thryse and braundysshed, and than vanysshed with the swerde into the watir.
So sir Bedwere cam agayne to the kynge and tolde hym what he saw.
“Alas,” seyde the kynge, “helpe me hens, for I drede me I have taryed over longe.”
Than sir Bedwere toke the kynge uppon hys bak and so wente with hym to the watirs syde. And whan they were there, evyn faste by the banke hoved a lytyll barge wyth many fayre ladyes in hit, and amonge them all was a quene, and all they had blak hoodis. And all they wepte and shryked whan they saw kynge Arthur.
“Now put me into that barge,” seyde the kynge.
And so he ded sofftely, and there resceyved hym three ladyes with grete mournyng. And so they sette hem downe, and in one of their lappis kyng Arthure layde hys hede. And than the quene seyde,
“A, my dere brothir! Why have ye taryed so longe frome me? Alas, thys wounde on youre hede hath caught overmuch coulde!”
And anne they rowed fromward the londe, and sir Bedwere behyle all tho ladyes go frowarde him. Than sir Bedwere cryed and seyde,
“A, my lorde Arthur, what shall becom of me, now ye go frome me and leve me here alone amonge myne enemyes?”
“Comforte thyselff,” seyde the kynge, “and do as well as thou mayste, for in me ys no truste for to truste in. For I muste into the veil of Avylyon to hele me of my grevous wounde. And if thou here nevermore of me, pray for my soule!”
Barracks, at the card table
Dark and dirty, this tent is where you spend most of your time, waiting for Charlie to attack. The pale lamp casts dark shadows across the room and onto your faces, even as this war does the same to your souls. You sigh as you see the scars in the eyes of your three friends: Joe, Rob, and Mark. There is a piece of paper tacked to the wall.
You see a card table here.
Some games are impossible to separate from their origin stories. Fourteen years ago, what would a review of Duke Nukem Forever have been which didn’t bother to point out that this game had been in development for longer than some of people who might be expected to play it had been alive? And if the Star Citizen money-spinner ever results in an official Version 1.0, we all know what the reviewers’ lede will be. In its far more modest way, Once and Future is the same sort of thing.
As those of you who read my last text-adventure roundup may remember, Kevin Wilson is one of the principal reasons that an interactive-fiction community still exists today. Truly a community-builder par excellence, in the mid-1990s he used his bottomless reservoirs of enthusiasm and energy to start up SPAG magazine, for many years the community’s essential journal of record, and the Interactive Fiction Competition, to this day the event around which the community’s entire calendar revolves. Less enduringly but no less impressively, he forged ties with Activision, the often neglectful steward of Infocom’s legacy, and even convinced the old dogs Marc Blank and Mike Berlyn to write up one final Zorkian trick in pure text. Amidst it all, he was working on a game of his own called Avalon, which was to be the biggest, most awesome thing ever, at least to hear him tell the tale.
Avalon was classic vaporware with all the trimmings, perpetually just around the corner — due next month, next season, early next year. This went on for a good long while — about five years, which somehow felt like a much more ridiculous span of time for a game to be in development back then than it does today. While everyone waited, Kevin Wilson just kept talking it up more and more, and the scale and scope of what Avalon would eventually achieve just kept growing in the telling. Inevitably, it all became a bit of a joke; many strongly suspected that no game would ever emerge, that good old “Whizzard,” as he was known, would never find it in himself to pronounce his brainchild finished.
In the end, though, Avalon was released, under a different name and unexpected circumstances. Mike Berlyn was so inspired by the experience of co-authoring Zork: The Undiscovered Underground in 1997 that he decided to start a company of his own to try to revive the market for commercial interactive fiction. This would probably have been a quixotic endeavor even if the enterprise had been well funded, promoted, and managed, which it was most definitely not. Cascade Mountain Publishing released just two text adventures before closing up shop with no more fanfare than it had arrived with. One was Mike and Muffy Berlyn’s Dr. Dumont’s Wild P.A.R.T.I., a game which comes and goes without leaving much impression on this reviewer. The other was Kevin Wilson’s Once and Future, renamed thusly to avoid possible confusion or legal trouble with the dozens of other media properties that used the name “Avalon” in one way or another. On November 28, 1998, SPAG devoted a special issue just to reviewing it, from no fewer than six different critical perspectives. (No one complained; everyone could agree that Kevin Wilson had done so much for the community that he could be forgiven a little bit of self-dealing — and anyway, he wasn’t even the magazine’s editor anymore by that point.)
Alas, it turned into a sad case of much ado about nothing. Promotion and retail distribution were nonexistent from Cascade Mountain’s side, and it seems unlikely that either of their text adventures ever sold more than 100 copies. As revivals go, it was a pretty thin gruel. It turned out even most of the existing interactive-fiction community didn’t care to plunk down $25 for a text adventure that came on an actual disk in an actual box.
So, Once and Future, which had had a legitimate claim to being the most hotly anticipated game within the community for several years, vanished into the memory hole with breathtaking speed. A year after that special issue of SPAG, you would be hard-pressed to figure out from the discussions on the community newsgroups that a game called Once and Future — or Avalon, for that matter — had ever existed. A belated release as freeware in January of 2001 did little to help its profile. It got short shrift even then, being written off as an awkward relic of the community’s recent past, too old to be exciting but too new and too unpopular to activate the nostalgia gene.
I’m not quite prepared to call Once and Future’s neglect a crime against the ludic arts. If Kevin Wilson actively wanted to drive off potential players, he could hardly have come up with a better way to do so than by opening his game with a lengthy (and unattributed) quotation from Le Morte d’Arthur in the original Middle English. (I’m sorry I had to subject you to that, by the way.) In many ways, Once and Future comes off as exactly what it is, a game written by a bright but less than culturally sophisticated fellow who was still in his teens during most of the years he worked on it. It’s all too easy to write the game off as a grab bag of the pop culture the young Kevin Wilson was consuming, assembled with little regard to how well the pieces fit together, or rather fail to do so. The Vietnam War plays a supporting role to King Arthur, and the whole thing wraps up with the player thwarting the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, leaning hard into the exasperating, deeply ahistorical Baby Boomer fantasy that doing so would automatically have prevented Vietnam and much else that went wrong over the ensuing decades. Structurally, the game is a slavish tribute to Brian Moriarty’s Trinity, straining to evoke the same sense of historical tragedy, without as much success. And it’s conspicuously unfinished to boot. The geography of the climax, which was once envisioned as a companion piece to Trinity’s masterful re-creation of the first test of an atomic bomb, is just a handful of nearly empty rooms with optimistic names like “Inside the Texas School Book Repository.”
And yet I just can’t bring myself to dislike Once and Future in the way that my inner critic says I ought to. (Those looking for a foolish consistency in these reviews should note that there’s a game below that I like much less than I ought to, so it will all balance out before we’re through.) Even at its most gawkish, Once and Future never ceases to be likable. It just wants so badly to show you a good time, wants so badly to be awesome. Even with its literary infelicities and occasional sketchiness of implementation, it remains surprisingly playable. Although it’s a very big game, its bigness is divided into discrete areas that never feel overwhelming. The puzzles found within each of them are nicely balanced between trivial and frustrating — fun to solve, without ever making you work too hard. There’s little danger of locking yourself out of victory unless you’re being aggressively irresponsible. In many ways, in other words, Once and Future is actually more modern in sensibility than it first seems.
To be sure, this is a game that resoundingly fails to put its best foot forward. Yet the overwrought writing above — “the pale lamp casts dark shadows across the room and onto your faces, even as this war does the same to your souls”; oh, my lord — gradually gets a lot better as you go on. Some have suggested that this is a byproduct of the game’s long gestation and Kevin Wilson’s steady improvement as a writer over the course of it, a theory which strikes me as completely reasonable. It may be going too far to say that Once and Future transcends itself — it remains intermittently gawkish from start to finish — but at certain times and places Wilson connects with a deeper vein of myth. He finds an Avalon that is not the one of Monty Python and the Holy Grail, nor even The Once and Future King, the book from which this game obviously draws its final title. It’s a before-time of primordial mist, a literal landscape of myth: “The forest and the land seem to thrum beneath the gentle caresses of the wind, singing you a tender lullaby. Far, far away you can catch the faintest hint of a flute player, blowing a soothing air that you can almost, but not quite, recognize.”
I’m just about willing to accept that all of this might be a product of free association on my part, that my critical faculties might have been irreparably undermined by my love for all those mystical 1980s records of Van Morrison. But still: Once and Future delighted and even moved me from time to time, in between inadvertently making me giggle. Not many games can produce such a combination of reactions. So, don’t read too much into the well-nigh unreadable extract you see above. Check the game out; give it a chance. You might just like it in some of the same ways that I did.
The Mulldoon Legacy by Jon Ingold
PLAY ONLINE
Tangled trees whip past your face as you run, stumbling and tripping through the bushes in the forest. Your breath is coming in short gasps. Not far behind are the shouts and clatter of the men chasing you. You are a young boy, and you have just shot one of the King’s deer. In your hand you clutch the piece of blue coral, snatched from the neckband of the beast.
Tangled Forest (as a young boy)
You know the woods backwards, the shaded bowers, the winding roots and scurrying creatures in damp earth. But now you are lost, or not looking where you go as you run. The sunlight flickers through the green leaves like the flash of blades. The only sounds you hear are your own laboured breathing, your pumping heart and your pursuers; getting closer.
The Mulldoon Legacy is another text adventure written by a precocious teenager who would go on to a long career in another field of gaming; whereas Kevin Wilson wound up designing board games for Fantasy Flight Games and others, Jon Ingold co-founded Inkle, a maker of award-winning narrative-driven digital games like Sorcery!, 80 Days, and Heaven’s Vault. He tells us in his introductory notes for this, his very first game, that he “wrote this when he really should have been getting on with his A-levels.” The air of tossed-off casualness is perhaps affected, for this is hardly a casual affair, but rather an enormous puzzlefest that is polished, tantalizing, and well-written in equal measure. Once and Future often feels like the work of a teenager; The Mulldoon Legacy, not so much. Where the one is gushy and excitable, the other is cool and collected.
There’s a mystery here to be slowly uncovered, but this game is really all about the setting and the puzzles. The former is a sort of magical museum, a place of intrigue and deception where anything can happen and nothing is quite what it seems. The latter are staggering in their sheer quantity and variety, being of every conceivable type and level of difficulty.
It’s abundantly obvious right from the start that Graham Nelson’s landmark Curses! was a massive influence on The Mulldoon Legacy. The same sense of whimsical magical unreality pervades this game. The sturdy structure as well is the same. After the introductory dream sequence shown above — a sequence which might lead you to expect a more plot-heavy experience than you will actually get — the game proper begins with you standing outside the museum, with access to only a couple of locations. From first to last, this game’s definition of progress is refreshingly literal: you spend most of your time seeking ways to open up the next piece of its geography. Once you penetrate a new space, you invariably find a new set of puzzles, along with some more objects and clues to help you make progress here or, more commonly, with one of the other real or metaphorical locked doors you’ve been banging your head against elsewhere in this ever-growing museum. Sometimes — again, much like in Curses! — you exit the confines of the museum to enter other dimensions of time and space, where you can suddenly find yourself in the role of a James Bond-like secret agent or the captain of a spaceship. But you always come back to the museum in the end, to ferret out some more of its secrets and force the score counter up a little more toward your goal of 256 points. These are dealt out sparingly, in ones and twos, and every one you are given feels well-earned.
As it does in Curses!, tying progress writ large to geography here works really, really well. It keeps The Mulldoon Legacy from ever feeling quite as daunting as its size suggests it should, helps to avoid that sinking feeling of wandering around through dozens of rooms and poking at dozens of puzzles without knowing where to begin. Even as it learns from the master, however, The Mulldoon Legacy lets us know that it was written more than half a decade after Curses!. It tries — perhaps not entirely successfully, but it tries — to keep you from stumbling into the walking-dead situations that I found so frustrating in Curses!, and it’s better about giving feedback and subtle nudges as you experiment with the environment. Even when I was incredibly frustrated, I had the desire to stick with it in a way I didn’t when I played Curses!.
