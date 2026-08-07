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The Life and Times of Maxis, Part 3: The Sims

07 Aug

This article tells part of the story of Maxis Software.

I don’t think people realize how much tactical and strategic forethought goes into their daily lives. There’s a whole subconscious time-efficiency layer in our lives. In essence, real-time strategy is our lives.

— Will Wright

On the morning of October 19, 1991, two weeks after writing his last bit of code for SimAnt, Will Wright climbed out of bed and smelled smoke. Looking out the window of his home in the Oakland Hills of California he saw a dense black cloud blowing in from the east. He called emergency services, who informed him that the culprit was a grass fire that was under control.

But after his morning shower, the smoke was worse than ever; great acrid plumes of the stuff were engulfing the house and seeping past the window frames, making it hard to breathe. The emergency-services number now yielded only a busy signal.

Wright gathered up his wife Joell and their five-year-old daughter Cassidy and bundled them into the family car along with a neighbor couple. They shot down the road under a rain of ashes and cinder, choking on smoke so thick that it was all Wright could do to keep the car’s tires on the pavement. Finally, they burst out of the maelstrom into blessedly clear air. Wright continued holding the accelerator down until they were well away. He guesses that, had they been five minutes slower getting away, their names would all have been added to the list of 25 victims of the Oakland Firestorm of 1991.

A week passed before the family could return to the charred remnants of their house, still smouldering there under a glowering autumn sky. There was virtually nothing left — except for the ants, that is. (Wright was rather primed to notice them…) “The interesting part was to find that I wasn’t really attached to much,” Wright says. “I started assessing my material needs: a toothbrush, underwear, a car, a house… I was surprised how I didn’t miss stuff. The fact [that] we got out and none of our family was hurt seemed much more important.”

Wright found himself asking,

What is life made of? Rarely do you do that in your real life. When something like this happens you get a big picture. Where do I want to live? What sort of things do I need to buy? You see your life almost as a project in process. When you’re embedded in your day-to-day life, you don’t get that perspective. I started to wonder about all the things we have and how we purchased them for a reason. Why do we need X or Y or Z? Why do we think something will make [us] happier? It almost comes down to Maslow’s Pyramid of Needs.

A period of reassessment like this might end for some people in a decision to climb a mountain, walk a camino, quit a job, write a novel, join a charity, or move into a monastery. But Will Wright wasn’t that sort of man; he was someone who thought in systems and algorithms. He wondered if there was a game — no, a simulation, or maybe just a software toy — lurking in the prospect he was now facing in the real world, that of assembling the material components of day-to-day life from scratch. Back at work at Maxis, he sat down in front of his computer to find out. His first three games since co-founding the company — SimCitySimEarth, and SimAnt — had been simulations of complex systems with thousands of incidental living actors. Could you simulate the spaces and clutter of individual lives instead?

It would take him eight and a half years to answer that question affirmatively. The belated result of his close encounter with the Oakland Firestorm would be The Sims, the best-selling line of boxed computer games in history. Some would celebrate the series for offering a whole new vision of what games could do and the subject matter they could tackle, drawing in tens of millions of new players who would never have given SimCity — much less Diablo or Starcraft or any of the other hardcore standard bearers — a second glance. Some would condemn it for being just another empty monument to conspicuous consumption and shallow egotism, of a piece with the “reality” shows that were suddenly inescapable on American television screens. In the final reckoning, of course, it was a little of both.

Stories of how The Sims came to be have a tendency to fall into some well-worn patterns. We are told how Will Wright, the brave and pioneering creator, had to fight for his dream against the unimaginative suits who surrounded him for the better part of a decade, until he finally got to enjoy sweet validation as he watched it turn into the biggest game ever. There is something to this telling of the tale, but it’s missing a lot of nuance. First and foremost, it commits the fallacy of assuming that the version of The Sims which Wright conceived in late 1991 was essentially the same as the game which was released in early 2000. In truth, it went through a protracted process of evolution, from which it emerged with a radically different focus. Along the way, several other people became almost as instrumental as Wright himself in shaping it into a game with such extraordinary mass appeal. This is not, in other words, another case of a single genius auteur imagining and implementing something unprecedented, as Wright did when he made the original SimCity. The creation of The Sims was a more organic, at times almost accidental process. For Wright specialized in systems, not in people. To make an appealing simulation of the latter, he had to draw on folks whose strengths were very different from his own.