Indeed, this game pretty well consumed me for quite some weeks last summer. I solved it without a hint, a fact of which I am inordinately proud. It wasn’t easy; my Lord, was it not easy. Do you want to know how determined I became to beat this game on its own terms? So determined that I brute-forced one math problem by typing in each of several hundred combinations, one by one, until I stumbled upon the right one. My wife looked at me like I was insane when she saw what I was doing, and she was right to do so; a productive use of my time this was not. But such are the wages of obsession. (For the record, I still don’t understand the math problem…)
If you truly want to test your mettle as a puzzle solver, The Mulldoon Legacy is an excellent game to do it with. The puzzles are often hard, but I can’t call any of them blatantly unfair. (No, not even the math problem.) In that sense, it’s a 1990s version of Infocom’s Spellbreaker — only much, much bigger. Even though I played it in the bright days of summer, I find that I associate it in my mind with Christmas; it’s something to do with the atmosphere of a cold, dark winter’s night, not to mention the inverted Christmas tree you find hanging in the museum’s lobby. Call it a Christmas game, then, in the same sense that Die Hard is a Christmas movie. But whatever time of year you choose to tackle it, The Mulldoon Legacy will give you all you can handle and then some.
Not Just An Ordinary Ballerina by Jim Aikin
PLAY ONLINE
It’s Christmas Eve. Rather late on Christmas Eve.
Just this afternoon your darling 7-year-old daughter Samantha announced that fully a week ago she mailed a letter to Santa Claus asking for Sugar Toes Ballerina, the unbelievably sought-after, impossible-to-find fad doll of the decade. Unwilling to see little Sam heartbroken on Christmas morning, you frantically phoned every toy store in town. Miraculously, you found a shop that claimed to have a Sugar Toes Ballerina in stock!
But that was two hours ago — before the flat tire. Now it’s getting dark, and icy weather is closing in. The address you were given, on the outskirts of town, has proven to be that of a dilapidated and disreputable-looking shopping center — not a modern chrome-and-neon strip mall, either, but a hulking two-story structure that looks to be the ill-favored offspring of a fairy castle and a canning factory. The shopping center is tucked well back from the street among brooding skeletal trees. Other than a few dim yellowish lights that show no trace of holiday spirit, the building is shrouded in gloom, and yours is the only car in the parking lot.
The Parking Lot
Except for your car and the dirty snowdrifts in the corners, this broad expanse of pavement is entirely empty. The wind whistles a little, and instinctively you hunch your shoulders and turn up your collar. The dark bulk of the shopping center squats in decaying splendor to the south, and a paved walkway leads in that direction.
Jim Aikin has been the interactive-fiction community’s resident lovable curmudgeon for a good long while. An accomplished cello and keyboard player, former editor of the now-defunct Keyboard magazine, author of fantasy and detective novels, and unrepentant grammarian, he knows for a fact that he can write much better than you can, whoever you happen to be. I’ve been dropping into his blog from time to time for what seems like forever, just to see what he’s been getting up to. Somehow it’s nice to know that he’s still plugging away at his creative interests, even as he’s constantly complaining about the lack of remuneration and recognition they bring him. He’s mostly on the same side as me when it comes to the Big Issues of the day that he takes up, but he does tend to ram his opinions home with a pile-driver where a softer touch might prove more persuasive. He’s a world-class grump with a heart of gold. A man with the preternatural ability to spot the one cloud lurking at the margins of any given clear blue sky, he’s been vacillating between denouncing the text adventure as a bastardized, inherently unsatisfactory form of media and releasing new text adventures of his own for as long as I’ve been aware of him.
All of that began with Not Just an Ordinary Ballerina, which popped out of nowhere in 1999, just a few months after The Mulldoon Legacy. (This is kind of a trend for epic text adventures: as often as not, they seem to be the work of completely unknown authors who arrive out of the blue from what might just as well be an alternative dimension.) Like Jon Ingold, Aikin was inspired by Curses! to make a game of his own. You can spot its influence not least in the way that his game too makes a magical-realist mountain out of the most ordinary of molehills: here, the buying of a Christmas gift for your daughter replaces a hunt in your attic for a map of Paris. Yet Aikin was far less aware than Ingold of the dialog that had going on in interactive-fiction circles since Curses!. He has since admitted that he filled his game with mazes — about half a dozen of them, constituting hundreds of empty rooms in the aggregate — because he honestly didn’t know that the cognoscenti now considered them beyond the pale. Not Just an Ordinary Ballerina was in no sense of the word fashionable, even in 1999, but it has a lot to recommend it if you love to untangle an intricate web of tough, crunchy puzzles.
For me, the simultaneously best and most disappointing aspect of the game is the setting, a down-at-the-heels shopping mall just after closing time on Christmas Eve. If anything, it feels more resonant today than it must have back then, what with the decline of retail capitalism that has left the United States littered with so many zombie shopping malls. My disappointment comes from the fact that, for all that Aikin describes the mall with vivid precision, he never leans into the theme the way he might have, never tries to draw out a deeper critique of the culture of conspicuous consumption that produced and then abandoned these spaces, whose sense of vacant sterility is only increased by miles of Christmas lights and piped-in Mariah Carey songs. He’s content to use his mall as merely a setting for an adventure game, with tons of opportunities for puzzles tucked within its twenty or so separate shops of every imaginable description. And this is of course fine. A reader isn’t entitled to criticize a writer for failing to ride his preferred hobby horses. (Thus says your humble critic, having just done so.)
When all is said and done, then, Not Just An Ordinary Ballerina is about its puzzles, which are as numerous, as varied, and as frequently difficult as those of The Mulldoon Legacy. One of the very first that you need to solve in order to get anywhere at all involves converting numbers between the familiar base-ten system and two other bases. (No, computer programmers, these aren’t base-sixteen or even base-eight.) If an exercise like that sounds like fun to you, know that there’s a lot more fun of a similar nature to be had here. If it doesn’t, it’s probably best that you stay far, far away from this one. The same dynamic applies to sitting down to map some absolutely ginormous mazes.
The mazes aren’t my biggest issue with this game; I actually find the things oddly soothing to map out from time to time. But Not Just an Ordinary Ballerina does have two other weaknesses that cause it to fall down a bit in my estimation when I compare it with The Mulldoon Legacy. The one is the decision to open up a huge swath of the world after the player has solved only a few preliminary puzzles; this makes it feel confusing and overwhelming in precisely the way that The Mulldoon Legacy mostly manages to avoid, sending you trekking endlessly back and forth over the map trying to figure out where you should be focusing your efforts. (It doesn’t help that there’s an inventory limit, meaning that you can’t even carry everything with you everywhere, but have to make the rounds in relays from wherever you’re stashing your loot.) The other problem is the multitude of opportunities to lock yourself out of victory. I’m not sure that any of these traps were really intentional on Jim Aikin’s part, but neither does he seem to have expended much energy trying to steer you away from them in the way that Jon Ingold did. The knowledge that you might do something now that will leave you stuck hundreds of moves later is a kind of stress that very few players enjoy.
On the other hand, Not Just an Ordinary Ballerina does do one better than The Mulldoon Legacy in another respect: it sports a comprehensive hint system built right in. So, you can kind of set your own rules for how you play. For instance, you might give yourself permission to look at the first, vague hint relating to each puzzle as a matter of course. I’m a big supporter of games of all types that let you play them your way.
That said, I must admit that I did bounce off Not Just an Ordinary Ballerina before I collected more than a quarter of the points. The issue may have been one of simple timing. I jumped into this game right after finishing The Mulldoon Legacy; maybe I just wasn’t up for another drawn-out intellectual death struggle. I can say, however, that I still feel a little bit bad about failing to stay the course. I might just revisit this game at some point, if I can ever find the time. Maybe in my dotage, when I will have need to something to keep the old synapses firing properly. If ever there was a game to fill that bill, it is this one.
Worlds Apart by Suzanne Britton
PLAY ONLINE
Lost.
Something is lost -- something that permeated through to the deepest waters of the ocean. You feel a tingling, then a burning at the back of your neck, a burning that spreads throughout your body as gills struggle for oxygen that isn’t there any longer. The silence within turns into silent panic. You try to ascend to the surface, but the not-water closes in around you with the weight of solid rock. It is at once solid and suffocatingly empty, and there is no channel of escape.
Readers, this is the most painful of these reviews for me to write because I know going in that it won’t do justice to the game in question. Worlds Apart, a text adventure released by Suzanne Britton during the last fortnight of the twentieth century, is a genuinely important work in the interactive-fiction canon, with a critical reputation that has only grown over the years. It is currently the second highest-rated game of the 1990s on The Interactive Fiction Database, behind Michael Gentry’s perennial Anchorhead. There is no doubt in my mind that it deserves its reputation, being a rare member of a nearly nonexistent breed, a huge text adventure that isn’t a puzzlefest at bottom. Yet neither can it be dismissed as just another short story — or rather novel in this case — where you have to type something from time to time in order to be given permission to read the next page. Worlds Apart presents a true interactive world for you to explore. But it shames and saddens me to say that I just can’t bring myself to care about it the way I should.
All readers have blind spots. (Your humble critic says, knowing he needs to mount some sort of defense of himself.) One of mine is a certain stripe of fantasy fiction — embarrassingly enough, the more serious and literary stripe, the kind that prides itself on not just being a gloss on some historical earthly culture or established set of tropes, that tries to present a new world with absolutely no relation to our own. I recognize the creative effort that goes into such fictions, but I have no interest whatsoever in reading them. I find them utterly irrelevant to my life as a human being on Planet Earth.
Sadly for me (and for those of you expecting a proper review), Worlds Apart is this kind of fantasy fiction. “For over twenty years, I dreamed about an alternate universe I called the Higher World,” Suzanne Britton tells us. “For three of those years, I poured almost all of my creative energy into a novel-length story set in that universe.” Playing Worlds Apart, it’s easy to believe that it would have taken that long to make. The prose is consistently vivid, particularly when it comes to the descriptions of nature. (I wasn’t all that surprised to find out that Britton is an excellent nature photographer as well as writer.) Britton has invented a full-fledged alien society, complete with castes and classes and social mores, which resembles none of the ones found on Earth in any but the most tangential ways. Her characters are not humans, not even terribly human-like in the way of your stereotypical elves and dwarves and hobbits, and yet they act believably within the framework she’s set up. All of this is extraordinarily difficult to do at all, much less do well. And Suzanne Britton does do it well.
Because I could see from the outset that Worlds Apart is objectively Good, I gave myself a stern talking-to going into it, ordering myself not to be dismissive. I went so far as to open a window for note-taking — notes which entailed not lists of puzzles and objects and clues, as they usually do, but rather lists of characters and a lexicon of the strange words I encountered. In the end, though, the creeping sense of ennui did me in, as it always does when I try to force myself to care about this type of fantasy fiction. This is 100-percent my problem, not the game’s or its author’s.
By way of offering some kind of relevant criticism, however, I will just note that the game isn’t completely free of the issues which always tend to dog the more forthrightly literary, puzzle-less or puzzle-lite strains of interactive fiction. At times, I found myself stuck in conversations that I couldn’t figure out how to end, hunting about for an arbitrary keyword or just waiting for an arbitrary number of turns to elapse. And I found some of the puzzles that do exist quite obscure, a matter more of figuring out what the author wanted to happen next in the story than asking myself what I would do in the situation before me. I do harbor a vague suspicion, as I do so often when I run into these kinds of works, that Worlds Apart might have turned into an even better version of itself if it had ditched the parser and gone with a hypertext engine. Then again, my inability to work up much of an interest in the story and setting surely made me less patient with its foibles than I might ideally have been.
So, don’t let my carping put you off too much. Some people have described playing Worlds Apart as thoroughly entrancing, an immersive journey like nothing else they have ever experienced in an interactive work. I normally don’t include games that didn’t grab me in these occasional interactive-fiction roundups, simply because I write no more than one or two them per year, and I’d much rather accentuate the positive when I do get the chance. But with Worlds Apart, the problem is so clearly with the player rather than the game that I’ve made an exception. If you’re at all interested in interactive fiction, you owe it to yourself to give this game a try. The potential rewards are too immense not to.
Augmented Fourth by Brian Uri!
PLAY ONLINE
“In ye go!” With a heave and shove, two burly guards in matching green tights toss you into Orchestra Pit. As the earthen sides rush past you and sunlight dims, you have the sinking sensation that perhaps “Ode to a Duck” was not the best choice from your repertoire...
Orchestra Pit, in Midair
The earthen sides of this pit look loose and near the consistency of mud. They seem to rush past as the speed of your descent increases.
Augmented Fourth is another fantasy game, but it is light-hearted and easygoing where Worlds Apart is ambitious and demanding. Philistine that I am, I got on much better with it.
This game never aspires to be anything more than a romp, but what a fun romp it is. Like its author, who was studying music, computer science, and mathematics at Virginia Tech when he wrote it, its protagonist is a trumpeter. In this world, however, music is magical. (Well, okay, it’s magical in our world as well, but here the magic is far more concrete.) Boiled down to brass tacks, Augmented Fourth is Infocom’s Enchanter, but with the spells in your spell book replaced by magical refrains you can play on your trumpet. Fortunately, it’s a sturdy conceit to build an adventure game around. And even more fortunately, Augmented Fourth is as clever and charming as the Infocom classic that so plainly inspired it.
This is by a considerable margin the smallest of the allegedly epic games I’ve covered today — maybe five hours or so if you’re taking your time, enough to call it fairly large by modern standards, but on nothing like the scale of the four games I’ve already written about. It’s also, by an even greater margin, the least taxing of the group. The puzzles here are all quite straightforward, but that doesn’t prevent the solutions from being loopy fun. This is one of those games that keeps you trucking along just to see what amusing nonsense it’s going to come up with next. It’s sharp and smart and funny without ever feeling like it’s trying too hard, which is not something I can say all that often about would-be humorous ludic fantasy.
Augmented Fourth evinces a crazy level of polish. The latest version dates from 2020, twenty years after the first release; this says something about Brian Uri!’s commitment to sanding off every single rough edge. I’ve heard a few people over the years say that it might go too far in this direction, if you can imagine such a thing is possible — that there’s an air-tightness about the implementation that some wish to conflate with soullessness. But these people are not me; knowing the sheer amount of work that goes into making something that feels as breezy and effortless as this does, I can only applaud the author for his efforts.
This is the only game on this list that I would recommend — would recommend full-throatedly, in fact — to someone who hasn’t played a lot of interactive fiction, or hasn’t done so recently. If all of those giant games above seem way too intimidating, fair enough: give this one a try. It won’t change your life, but it will make you smile. And sometimes that’s all you really need, isn’t it?
And now for something completely different…
Aisle by Sam Barlow
PLAY ONLINE
Late Thursday night. You've had a hard day and the last thing you need is this: shopping. Luckily, the place is pretty empty and you're progressing rapidly.
On to the next aisle.
Interesting... fresh Gnocchi -- you haven't had any of that since... Rome.
The aisle stretches to the north, and back to the south. The shelves on either side of you block your view of the rest of the supermarket, with only the brightly coloured aisle markers visible.
You have stopped your trolley next to the pasta section, bright plastic bags full of pale skin-tone shapes.
There is a brunette woman a few metres ahead, filling her trolley with sauces.
Just as the evolution of computing technology came to mean that the only effective barrier to the size of a text adventure was the energy of its creator, a rather perverse counter-movement started up, determined to see how small you could make a work of interactive fiction and still deliver a reasonably coherent experience. The first Competition of 1995 featured a game that took place entirely in one room, and it wasn’t even the first of its kind. In 1999, Sam Barlow pushed this trend to its ultimate extreme, by making a “game” that consisted of just a single turn.
Some of you may recognize Sam Barlow by name. Like Kevin Wilson and Jon Ingold, he’s one of a surprising number of authors from interactive fiction’s amateur scene who went on to careers in more commercially viable forms of gaming. Barlow has been making a heroic effort in recent years to resuscitate on a sounder basis the old 1990s vision of the interactive movie that is built from live-action footage of real human actors. Although I haven’t played any of them myself — too many old games on the syllabus! — each of Her Story, Telling L!es, and Immortality has garnered strong reviews.
Long before any of that, though, there was Aisle. As you all have doubtless gathered by now, I tend to be rather skeptical of interactive fiction’s avant garde, but this game really works for me. The scene is the interior of a grocery store just before closing time, when most of the shoppers have gone home to their families, leaving only lonely stragglers like you to haunt the aisles, filling up their carts with microwave dinners and beer. In this aisle of the store your attention is attracted by two things: a woman you’ve never met and a bag of gnocchi, which reminds you of a trip to Rome. You have one turn to do something.
In truth, calling Aisle a one-turn game is a bit of a cheat. It explicitly tells you that it’s meant to be played over and over. You can only begin to properly interrogate your relationship with Clare, the woman you were with in Rome, once you’ve learned that name from one of the ending paragraphs.
Aisle isn’t an internally consistent story space, and this is arguably its biggest weakness. While most of the endings cast you as a jilted lover, some of them rather jarringly rejigger that picture so that you and Clare are still a happy couple. A few others cast you as an addled religious fanatic, or just a plain old psychopath. I don’t know quite how I feel about this; it seems to some extent a betrayal of the central premise. On the other hand, maybe it reveals a deeper truth, about how unknowable and unpredictable the life and thoughts of any random person we might see in a grocery store really are. It’s not as if the game isn’t upfront about its approach; it says at the outset that “not all of the stories are about the same man.”
All I can say for sure is that Aisle intrigues and moves me more than I would think it would if you just told me about it. For the record, the most evocative ending that I’ve found is this one, what with the ocean of isolation and loneliness it reveals, the modern condition of way too many of us in this strange hyper-digital age of ours.
>x trolley
The trolley is a small cage of steel with bent rubber wheels. Full of your shopping: meals for one, drinks for one (well, drinks for several, but hey, who's counting?).
Gnocchi for one wouldn't really work. You settle for spaghetti and continue on to the next aisle.
Happy holidays, everyone. In the coming year, may we all find ways out there in the real world to lessen our own isolation and that of others.
Mr. Roberts Goes to Hollywood, Part 2: The Producer
With the Wing Commander movie having gone down in flames, there was nothing left for Chris Roberts and the rest of Digital Anvil to do but go back to making games. This undoubtedly pleased Microsoft, which had been waiting for some return on its generous investment in what it had thought was a new games studio for more than two years now. Yet Microsoft must have been considerably less pleased by the actual states of the game projects being undertaken by Digital Anvil. For they rather belied Roberts’s repeated assurances that doing the special effects for the movie wouldn’t affect the games at all. Of the five game projects that had been begun before the movies came calling, Robert Rodriguez’s Tribe had ended with his departure and Highway Knight had also been quietly abandoned. Two of the other projects — the real-time-strategy game Conquest and the crazily ambitious alternative-life-in-a-box Freelancer — were spinning their wheels with no firm timetable.
That did at least leave Starlancer to stand out as a rare example of good sense. At the height of his brother’s movie mania, Erin Roberts had flown to Britain, to place his Starlancer design documents in the hands of a new outfit called Warthog, located in the Robertses’ old hometown of Manchester. The first tangible product to result from Microsoft’s investment in Digital Anvil would thus come from a sub-contractor rather than from the studio itself.
Starlancer shipped in April of 2000, whereupon it became clear that, while Warthog had done a competent job with it, they hadn’t been able to make it feel fresh or exciting. “An interest-killing combination of ennui and déjà vu snakes through the whole endeavor,” wrote Computer Gaming World. In terms of presentation, it most resembled a higher-resolution version of Wing Commander II, the last game in the series before digitized human actors entered the picture. It too made do with straightforward mission briefings and the occasional computer-generated cutscene. By no means ought this to have been an automatically bad thing. Yet Starlancer lacked the spark that might have let it challenge the previous year’s Freespace 2 for the title of the 1990s space sim’s crowning glory. It sold like the afterthought it felt like.
In the meantime, Chris Roberts had picked up the pieces after the disappointment of the Wing Commander movie’s reception and unleashed his prodigious capacity for enthusiasm upon the Freelancer project. As he told gaming magazines and websites throughout 1999 and 2000, his goal was to create a “detailed, dynamic, living world” — or rather a galaxy, in which you could travel from planet to planet in your customized spaceship, doing just about anything you could imagine.
Freelancer is way beyond anything I’ve done in the Wing Commander universe. It’s going to be a fully functioning, living, breathing universe with a whole ecosystem. You can see the promise in something like Privateer, but this is geometrically [exponentially?] beyond that game. It’s like building a city. [?] Compared to Privateer, the scope, the dynamic universe — it’s all 3D — is much more interesting. There’s much more intrigue the player can get involved in. Everything’s rules-based versus scripted. Commerce happens, trade happens, and piracy happens because of what’s going on in the game universe and not because of scripted events.
Freelancer could be played alone, but would well and truly come alive only when played online, as described by Computer Gaming World:
Freelancer’s multiplayer game will be a massively-multiplayer universe where thousands of players will be able to fly around and interact with each other in a variety of capacities. Digital Anvil envisions a dynamic, socially-oriented game that features the single-player game’s politics and clans as a backdrop. This multiplayer game will also permit you to ally with one of the main houses in the game, or go it alone.
Perhaps the coolest potential feature is the ability to own your own base…
Any of you reading this article who have been following the more recent career of Chris Roberts will readily recognize the themes here. Roberts is not a designer with a huge number of grand conceptual ideas, but once he has one he likes, he holds onto it like a dog does a bone.
Alas, by the summer of 2000 Microsoft was finally running out of patience. Seeing Digital Anvil’s lack of concrete progress toward finishing Freelancer as their fourth anniversary as a studio approached, the mega-corp was becoming restless. Even Erin Roberts seemed to be losing patience with his brother. With Chris’s acquiescence, he set up his own studio in Austin, called Fever Pitch Studios, to finish Digital Anvil’s long back-burnered real-time-strategy game Conquest. It would emerge in August of 2001 under the name of Conquest: Frontier Wars, the second Digital Anvil game that had had to leave its place of birth in order to come to fruition. It would prove no more successful than Starlancer, drowning in a sea of similar games.
Well before then, Microsoft reluctantly concluded that Chris Roberts, the whole reason it had invested so heavily in Digital Anvil in the first place, was the primary reason that the studio couldn’t finish a single game on its own. Still not wanting to raise a scandal the year before the Xbox launched to signal an even deeper commitment to games, it “offered” to buy Roberts out, a transaction which would give it a majority stake in the studio. On December 5, 2000, the press release went out: “Microsoft has reached a preliminary agreement to buy Digital Anvil. The acquisition will strengthen our commitment to producing top-quality PC and Xbox titles.” Roberts was to be given the face-saving ongoing role of “creative consultant” on Freelancer, but the reality was that he had been fired from his own company for his inability to keep to a schedule and hold to a plan. His time at Digital Anvil had resulted in one commercially failed and critically panned movie, plus two games that had had to be sub-contracted out to other developers in order to get them finished; both of them as well had been or would become commercial failures. Yet Chris Roberts walked away from Digital Anvil much wealthier than when he had gone in. He told the press that he would “take some time off to kind of rethink what I want to do in the interactive-entertainment field.” When he was done thinking, he would decide to go back to movies instead of games.
In the meantime, Microsoft installed a new management team down in Austin, with orders to sort through the unfocused sprawl that Freelancer had become and find out if there was a game in there that was worth saving. Perhaps surprisingly, they decided that there was, and turned the project over to a producer named Phil Wattenberger and a lead designer named Jörg Neumann, both Origin Systems alumni who had worked on the old Wing Commander games. At Microsoft’s behest, they steered Freelancer in a slightly more casual direction, making the player’s ship easily — in fact, optimally — controllable using a mouse alone. The mouse-driven approach had actually originated during Roberts’s tenure, but there it had been tied to a customizable and upgradable “Neuronet,” an onboard artificial intelligence that was supposed to let you vibe-sim your way to glory. That got jettisoned, as did many other similarly unwieldy complications. The massively-multiplayer living galaxy, for example, became a single-player or locally multiplayer one that wasn’t quite so living as once envisioned.
When it finally shipped in March of 2003, Freelancer garnered unexpectedly strong reviews; Computer Gaming World called it “the best Chris Roberts space sim Chris Roberts didn’t actually make.” But it wasn’t rewarded commensurately in the marketplace. Even with its newfound accessibility, it was hard for it to shake the odor of an anachronism of the previous decade among gamers in general; meanwhile the dwindling number of TIE Fighter and Freespace enthusiasts had a tendency to reject it for being irredeemably dumbed-down. Instead of marking the beginning of a new era for the space sim, it went down in history as a belated coda: the very last space sim to be put out by a major publisher with real promotional efforts and the hope — unrealized in this case — of relatively high sales behind it.
As for Digital Anvil: it was shut down by Microsoft once and for all in November of 2005, after completing just one more game, a painfully unoriginal Xbox shoot-em-up called Brute Force. Two games finished in almost nine years, neither of them strong sellers; the most remarkable thing about Digital Anvil is that Microsoft allowed it to continue for as long as it did.
By the time his games studio shuffled off this mortal coil, Chris Roberts had been living in Hollywood for a number of years. And he had found a way to do pretty well for himself there, albeit in a role that he had never anticipated going in.
The decade that Chris Roberts spent in Hollywood is undoubtedly the least understood period of his career today, among both his detractors and his partisans. It is no secret why: documentation of his activities during the decade in question is far thinner on the ground than during any other time. Roberts arrived in Hollywood as just another semi-anonymous striver, not as the “game god” who had given the world Wing Commander. No one in Tinsel Town was lining up to interview him, and no one in the press paid all that much attention to what he got up to. Still, we can piece together a picture of his trajectory in which we can have reasonable confidence, even if some of the details remain hazy.
Roberts moved to Hollywood in the spring of 2001 with his windfall from the Digital Anvil buyout burning a hole in his pocket. Notwithstanding the fiasco that had been Wing Commander: The Movie, he still harbored serious ambitions of becoming a director, probably assuming that his ability to finance at least part of the budget of any film he was placed in charge of would give him a leg up. He even brought a preliminary script to show around town. It was called The American Knight, being a cinematic reinterpretation of another computer game: in this case, Origin Systems’s 1995 game Wings of Glory, which was itself yet another variation on the Wing Commander theme, dealing with the life of a World War I fighter ace in the air and on the ground. In an even more marked triumph of hope over experience, Roberts also nursed a dream of making a live-action Wing Commander television series. He founded a production company of his own, called Point of No Return Films, to forward both of these agendas. January of 2002 found Point of No Return at the Sundance Film Festival; according to E! Online, they “threw an after-hours shindig that attracted 250 revelers, with Treach and De La Soul among them.” It really did help Roberts’s cause to have some money to splash around.
But Roberts soon found that the people he met in Hollywood knew Wing Commander, if they knew it at all, only as a misbegotten flop of a film. And they weren’t much more interested in his World War I movie. They were, on the other hand, always ready to talk backroom business with someone who had some number of millions in his pocket, as Roberts did. What followed was a gradual but inexorable pivot away from being a filmmaker and toward being a film enabler, one of those who secured the cash that the creative types needed to do their thing. A watershed was reached in March of 2002, when Point of No Return Films morphed into Ascendant Pictures, whose focus was to be “improving film value in foreign territories (presales), attracting top talent and film projects, and generating equity investment in films.” It wasn’t the romantic life of an auteur, but it did show that Chris Roberts was learning to talk the talk of back-office Hollywood, aided and abetted by a network of more experienced hands that he was assembling around him. Among them was a German immigrant named Ortwin Freyermuth, who would become the most important and enduring business partner of Roberts’s post-Origin career.
Freyermuth was renowned in the proverbial smoke-filled rooms of Hollywood for having pioneered an incredibly useful funding model for American films. It hinged on a peculiarity of German tax law that had been intended to encourage local film-making but instead wound up becoming a demonstration of the law of unintended consequences, played out on an international stage. The original rule, as implemented by the German Ministry of Finance in the 1970s, stated that any money that a German resident invested into a film production could be immediately deducted from his or her taxable income as if it was a total loss. It was hoped that this would encourage more well-heeled Germans to invest in homegrown movies, in order to combat the creeping mono-culture of Hollywood and ensure that Germans would have films to see that dealt with contemporary life in their own country. In time, this well-meaning measure would produce just the opposite result.
Enter Ortwin Freyermuth, a lawyer who enrolled at the University of California, Los Angeles, in the mid-1980s to study international copyright law. When he stumbled across the German law I’ve just described in the course of his studies, he noted with no small excitement what it didn’t say: that the films that were deemed eligible for the tax deduction had to be German films. He arranged to fund the 1990 movie The Neverending Story II almost exclusively with German money. This first experiment in the field was not so egregious compared to what would come later, given that the movie was also shot in Germany, albeit using mostly American actors. Then again, it was only a proof of concept. Freyermuth co-founded Capella Films thereafter to make German financing a veritable way of life for Hollywood. “In the best Hollywood tradition,” wrote Variety in 1994, “the company is rife with layers of relationships, both contractual and personal, here and abroad, such that an organizational chart, if one existed, would have more lines and intersections than fractal math.” Such byzantine structures, which had a way of obscuring realities upon which people might otherwise look askance, were standard operating procedure for Freyermuth.
The Freyermuth model spread throughout Hollywood as the 1990s wore on. It seemed like a win-win, both to those in California and to the Germans who were suddenly funding so many of their movies. In some cases, you could just borrow the money you wanted to invest, use your investment to reduce your taxable income dramatically, then pay off the loan from the returns a year or two later. And there was nothing keeping you from doing this over and over, year after year. Large private-equity funds emerged in Germany, pooling the contributions of hundreds of shareholders to invest them in movies, 80 percent of them made outside of the country. These Medienfonds became as ordinary as any other form of financial planning for Herr und Frau Deutschland. They were great for people on the verge of retirement: make an investment just before retiring, then enjoy the return afterward when your tax rate was lower. They were great for spreading out and reducing the tax liability that accompanied a major windfall, great for parents wishing to move money into the hands of their grown children without getting hit by high inheritance taxes. For Hollywood, meanwhile, they turned into a money spigot like no other. Insiders took to calling it “stupid German money,” because the people behind the spigot tended to take it in stride even if the films they were investing in never turned much of a profit. The real point of the investment was the tax relief; any additional profits that emerged were just gravy. The highest tax bracket in Germany at the time was about 51.5 percent. If you were in this tax bracket, then as long as you got at least half of your money back, you came out ahead.
The sheer ubiquity of these media funds placed the German people’s elected representatives in Berlin in a delicate situation; a growing number of their own constituents were benefiting from the current state of the law. Nevertheless, in 1999 the Ministry of Finance made an attempt to stop the madness. It revised the rules to bring them into closer alignment with those that governed other, superficially similar European incentive schemes: to qualify, a film now had to either be made in Germany at least partially or have a German copyright owner. (A law of this sort in Luxembourg was the reason that the Wing Commander movie had been shot in that country.) But stupid German money was now too entrenched as a modus operandi for people on either side of the Atlantic to walk away from it without putting up a fight. Artful dodgers like Ortwin Freyermuth realized that they could sell the copyright to a Hollywood production to a German media fund, whilst inserting into the sales contract a right to buy it back at a future date for an agreed-upon price. Far from being hobbled by the change in law, they realized that they could use it to charge a premium for the tax relief they were providing to the citizens of Germany. For example, the Germans paid $94 million to Paramount Pictures for the copyright to the 2001 videogame adaptation Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. When they sold it back, the Germans were paid only $83.8 million. The tax benefits were so great that it was still worth it. By now, half of all the foreign money pouring into Hollywood was coming from the single country of Germany: $1.1 billion in 2004 alone.
Despite their ongoing popularity among the well-heeled classes, the media funds became more and more controversial in Germany as the young millennium wore on. Germany was, it was more and more loudly complained, effectively subsidizing Hollywood using money that ought to have been going to roads, schools, hospitals, and defense. Stefan Arndt, the producer of the rather wonderful German movies Run Lola Run and Good Bye Lenin!, noted that he had had to go outside his homeland to finance them because his fellow citizens all had their gazes fixed so firmly on Hollywood. “It’s crazy,” he said. “Every other country in the world ties strings to its film subsidies.” Even a group of hardcore Tolkien fans sleeping in line the night of the premiere of The Return of the King, the third film in Peter Jackson’s disproportionately German-funded Lord of the Rings trilogy, thought the situation a little bit absurd when they were told about it: “I don’t think that’s good, because I think that the three films carry themselves, that they put in enough money, that it doesn’t necessarily have to be financed with taxes.”
Whether we wish to see him as a devil tempting a young Faust named Chris Roberts, or just as a savvy man of business who found a mentee he deemed well worth his time, Ortwin Freyermuth showed our once and future game developer how this particular game was played. In April of 2004, Roberts was credited onscreen for the first time in a finished wide-release film as an executive producer. As if to underscore the transition he had made from creator to enabler, it was not a terribly Chris Roberts sort of movie. The Punisher was based on a Marvel Comics character, but it was no family-friendly superhero movie either. It was a grim, dark, and brutally violent revenge fantasy that made Dirty Harry look cute and cuddly. “At the end,” wrote the late great Roger Ebert in his review, “we feel battered down and depressed, emotions we probably don’t seek from comic-book heroes.” Whatever else you can say about Wing Commander, it does care deeply about the nobler human virtues which The Punisher submerges under fountains of blood, even if Chris Roberts is often irredeemably clumsy at presenting them.
Although The Punisher may have had a B-movie attitude, it wasn’t a B-movie, any more than Wing Commander had been. It was made for a budget of $33 million, with a cast that included John Travolta. (Admittedly, he sleepwalks through his performance as if he can barely be bothered to learn his lines, but one can’t have everything.) However joyless fuddy-duddies like yours truly and Roger Ebert may find movies like this, there was and is a market for them. The Punisher earned $20 million more than it had cost to make at the box office even before the long tail of cable-television showings and home-video rentals was factored into the equation.
Chris Roberts was off and running as a backstage Hollywood player. At the Sundance Film Festival in January of 2005, his name could be seen alongside those of George Clooney and Steven Soderbergh among the producer credits for The Jacket, an arty but flawed science-fiction film starring Adrien Brody, Keira Knightley, Kris Kristofferson, and the future Agent 007 Daniel Craig, with a soundtrack by Brian Eno. Again, these names are not the stuff of B-movies.
After The Jacket, Ascendant Pictures graduated from being an ancillary source of funding to becoming one of the primary production houses behind four reasonably high-profile independent features during 2005 and 2006. None of Lord of War, The Big White, Ask the Dust, or Lucky Number Slevin has gone down in film history as a deathless classic. Yet all of them could boast of A-list actors: Nicolas Cage, Jared Leto, Ethan Hawke, Robin Williams, Holly Hunter, Woody Harrelson, Colin Farrell, Salma Hayek, Donald Sutherland, Morgan Freeman, Ben Kingsley, and Bruce Willis can all be found amongst their casts.
As you have probably guessed, all of these films were funded primarily with German money. The aggregate return on them was middling at best. Lord of War and Lucky Number Slevin did pretty well; The Big White and Ask the Dust flopped miserably. As already noted, though, the fact that most of their investors were more concerned about the tax benefits than a more conventional return on investment made this less of an issue than it might otherwise have been. Then, too, like mutual funds on the conventional stock market, the German media funds put money into many movies in order to avoid a single point of failure. A film that became an unexpected hit could easily offset two or three duds.
Chris Roberts had arrived in the Hollywood inner circle — perhaps still the outer edge of the inner circle, but still. He had come a long way from that nerdy bedroom coder who had bumped into an artist from Origin Systems one day in an Austin games shop. Now he was living in a luxury condo in the Hollywood Hills, with one live-in girlfriend and a former one stalking him. (Oddly, it would be the latter whom he would wind up marrying.) I’ve been pretty hard on Roberts in these articles, and I’m afraid I’m going to have to be so again — harder than ever, in fact — before we’re finished. But two things he most definitely is not are stupid or lazy. I wrote at the outset of this pair of articles that few people have ever stretched so thin a thread of creative talent as far as he has. Let me amend that bit of snark now by acknowledging that he could never have done so if he wasn’t smart and driven in a very different sort of way. And let me make it crystal clear as well that nothing I’ve written about Roberts’s tenure in Hollywood so far should necessarily lead us to criticize him in any but the most tempered of ways. In exploiting a loophole in German tax law for all it was worth, he wasn’t doing anything that tons of others — a full-fledged cottage industry worth of them, on both sides of the Atlantic — weren’t also doing. But there’s more to the story in his case. Chris Roberts and Ortwin Freyermuth were actually near the center of one of the biggest financial scandals in modern German history, where dubious ethics crossed over into outright fraud.
Hollywood accounting is never simple. In that spirit, Ascendant Pictures spun off another company not long after its own founding. The wholly-owned subsidiary Rising Star Pictures was created to “closely cooperate with VIP Medienfonds Film and Entertainment”; this was the largest of all the German media funds, which collected almost half a billion Euros every year from its shareholders. Rising Star’s purpose was to be VIP’s anointed agent on the left side of the Atlantic, directing that fire hose of stupid German money around Hollywood. This meant the films of Ascendant, yes, but also those of others, to which Rising Star presumably charged a brokering fee. The final incarnation of Ascendant’s website, which is for some reason still extant, claims that Rising Star was involved in the funding of fourteen films in 2003 alone. A version of their site from March of 2005, accessible today via the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine, heavily stresses the relationship with VIP, calling Rising Star the latter’s “primary placement agent.” This was a big, big deal, given the sheer quantity of money that VIP was taking in and paying out; more than $250 million came into Rising Star from VIP during 2003. The speed and scale of Chris Roberts’s rise in Hollywood becomes even more impressive when figures like these are taken into consideration.
Unfortunately, Andreas Schmid, the head of VIP, was arrested for tax fraud in Cologne in October of 2005. It seemed that he had not been putting most of the money he collected into movies with even ostensibly German owners, as the law required. At regular intervals, Schmid dutifully gave his shareholders a list of films into which he claimed to have invested their contributions. In actuality, however, VIP used only 20 percent of their money for its advertised purpose of funding movies. Schmid deposited the remaining 80 percent into his bank, either parking it there to earn long-term interest or sending it elsewhere from there, to places where he thought he could get a higher rate of return. He then sent fake earnings reports to his shareholders. By defrauding both the government and his clients in this way, he could make a lot of money for himself and his partners in crime. There is reason to believe that Chris Roberts and Ortwin Freyermuth were among said partners, working the scam with him through Rising Star. I’ll return to that subject shortly.
For now, though, know that Schmid may have gotten so greedy because he knew the jig was soon to be up. Rumors were swirling in both Hollywood and Berlin throughout 2005 that the German Ministry of Finance had just about had enough of watching its tax money fly out of the country. The VIP Media scandal proved the last straw, if one was needed. In November of 2005, just one month after Schmid’s arrest, it was announced that blanket tax write-offs for film investments of any stripe were a thing of the past. Going forward, Hollywood would have to find another golden goose.
Even if they weren’t in on the fix, so to speak, the arrest of Schmid and the elimination of their primary funding mechanism could only have had a deleterious effect on Ascendant Pictures. Just when they had seemed to be hitting the big time, the ground had shifted beneath their feet. Those films that were already paid for by Germans could still be made, but there would be no more like them. The last Ascendant movie from the salad days to emerge from the pipeline was Outlander, their most expensive one ever and arguably also their worst one yet; not released until 2008 due to a whole host of difficulties getting it done, it managed to lose $40 million on a $47 million budget.
Deprived of the golden eggs, Ascendant blundered from lowlight to lowlight. They had to renege on a promise to Kevin Costner to line up the financing for a movie called Taming Ben Taylor, about “a grouchy, divorced man who refuses to sell his failing vineyard to the golf course next door.” Costner, who had been so excited about the movie that he had co-written the screenplay himself, sued Ascendant for $8 million for breach of contract; the case was settled in March of 2008 under undisclosed terms.
The first and only film that Ascendant helped to fund without German money only served to advertise how far down they had come in the world. Keeping with the golf theme, the low-rent Caddyshack ripoff Who’s Your Caddy?, which made Wing Commander look like Hamlet, was released in 2007 and failed to earn back its $7 million budget. It’s best remembered today for an anecdotal report that Bill Clinton loved it. By this point, Ascendant was little more than Chris Roberts and Ortwin Freyermuth; everyone else had jumped ship. (Freyermuth seems genuinely fond of Roberts. He has stuck with him through thick and thin.) The company would nominally continue to exist for another three years, but would shepherd no more movies to completion. Its final notices in the Hollywood trade press were in association with Black Water Transit, a locus of chaos, conflict, and dysfunction that culminated in a film so incoherent that it would never be released.
Over in Germany, Andreas Schmid was convicted and sentenced to six years in prison in November of 2007. Yet the fallout from the VIP scandal was still ongoing. Shortly after his conviction in criminal court, 250 former shareholders in his fund, from whom the German government was aggressively demanding the taxes they ought to have paid earlier, launched a civil lawsuit against Schmid and the UniCredit Bank of Munich, where he had been depositing the money he claimed was being used to fund movies. The case hinged on a single deceptively simple question: had the information that Schmid sent to his shareholders in the reports issued by his fund been knowingly falsified? Some of the documents from these court proceedings, which would be decided in favor of the plaintiffs on December 30, 2011, can be accessed online at the German Ministry of Justice. I’ve spent some time going over them in the hope of learning more about the role played by Roberts and Freyermuth.
It’s been a challenge because the documents in question are not the trial transcripts, transcripts of witness interviews, nor the detailed briefs one might wish to have. They are rather strictly procedural documents, used by the court to schedule its sessions, outline the arguments being made before it, and handle the other logistics of the proceedings. Nonetheless, they contain some tantalizing tidbits that point more in the direction of Roberts and Freyermuth as co-conspirators with Schmid than as his innocent victims. I’ll tell you now what I’ve been able to glean from them as a non-lawyer and non-accountant. I’ve also made them available for download from this site, for any readers who might happen to have a more nuanced command of the German language and German law than I do.
The claimants in the lawsuit show great interest in Ascendant’s daughter company Rising Star, which they believe had no legitimate reason for existing at all, a judgment which is confirmed by the court in a preliminary draft of the final ruling. A document dated June 27, 2008, contains the startling charge that Rising Star “never produced films, but were merely an intermediary layer used for concealment,”[1]Diese produzierten nie Filme, sondern waren lediglich eine zur Verschleierung eingeschaltete Zwischenebene. citing emails written by Chris Roberts and Ortwin Freyermuth to Andreas Schmid between 2003 and 2005 that have been submitted into evidence. (Sadly, they are not included among these papers.) Another document, dated May 15, 2009, calls Rising Star “an artificially imposed layer.”[2]Eine künstlich dazwischen geschaltete Ebene. The final judgment concludes that Rising Star was an essential conduit of the fraud. What with Rising Star being “the primary placement agency for VIP,” as was acknowledged on the Ascendant website, all of the money passed through it. But instead of putting the entirety of the money into movies, it only used 20 percent of it for that purpose, funneling the rest of it back to the UniCredit Bank of Munich, Andreas Schmid’s co-defendant in the shareholder lawsuit. Even the 20 percent that stayed in Hollywood was placed with other production companies that took over the responsibility of overseeing the actual movies. Rising Star, in other words, was nothing but a shell company, a false front for getting the money from the investment fund into Schmid’s bank.
Both Roberts and Freyermuth were interviewed at least once, presumably in the United States, by investigators from the Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office; this must have been done in the run-up to Schmid’s earlier, criminal trial. They were witnesses in that trial rather than defendants, yet the facts from their testimony that are cited here leave one wondering why that should be the case. From a document dated May 15, 2009: “The structure provided by VIP was a ‘pro forma transaction,’ solely intended to achieve a certain tax advantage. This was also explained by witness Freyermuth.”[3]Die von VIP vorgegebene Struktur sei ein „Pro-Forma-Geschäft“ gewesen, alleine mit der Zielsetzung einen gewissen Steuervorteil zu erreichen. Dies habe auch der Zeuge Freyermuth so erläutert. The claimants cite the testimony of Roberts and Freyermuth as evidence that “the fund managers therefore instructed their American partners to submit inflated estimates.”[4]Die Fondsverantwortlichen hätten deshalb ihre amerikanischen Partner veranlasst, überhöhte Schätzungen abzugeben. Likewise, it is written that Roberts and Freyermuth confessed to a falsified “profit distribution for the film Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, which, according to the fund’s information, was 45 percent produced by VIP. In reality, the profit distribution did not correspond to the alleged 45-percent co-production share; it was significantly less favorable.”[5]Insoweit greift die Klageseite auf eine Gewinnverteilung (sog „waterfall“) für den Film „Das Parfum“ zurück, der nach den Fondsangaben zu 45 % von VIP 4 produziert worden sei (sog. Coproduktion). Tatsächlich habe die Gewinnverteilung keinesfalls dem angeblichen Co.-Produktionsanteil von 45 % entsprochen, sie sei wesentlich ungünstiger gewesen. Even with the most open of minds, it is very hard to read statements like this and conclude that Chris Roberts and Ortwin Freyermuth were anything other than active, willing co-conspirators in a large-scale, concerted fraud perpetrated on German investors and ordinary taxpayers.
In a document dated May 17, 2010, it is stated that Freyermuth and Roberts are being summoned to appear as witnesses before this court, on the morning and afternoon respectively of July 16, 2010. But a report dated July 8, 2010, states that “the hearing scheduled for July 16, 2010, is cancelled after witness Freyermuth informed the court that he could not appear on such short notice, and the summons for witness Chris Roberts was returned to the court as undeliverable.”[6]Der Termin vom 16. Juli 2010 wird aufgehoben, nachdem der Zeuge Freyermuth mitgeteilt hat, nicht so kurzfristig erscheinen zu können, und die Ladung des Zeugen Chris Roberts als unzustellbar wieder in den Gerichtseinlauf gekommen ist. On August 3, 2010, the court states that they will be ordered to appear again, this time on September 20, 2010, saying that Freyermuth will be told to inform Roberts, who apparently still cannot be reached, about the summons.[7]Zu diesem Termin sind die Zeugen Freyermuth und Roberts, letzterer über Freyermuth, zu laden. However, the paper trail ends there. It seems most likely that the two never did come to Munich to answer questions before the court.
Assuming all of this really is as bad as it looks, the final question we are left with is why and how Roberts and Freyermuth escaped prosecution. This question I cannot even begin to answer, other than to say that international prosecutions for financial malfeasance are notoriously difficult to coordinate and carry off. Perhaps the German authorities decided they had the ringleader in Andreas Schmid, and that was good enough. Perhaps Roberts and Freyermuth were given immunity in return for their testimony about the mechanics of the fraud in the United States. Or maybe there were some extenuating circumstances of which I am not aware, hard as it is to imagine what they might be.
In July of 2010, Roberts and Freyermuth sold Ascendant Pictures and all of its intellectual property to a film studio, film school, film distributor, real-estate developer, venture-capital house, and children’s charity — never put all your eggs in one basket! — called Bigfoot, located in, of all places, the Philippines. Roberts had left Hollywood some weeks or months before this transaction was finalized; thus the undeliverable court summons from Germany, addressed to the old Ascendant office. I do not know whether or how much he and Freyermuth ended up profiting personally from the VIP Media affair when all was said and done. I can only say that he does not seem to have been a poor man when he moved back to Austin to think about his next steps in life.
Most of you probably know what Chris Roberts got up to after leaving Hollywood, but a brief precis may be in order by way of conclusion, given that it will be many years at best before we meet him again in these histories.
Man of good timing that he was, Roberts started looking for fresh opportunities just as the new Kickstarter crowd-funding platform was tempting dozens of figures from the old days of gaming to launch new projects. In 2012, he joined together with a number of his earlier business partners, from both Digital Anvil and Ascendant Pictures — Erin Roberts, Tony Zurovec, and Ortwin Freyermuth were all among them — to found Cloud Imperium Games and kick-start Star Citizen, the “virtual life in space” game that he had once thought Freelancer would become. Brilliantly executed from a promotional standpoint, it turned into the biggest crowd-funded game ever, raising hundreds of millions of dollars.
As of this writing, thirteen years later, Star Citizen is officially still in the early alpha stage of development, although it is actively played every day by tens of thousands of subscribers who are willing to pay for the privilege. A single-player variant called Squadron 42 — the Starlancer to Star Citizen’s Freelancer — was originally slated for release in 2014, and is thus now eleven years behind schedule. Cloud Imperium promises that it is coming soon. (If and when it finally does surface, it will include motion-captured footage, shot in 2015, of Mark Hamill, Gillian Anderson, Andy Serkis, and Gary Oldman.)
Having long since exhausted its initial rounds of crowd-funding, Cloud Imperium now pays its bills largely through pay-to-win schemes involving in-game spaceships and other equipment, often exorbitantly priced; Ars Technica reported in January of 2024 that buying the full hangar of ships would set up you back a cool $48,000, almost enough to make you start looking around for the real spaceship in the deal. By any standard, the amount of money Cloud Imperium has brought in over the years is staggering. Assuming the whole thing doesn’t implode in the coming months, Star Citizen seems set to become the world’s first $1-billion videogame. While we wait, Wing Commander IV, the last game Chris Roberts actually finished, looks forward to its swift-approaching 30-year anniversary.
Naturally, all of this has made Cloud Imperium and Chris Roberts himself magnets for controversy. The loyal fans who continue to log on every day insist that the scale of what Star Citizen is trying to achieve is so enormous that the time and money being spent on it are unavoidable. Others accuse the game of being nothing but a giant scam, of a size and shameless audacity that would put a twinkle in even Andreas Schmid’s jaundiced eyes. Some of those who think the truth is most likely somewhere in between these extremes — a group that includes me — wonder if we should really be encouraging people to upload so much of their existence into a game in the first place. It seems to me that games that are meant to be enjoyed in the real world are healthier than those that set themselves up as a replacement for it.
Even if everything about Star Citizen is on the up-and-up, it’s difficult to avoid the conclusion that breathtaking incompetence has played as big a part as over-ambition in running up the budget and pushing out the timeline. I tend to suspect that some sort of spectacular collapse is more probable than a triumphant version 1.0 as the climax of the Star Citizen saga. But we shall see… we shall see. Either way, I have a feeling that Chris Roberts will emerge unscathed. Some guys just have all the luck, don’t they?
Did you enjoy this article? If so, please think about pitching in to help me make many more like it. You can pledge any amount you like.
Sources: Computer Gaming World of November 1999, August 2000, and May 2003; PC Gamer of November 2000; Los Angeles Times of August 14 2008; Der Spiegel of June 13 1993; Variety of February 24 1994 and November 13 2007; Los Angeles Daily News of March 5 2008; Billboard of April 19 2005, May 10 2005, September 20 2005, October 4 2005, and October 11 2005; Austin Business Journal of April 20 2001; Die Welt of December 6 2009; Deutsches Ärzteblatt of May 2 2003; New York Times of December 13 2004; Forbes of May 31 2019.
Online sources about games include a 2002 Wing Commander retrospective by the German website PC Player Forever; a 2000 GameSpot interview with Chris Roberts; Freelancer previews on ActionTrip and Games Domain; the old Freelancer News site; and the GameSpot review of Freelancer. Vintage reports of Digital Anvil’s acquisition by Microsoft can be found on GameSpot, IGN, Microsoft’s home page, and EuroGamer.
Online sources about movies include “Send in the Clowns (But Beware of Their Funny Money)” by Doug Richardson, Roger Ebert’s review of The Punisher, a profile of Ortwin Freyermuth at Alumniportal Deutschland, “How to Finance a Hollywood Blockbuster” and “Hollywood’s Big Loss” by Edward Jay Epstein at Slate, the current zombie version of Ascendant’s website and the more incriminating 2005 version, Bigfoot’s 2011-vintage website, E! Online’s report from the 2002 Sundance festival, “Medienfonds als ‘Stupid German Money'” by Dr. Matthias Kurp at Medienmaerkte.de, “Filmfonds für Reiche” at ansTageslicht.de, “Was sind Medienfonds?” at Investoren Beteiligung, and “Stupid German Money” by Günter Jagenburg at Deutschlandfunk. I made extensive use of the Wing Commander Combat Information Center, and especially its voluminous news archives that stretch all the way back to 1998.
As noted above, I’ve made the documents I found relating to Rising Star in the class-action lawsuit against Andreas Schmid available for local download. By all means, German speakers, dive in and tell me if you can find anything I’ve missed! I retrieved them from the official German Federal Gazette, or Bundesanzeiger.
My invaluable cheat sheet for this article, as for the last, was “The Chris Roberts Theory of Everything” by Nick Monroe from Gameranx.
But my superhero and secret weapon was our own stalwart commenter Busca, who used his far greater familiarity with the German Web and the German language to find most of the German-language sources shown above, and even provided some brief summaries of their content for orientation purposes. I owe him a huge debt of gratitude. Do note, however, that the buck stops with me as far as factual accuracy goes, and that all of the opinions and conclusions expressed in this article are strictly my own.
Footnotes
|↑1
|Diese produzierten nie Filme, sondern waren lediglich eine zur Verschleierung eingeschaltete Zwischenebene.
|↑2
|Eine künstlich dazwischen geschaltete Ebene.
|↑3
|Die von VIP vorgegebene Struktur sei ein „Pro-Forma-Geschäft“ gewesen, alleine mit der Zielsetzung einen gewissen Steuervorteil zu erreichen. Dies habe auch der Zeuge Freyermuth so erläutert.
|↑4
|Die Fondsverantwortlichen hätten deshalb ihre amerikanischen Partner veranlasst, überhöhte Schätzungen abzugeben.
|↑5
|Insoweit greift die Klageseite auf eine Gewinnverteilung (sog „waterfall“) für den Film „Das Parfum“ zurück, der nach den Fondsangaben zu 45 % von VIP 4 produziert worden sei (sog. Coproduktion). Tatsächlich habe die Gewinnverteilung keinesfalls dem angeblichen Co.-Produktionsanteil von 45 % entsprochen, sie sei wesentlich ungünstiger gewesen.
|↑6
|Der Termin vom 16. Juli 2010 wird aufgehoben, nachdem der Zeuge Freyermuth mitgeteilt hat, nicht so kurzfristig erscheinen zu können, und die Ladung des Zeugen Chris Roberts als unzustellbar wieder in den Gerichtseinlauf gekommen ist.
|↑7
|Zu diesem Termin sind die Zeugen Freyermuth und Roberts, letzterer über Freyermuth, zu laden.
Mr Roberts Goes to Hollywood, Part 1: A Digital Anvil
What I’d really like to do is a game where you could travel from planet to planet — and there would be hundreds of planets — with full 3D action. You could go down and explore each planet in detail and interact with all sorts of live-action characters. Plus you could retool your ship with lots of different guns and engines.
The project would feature all the best elements of adventure and virtual reality, but with the same high production level of a Hollywood blockbuster. That means big-name stars and the look and quality of, say, Bladerunner. I guess my goal is to bring the superior production values of large Hollywood movies into the interactive realm — creating an environment that is really cool and fun and where you can spend hundreds of hours exploring a virtual universe that seems totally lifelike down to the smallest detail. Sort of a SimUniverse on steroids!
— Chris Roberts in early 1995, speaking from the department of The More Things Change…
One thing I believe I have learned during my 50-plus years on this planet is that flawed people are far more commonplace than genuinely, consciously bad ones. Given this, I try not to rush to attribute to malice aforethought that which can be explained by simple human weakness. I try to apply this rule when I weigh the surprising number of game developers who were well-nigh universally admired giants in their field during the twentieth century, only to become magnets for controversy in the 21st.
Thus I prefer to believe that Richard Garriott’s habit of lending his name to sketchy endeavors that never live up to expectations stems not from conscious grift but from a desire to still be seen as a gaming visionary, which is unfortunately accompanied by a reluctance to do the hard work that making really good games entails. Likewise, I think that Peter Molyneux’s habit of wildly over-promising stems not from his being “a pathological liar,” as journalist John Walker once infamously called him, but rather from a borderline pathological tendency to get high on his own supply. I’m prepared to come up with excuses for John Romero, for George Broussard, even for those two guys who have been trying to make a Space Quest successor — a dubiously necessary proposition in itself — for about fifteen years now. When you combine real but fairly venial character flaws with the eternal tendency of some fans to take their hobby just a little bit more seriously than it probably deserves, the result can be a toxic stew indeed.
Yet I must confess that one old warhorse from gaming’s younger days does give a degree of pause to my rationalizing. Few people have ever stretched so thin a thread of actual creative talent so far as has Chris Roberts. In the process, he’s amply demonstrated that his larger talents are for failing upward, and getting people to give him flabbergasting amounts of money while he’s at it. I’m not yet prepared to call him a conscious grifter, mind you, but I do think that there is a lot more plotting going on behind that seemingly guileless chipmunk smile of his than we might first suspect. Never fear: I’m not going to jump the chronology entirely to wade into the argument over whether Star Citizen, the most expensive game ever made even though it has not yet been made, was a giant scam from the start, a good-faith effort that later became a scam, or is still an honest endeavor thirteen years after its initial Kickstarter. What I do want to do is examine the period in Chris Roberts’s life between Wing Commander IV in 1996 and that first splashy Star Citizen Kickstarter of 2012. Who knows? Maybe doing so will help to explain some of what came later.
I have infinite respect for Chris Roberts, who wants to make interactive movies, but I can get a better cinematic experience by watching reruns of Diff’rent Strokes than by playing Wing Commander IV.
— Warren Spector, March 1997
In the summer of 1996, after it had become clear that Wing Commander IV was going to struggle just to earn back its development budget of more than $10 million, the management of its publisher Origin Systems sat down with Chris Roberts, the Wing Commander series’s creator and mastermind, to discuss the future of what had been the most popular franchise in computer gaming just a few years earlier. With a heritage like that behind it, the inhabitants of Origin’s executive suites weren’t yet ready to give up on Wing Commander completely. Yet they made it clear to Roberts that the next installment would have to scale back the budget and place less emphasis on the interactive-movie side of the experience and more on the space-combat side, in order to address a mounting chorus of complaints that the latter had been allowed to grow stale and rote in the last couple of installments while Roberts poured all of his energy into the former. Roberts thought for a few days about whether he was willing to continue to make Wing Commander games under his managers’ new terms, then turned in his resignation. No one could possibly have imagined at the time that Chris Roberts, who was not yet 30 years old, would still be one of the most prominent game developers in the world 30 years later, even though he would never manage to complete and ship another game of his own during that span of time. Our world is a deeply strange place sometimes.
That October, Roberts filed the necessary paperwork to found a company of his own with two other former Origin people: his brother Erin Roberts, who had just produced the poorly received Wing Commander spinoff Privateer 2: The Darkening, and Tony Zurovec, the programmer and designer behind the reasonably successful action-adventures Crusader: No Remorse and Crusader: No Regret. They called their new studio Digital Anvil. “I liked the idea of a name that could suggest Old World care and craftsmanship in the digital age,” said Roberts. “It’s like we’re hammering out fantastic experiences in our little forge.” By his account, their method of seeking funding was breathtaking in its naïveté. They got their hands on Bill Gates’s email address, and simply wrote him a letter. Incredibly, they received a call the next day from Ed Fries, who had been tasked with making Microsoft a major player in games, one of the few software markets the foremost ruthless mega-corporation of the era had yet to conquer. He had been given serious money to spend to make that initiative a reality. Digital Anvil, in other words, had been lucky enough to strike while the iron was hot.
On February 19, 1997, a press release announced that Microsoft had signed Digital Anvil to “a multi-title publishing deal” which entailed “a significant investment” on its part — in fact, an investment that made Microsoft the owner of just short of half of the new company. The trio of founders set up shop in rather lavish fashion in downtown Austin, Texas, not far from Origin’s offices. They hired an initial staff of about 35 people, who got to enjoy such Microsoft-funded perks as an onsite state-of-the-art movie theater with Dolby Sound and leather seats. On paper at least, the staff of Digital Anvil made for a diverse and impressive group. Hidden amidst a galaxy of bright and eager faces out of the nearby University of Texas could be glimpsed Chief Technology Officer John Miles, whose Miles Sound System had long been the standard for audio programming among game developers, and Robert Rodriguez, a young filmmaker who had recently directed Quentin Tarantino’s script of From Dusk Till Dawn and was now being talked about as the burgeoning Austin film scene’s next Richard Linklater. “The parameters of the film world are pretty set,” said Rodriguez. “You’ve got to work with a two-hour chunk of time and things like that. Some of the stories I want to tell don’t fit within those slots.”
Rodriguez’s presence was arguably the first sign of the muddled priorities that would become a fact of life at Digital Anvil. Chris Roberts told the magazine Texas Monthly in the summer of 1997 that the studio had four games in the works: a real-time-strategy game called Conquest, a Mad Max-inspired driving game called Highway Knight, a hyper-ambitious multiplayer space sim called Freelancer, and Rodriguez’s amorphous project, which was called Tribe. (“The idea is, he will write a movie, possibly direct it, and then write a game.”) Another game in the pipeline that went unmentioned was Erin Roberts’s Starlancer, which was to be a linear space sim with a set-piece story line, an even more obvious successor to Wing Commander than was Freelancer. (Students of the Robertses’ later careers will recognize a kinship between Freelancer and Starlancer on the one hand and Star Citizen and its single-player companion Squadron 42 on the other.) That’s five games in all: it was quite the agenda for such a small studio. And then the movies came calling.
If Robert Rodriguez was a filmmaker who was tempted by the possibilities of games, Chris Roberts was the opposite, a game maker who seemed for all the world like he really wanted to be making movies; if Wing Commander III and IV had shone a spotlight on nothing else, it was this. While still working for Origin Systems, he’d come up with an outline for a non-interactive Wing Commander movie. He gave it to Kevin Droney, a screenwriter who had earlier turned the Mortal Kombat games into a movie, to make a proper script out of it, then sent it to Hollywood on a wing and a prayer: “It was my passion project, my baby.” It finally reached a hard-bitten Svengali of a producer named Todd Moyer. He pronounced it “pretty bad” — “basically, it was a C-rate Star Wars ripoff” — but his ears perked up when the agent who had sent it to him explained that Wing Commander was a hit series of computer games. “I’m not very reverential toward videogame creators,” Moyer confesses. “Games just don’t get me excited.” Or rather, they didn’t do so as creative productions in their own right; as product lines, Moyer saw them as a largely untapped opportunity for franchising: “Once you own [the] intellectual property, you can carve out very different deals for the creators and for a lot of people.” Chris Roberts fell under Moyer’s spell from the first meeting, which came right in the middle of all of the work to build out Digital Anvil. For he had no fonder dream than that of making a real Hollywood movie, and he definitely wasn’t going to let the games studio he was building at the same time get in its way. Moyer was telling him precisely what he most wanted to hear.
That said, it’s fair to ask who was really pulling the wool over whose eyes. For all that the movie industry had a well-earned reputation for all manner of financial trickery, it was expected to reveal as a matter of course and trade-union law how much each film had cost to make and how much it earned back in ticket sales. Meanwhile budgets and sales figures were regarded as trade secrets by game publishers, to be divulged only when doing so served their interests. It’s hard not to suspect that Chris Roberts benefited from this opacity, which required an insider’s perspective to begin to penetrate. Todd Moyer was no one’s idea of a babe in the wood; nor for that matter was Microsoft’s Ed Fries. Yet both were new to the games industry, and by all indications in a bigger hurry to sign deals than to do their due diligence. The culture of gaming moved fast in the 1990s. Describing Wing Commander as a “series of hit computer games” in 1997 wasn’t an outright lie, but it did neglect the salient fact that this series’s best days as a marketplace proposition were already well behind it, that the last couple of Wing Commander games hadn’t been hits at all. While the series certainly still had its fans, far more hardcore gamers in 1997 were excited about Quake and Warcraft II and Diablo than Wing Commander. In short, there was ample reason for the observant to question how much appetite there really was for a Wing Commander movie — or, now that we’re on the subject, for the new space sims that Digital Anvil proposed to craft in the image of Chris Roberts’s most famous creation.
Nevertheless, Todd Moyer took it upon himself to make the movie happen, just as Microsoft had agreed to fund the games. He sent Droney’s screenplay to some (uncredited) script doctors for some hasty revision. He judged the new version “only a little bit better” when it came back to him, but decided it was good enough for franchise work. He convinced a rather bemused-seeming Origin Systems to agree to license the Wing Commander name and characters in return for a small piece of any profits. He convinced 20th Century Fox — the house that built Star Wars, as Chris Roberts knew well — to agree to distribute the eventual film to theaters. He didn’t even blink when Roberts came to him with his one real demand: that he be allowed to direct the movie himself. “No one gave a shit about Chris Roberts as a director or not a director,” he says. “With these movies, at the right price, nobody cares who directs them.”
In the end, Moyer put together what journalist Jamie Russell describes as “a stunning deal — or rather series of deals — that jigsawed together money from all over. It began with a small domestic minimum guarantee from Fox and was followed by a Luxembourg tax incentive, some French investment, an Australian tax shelter, UK financing, and foreign sales.” The whole pot together came to almost $30 million — a relatively modest sum by Hollywood action-movie standards, but three times what Chris Roberts had had to hand when he shot the movie parts of Wing Commander IV.
Roberts and Moyer would have few kinds words to say about one another in later years. “While Todd was good at doing deals, he didn’t give a damn or even know much about the creative process,” said Roberts in 2012. “As a first-time director, I really could have used the support of a proper creative producer who understood film-making and being on the set, rather than an ex-agent who couldn’t tell you the difference between a single or a master shot.” And yet for all the rancor that would follow the Wing Commander film becoming a laughingstock, it seems pretty clear from his subsequent career that Roberts was watching with keen eyes as Moyer scraped together funding for the movie in all sorts of head-scratching ways.
Indeed, even at this early juncture, Roberts was savvy enough to put together one eyebrow-raising arrangement of his own: he “hired” Digital Anvil, his own company, to provide the movie’s visual effects, thus funneling some substantial portion of that $30 million budget into his and his colleagues’ own coffers long before the movie ever made it into theaters. With this windfall, Digital Anvil doubled in size and announced to the world that they were now a cinematic special-effects house as well as a games studio. Chris Roberts insisted publicly that the two halves of the company were “entirely unrelated, except for me,” but nobody believed him. Coincidentally or not, John Miles and Robert Rodriguez both left Digital Anvil soon after. (Rodriguez would go on to become the marquee Hollywood director that Roberts had always dreamed of becoming, turning out hits such as Spy Kids and Sin City.) Microsoft, which had made its “significant investment” in Digital Anvil in the expectation that the studio would exclusively make games exclusively for it, could hardly have been pleased by the pivot into conventional film-making, but it showed remarkable patience and forbearance on the whole. Knowing that his mega-corp’s reputation as a ruthless monopolist preceded it, Ed Fries was determined to present a different face to the games industry, to show that Microsoft could be a good, supportive partner to the studios it took under its wing. An ugly lawsuit against Digital Anvil — even a justified one — would not have forwarded that agenda. Once again, in other words, Chris Roberts got lucky.
The cast of the Wing Commander movie was brokered by Todd Moyer, in ways intended to protect the piebald interests of his many investors. In one of their first conversations, he had carefully explained to Chris Roberts that Mark Hamill, the star of the third and fourth Wing Commander games, was not adored by the general public for having once played Luke Skywalker in the same way that he was by the hardcore-gaming demographics. To John and Jane Doe, he was just a middle-aged curiosity for the “Where are they now?” file. The rewritten script offered up as the protagonist a fresh-faced space jockey who had just earned his wings, a perfect fit for a younger, up-and-coming actor. It turned out that Fox had just such an actor in mind: Freddie Prinze, Jr., a 21-year-old who had recently become regular cover fodder for the teen magazines, thanks to a star turn in I Know What You Did Last Summer, a slasher flick that earned $125 million at the box office in 1997. He would play an earlier incarnation of Christopher Blair, Mark Hamill’s old role. For his sidekick Todd “Maniac” Marshall, Fox proposed another product of the 1990s teen-horror craze: Matthew Lillard, who had played a serial killer in Scream. Other cast members were hand-picked to enhance the film’s appeal in foreign markets: David Suchet, known to a generation of British television viewers for his depiction of Agatha Christie’s fussy detective Hercule Poirot; Jürgen Prochnow, who had portrayed a U-Boat captain in the German classic Das Boot; Tchéky Karyo, a veteran French character actor whose CV included films like The Bear and La Femme Nikita. Betwixt and between all of the new faces, there was some talk of bringing back some of the supporting cast from Wing Commander III and IV — the most sustained discussions were held with Malcolm McDowell — but all of those negotiations ultimately fell through for one reason or another. When all was said and done, the cast for the movie overlapped not at all with the one from the games.
As a byproduct of the Luxembourg tax incentives that had helped to bring it into being, the entirety of the movie was shot on a sound stage there between February and April of 1998. The process was by most accounts a difficult one at times. Not only had Chris Roberts never received any formal training as a film director, but the cast and crew had three different mother tongues, with wildly varying levels of proficiency in the other two languages. Still, by no means was it a case of rank amateurs at every level. The set designer, for example, was Peter Lamont, who came in fresh off James Cameron’s Titanic, the biggest blockbuster in film history; the cinematographer was Thierry Arbogast, who had just performed that same task for the The Fifth Element.
Once the shoot was finished, Chris Roberts returned to Austin with his reels of raw footage, to begin the work of splicing it together with the outer-space scenes being generated at Digital Anvil and turning it all into a proper movie. By December of 1998, he had a rough cut ready to go. In keeping with time-tested Hollywood tradition, Fox arranged for a handful of preview showings to ordinary members of the public. The feedback that came in was enough to tell the Fox executives, even if their own critical faculties could not, that they had a potential boat anchor — or maybe an anvil? — on their hands. They were left pondering what to do with this less-than-stellar take on outer-space adventure.
After hearing that Fox was considering condemning the movie to the memory hole of a direct-to-videotape release, Todd Moyer tried to buy the film studio out so that he could shop Wing Commander elsewhere. But at the end of January of 1999, just when he thought the buy-out deal was done, he got a phone call from Tom Sherack, Fox’s head of distribution. As Moyer reported it to Jamie Russell decades later, their conversation went something like this:
“Todd, I’m not giving you the picture.”
“But we had a deal!”
“Good fucking luck. I’ll never sign the papers. I don’t give a shit. I’m not doing it. If you want to have a huge lawsuit, go ahead.”
“Tom, I’ve got to tell you…
“No! It’s coming out in six weeks, and it’s going to have the Phantom Menace trailer on it.”
The Phantom Menace, George Lucas’s feverishly anticipated first prequel to his classic Star Wars trilogy, was scheduled to hit theaters in May of 1999. At the last minute, Fox had had the clever idea of attaching the second trailer for that movie — the first had come in November of 1998 — to the start of Wing Commander, making the latter the first place where the Star Wars faithful could catch this glimpse of what awaited them in a couple of months. Wing Commander was promptly slated for release in March of 1999, giving George Lucas and company just enough time to put the trailer together. It left no time, on the other hand, to mount a proper advertising campaign for Wing Commander. Nor did it leave Chris Roberts and company much time to try to fix the many infelicities that had been pointed out by the preview audiences.
The official Wing Commander world premiere took place on March 12. It was less than a gala affair, being held in Austin rather than Hollywood, with none of the cast in attendance; the actors in question were still saying polite things about the movie when forced into it, but quite obviously preferred to talk about something else. (Freddie Prinze, Jr., would grow less polite in later years, calling Wing Commander “a piece of shit” that he couldn’t stand to see or even think back on.) It appeared on 1500 screens across the country that same weekend, complete with the Star Wars trailer that Fox hoped would prove its secret weapon.
Alas, even this potent last-minute triage wasn’t enough to save the patient. Wing Commander brought in $5 million the first weekend, good for seventh place in the box-office listings. The reviews that appeared at the start of the following week were savage. Every critic in the land piled on to see who could come up with the best zinger. (Cinemax: “Filmed in Luxembourg(!), this low-flying turkey is an international co-production between the U.S., France, England, Germany, and Ireland. That pretty much spreads the blame as Wing Commander, in any language, goes down in computer-generated flames.” Entertainment Weekly: “It’s enough to make you wonder if the geniuses at Fox deliberately decided to release a movie this lifeless. They may have figured that everyone who showed up to see the new Star Wars trailer would be so bored by the main feature that they’d exit the theater screaming for a science-fiction movie that was actually fun.” SF Gate: “Wing Commander is the latest exhibit in the case to prove that Star Wars has wrecked American cinema.”) Perhaps in response to the reviews, more likely just as a result of natural gravity — most of the hardcore fans of the computer games presumably went out to see it right away — the movie earned just $2.2 million the next weekend, dropping to eleventh place. The third weekend, it was in fifteenth place with earnings of $1.1 million, and then it was out of American theaters and off the charts forever. A planned panoply of Wing Commander action figures, toy spaceships, backpacks, lunchboxes, tee-shirts, and Halloween costumes either never reached stores at all or were pulled from the shelves in short order. Star Wars this movie was not, in all sorts of ways.
In light of the critical drubbing to which it was subjected and its modern-day status as a cinematic punchline, I watched Wing Commander: The Movie for the first time recently with, shall we say, considerable trepidation. My first reaction might serve as an argument for the value of low expectations: in many ways, it actually wasn’t as bad as I expected it to be.
The opening credits were snazzy and stylish, worthy of a far more respectable film. Even once the movie proper began, the production values and acting weren’t anywhere near as terrible as I had anticipated. This is not inexplicable: the belief shared by many fans that Wing Commander was an ultra-low-budget movie doesn’t hold water. As points of comparison, take the three vastly better received films which created and for a time cemented Freddie Prinze, Jr.’s standing as a teen heartthrob. I Know What You Did Last Summer, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, and She’s All That all sported budgets well below that of Wing Commander; the last named, which was shot after Wing Commander but released before, had only one-third the budget of Chris Roberts’s film. Of course, none of these others were science-fiction films with a need for lots of fancy visual effects. Nonetheless, you don’t sign a heavyweight production designer like Peter Lamont, nor for that matter a potential star-in-the-making like Prinze, if you don’t have a certain level of connections and financial resources.
All of which is to say that, if you were to walk into a room where Wing Commander happened to be showing on the television, it wouldn’t jump out to you immediately as B-grade schlock in the way of, say, the notorious Plan 9 from Outer Space. The sets look good enough; the cinematography and sound design are perfectly professional; the acting doesn’t stand out for being awful either. In an ironic sort of way, all of this is a problem, for it means that Wing Commander manages to be just good enough to be merely boring and irritating rather than lovable in its sheer cluelessness.
My second big takeaway from watching the Wing Commander movie is closely related to my first: I was surprised at how similar it is to the computer games, after having heard legions of fans complain about just the opposite. There’s the same jarring bifurcation between the scenes of character interaction, which are shot like a conventional movie, and the ones depicting the action in outer space, which are completely computer-generated and, indeed, look very much like scenes from a game — a game, that is, made five to ten years after this movie was made. Likewise, there’s the same sense of a cast and crew of professionals doing their level best, knowing that what they’re creating is never going to be high art or even high entertainment, but feeling a craftsman’s responsibility to make the material come across as well as it possibly can. Nobody in film ever wants to be the weak link, even on a bad movie.
Rather than being awful on the face of it, then, Wing Commander is awful in a subtler way. Its problems all stem from the script, which doesn’t do the things that even popcorn-movie storytelling needs to do to be successful, and from its director’s baffling decisions about what parts of the script to leave in and leave out. A work of fiction — any work of fiction — is a clockwork mechanism beneath the surface. The author has to move her characters around in arbitrary ways to set up the plot beats her narrative requires. The art comes in making the mechanistic feel natural, even inevitable; at the risk of hopelessly muddling my metaphors, call it applying the flesh and sinew that are needed to conceal the bones of the story. In Wing Commander, said bones are poking out everywhere. The result feels so artificial that one is left looking for a stronger word than “contrived” to try to capture it.
Take the opening beats. The race of evil felines known as the Kilrathi attack a Terran Confederation flagship and secure — just to provide a note of contemporary relevance for those of us living in the third decade of the 21st century — an “AI” that can lead them to Earth, the location of which planet is for some reason unknown to them. This is an existential threat for the Terrans.
There’s just one ship that might be able to intercept the Kilrathi and report on their numbers and disposition before they make the jump to Earth: the outer-space aircraft carrier Tiger’s Claw. Unfortunately, it’s impossible for Terran High Command to tell this ship to do so because it is “beyond the reach of our communications.” (Presumably, the Tiger’s Claw’s radio will start working again before it’s time to send the report on the Kilrathi.) Luckily, a resupply vessel which can be reached is on its way out to the Tiger’s Claw. Even better, this resupply vessel is captained by one “Paladin,” some sort of special Terran “scout” who is only playing the role of the captain of an ordinary freighter. (What he or anyone else hopes to achieve by this deception is never explained.) Admiral Tolwyn, who stands at the head of the Terran High Command brain trust, such as it is, likes Paladin so much that he gave him his ring. (Isn’t that sweet?) Now, he needs only call up his favorite scout and tell him to tell the captain of the Tiger’s Claw to get a move on and intercept the Kilrathi.
Is this what he in fact does? No, reader, it is not. Instead Tolwyn remembers that the freighter happens to be ferrying a couple of young pilots fresh out of flight school over to the Tiger’s Claw. One of them is named Christopher Blair. Another Blair with whom he once served — now sadly deceased — was the kid’s father. “He was a good man,” Tolwyn says. On the basis of a zealous belief in eugenics, he elects not to convey the vital orders and intelligence to the grizzled special agent to whom he gave his ring but rather to the wet-behind-the-ears kid whom he’s never met.
It just goes on and on and on like this, with characters constantly making decisions that don’t make any sense. If you want your audience to become invested in your story, you have to provide them with a coherent internal logic that they can follow, no matter how outlandish your larger premise may be.
Another barrier to investment, likewise reflecting a bizarre lack of understanding of the fundamentals of this sort of fiction, is the yawning absence of a villain. Star Wars had Darth Vader; the best-ever Star Trek movie had Khan. Wing Commander has a few animatronic cats who spend less than five minutes onscreen and look absolutely appalling — and not in a good way — while they’re doing it; the Kilrathi are the one place where Wing Commander really does look like a B-movie through and through. To his credit, Chris Roberts was perceptive enough to see that it wouldn’t be a good idea to use the version of the Kilrathi from the games, actors in furry costumes who wound up looking more like cuddly department-store mascots or sports-team cheerleaders than a galaxy-enslaving force for evil. But what he was able to put in their place was not any better, as he also recognized. This explains why they got so little screen time: “The Kilrathi sucked and were basically cut out of the movie.”
A subtler, more aesthetically sensitive director might have spun our lack of eyes on the Kilrathi into a positive, turning their very mysteriousness into a sinister virtue in much the same way that the FreeSpace space sims did their evil aliens, the Shivans. Suffice to say that Chris Roberts was not such a director. The lack of an identifiable antagonist just emphasizes the sense of plot gears arbitrarily clanking around, oblivious to the requirements of compelling fiction. We see a lot of people fighting and dying, but we never know why or against whom or what. A popcorn movie without a villain just doesn’t work.
As for the heroes: this cast could have easily served the purpose if given a stronger script to work with. None of the young actors comes across as unlikable, but no actor could fully compensate for dialog as bad as this. “It takes balls — big balls, not ovaries — to keep track of four enemy fighters!” says Maniac, as the script desperately tries to interest us in a bantering will-they-or-won’t-they situation between him and one of the female pilots. Wing Commander is that guy at a party who thinks he’s hilarious and cool, whom everyone else just thinks is an annoying dweeb.
The image that springs to my mind now when I think back on Wing Commander: The Movie is one that nobody ever talks about. Early in the film, when he and Maniac are still aboard the tramp freighter, Blair has to plot a daredevil hyperspace jump because… Reasons. He does so, using what looks like a Casio calculator keyboard and some innate genetic talent that comes courtesy of his background as a “Pilgrim,” a whole other unnecessary and confusing thing in the script that I can’t be bothered to go into here. Anyway, he plots the jump, and just as it’s about to be made Maniac raises his hands above his head as if he’s riding a roller coaster. As he does so, you can see the most delicious expression on actor Matthew Lillard’s face: he looks all sorts of confused and bemused, as if wondering if this lame joke is really what he’s being asked to do here, even as he’s gamely trying to stay in character and look cocksure and pumped. He gets through the scene, the joke utterly fails to land… and Chris Roberts proceeds to put it in the final cut of his movie, no doubt sure that his audience will find it hilarious. It’s what the kids today call Cringe.
In a saner world, I would be able to end this article by telling you that all of the foregoing explains why Chris Roberts never got another sniff at a career in Hollywood. But he did, my friends… he did. Failing upwards is his superpower.
There has to be someone else out there besides us. I hope they won’t be hostile, and I hope Earth is cool and doesn’t screw up first contact. No doubt our military will be there to greet them, defending the country. That’s not good. These aliens will come out, and they’re not going to be heavily armed because they’re not about that. We have to be mellow and peaceful. If that happens, it’ll be cool. But I don’t think it’ll happen that way. I think we’ll come hard, which is probably standard operating procedure. And that’s not a cool thing because we’ll probably get worked.
— Words of wisdom from Freddie Prinze, Jr., on the possibility of real extraterrestrial contact
Did you enjoy this article? If so, please think about pitching in to help me make many more like it. You can pledge any amount you like.
Sources: The book Generation Xbox: How Video Games Invaded Hollywood by Jamie Russell. Next Generation of March 1997; Computer Gaming World of May 1995 and June 1998; Starlog of May 1999, Austin Business Journal of March 2 1997, Texas Monthly of September 1997.
Online sources include “Chris Roberts explains what went wrong on the Wing Commander film” by Ben Kuchera at Penny Arcade, a 1998 Games On Line interview with Chris Roberts, a 2012 Chris Roberts “Ask Me Anything” from Reddit, a Microsoft press release announcing the Digital Anvil investment, the 1999-vintage Dan’s Wing Commander: The Movie Page (including the proprietor’s story of attending the premiere), and a 2002 Wing Commander retrospective by the German website PC Player Forever. I made extensive use of the Wing Commander Combat Information Center, and especially its voluminous news archives that stretch all the way back to 1998.
My invaluable cheat sheet for this article was “The Chris Roberts Theory of Everything” by Nick Monroe from Gameranx.