But all of that was still in the future when Wright was contemplating the altered nature of his existence in the wake of the Oakland Firestorm. At that time, it was accurate enough to say that no one else at Maxis knew quite what to make of his new hobby horse. That he could so thoroughly flummox even this bunch, the makers and publishers of some of the most esoteric games in the world, really says something. Indeed, it may very well say that he himself wasn’t entirely sure what he was doing. Some game designers are like military strategists, speccing out every element of a campaign beforehand. Some are more like mad scientists, mixing a bit of this with a bit of that to see what turns into a useful synergy and what just blows up in their face. Wright is the poster child for the mad-scientist school.

For a long time, he called his idea Dollhouse. As the name would imply, it was all about architecture and interior design. He had become enamored with a book called A Pattern Language, written in 1977 by a Berkeley architecture professor named Christopher Alexander and several colleagues. It can be read as an attempt to define a Western version of the ancient Chinese concept of feng shui, explaining how our living spaces can be arranged so as to bring a sense of peace and harmony to our lives. It defines everything from the amount of green space a city should have to how many floors a building should contain to how high a windowsill should be, all based on universal and eternal “archetypes” that are “deeply rooted in the nature of things.” “You can use this book to design a house for yourself with your family,” wrote Alexander. “You can use it to work with your neighbors to improve your town and neighborhood; you can use it to design an office, or a workshop, or a public building.”

Wright wanted to use it to design a computer game, one that would bring Alexander’s theories to the masses, in the same way that his earlier games had promoted those of Jay Wright Forrester, James Lovelock, and E.O. Wilson. As in those games, the dolls in this dollhouse would be purely supporting players to the real star of the show, the physical environment itself. Their reaction to the spaces you put them in would provide a way of “scoring” how well your layout conformed to the principles of Christopher Alexander. This was their one important function.

Jeff Braun couldn’t have been thrilled at seeing his partner going down this rabbit hole, an abstruse one even by Maxis’s usual standards; SimCity this was not. But as always, he did his best to support Wright, whom he unabashedly regarded as a “genius.” He arranged for Wright to explain his concept to a focus group, just to gauge their reaction. Setting something called Dollhouse in front of a bunch of self-identified gamers circa 1992 was always destined to be a fraught endeavor, but Wright and Braun were nonetheless taken aback by the vehemence of the rejection. “This was probably the most negative focus-group experience I have ever seen,” says Wright. “It was actually quite remarkable. They universally hated it.”

Soon after, Braun wheedled his partner into agreeing to lead the development of SimCity 2000, pulling him away from his living-spaces simulation for a year. After that, the concept got muddled up with SimWorld, this attempt to make all of Maxis’s games interoperable so that they were all essentially one big game in the end. So, you would be able to pick a building in a SimCity city and zoom in to tinker with the fine details of its exterior and interior using Dollhouse. Part of the reason that Wright was so enamored with Yoot Saito’s SimTower was that it was already blurring some of the lines between SimCity and Dollhouse. (The Sony PlayStation port of SimTower even let you explore your skyscraper from a crudely implemented first-person perspective.)

That said, the people around Wright still didn’t entirely get what he was trying to do with Dollhouse. “It just felt kind of peculiar, you know?” says the Maxis researcher, writer, and producer Chris Trottier, whose first assignment as a new hire was to travel to real tropical islands and take pictures for SimIsle. (Nice work if you can get it…) “Will’s goal for it was that it was about efficiency and architectural layout and that the people were just there as a byproduct. The people were what measured your success in setting things up efficiently.”

But in trying to model the behavior of the people well enough to measure the quality of the player’s architectural and interior-design efforts, Wright would wind up inadvertently discovering a whole different, more immediately appealing game.

It began in 1995, when Jeff Braun agreed to bring on a bright young Stanford graduate named Jamie Doornbos to help program the dolls in Wright’s dollhouse. Doing that well enough to properly grade the player’s layouts proved to be far more difficult, complex, and time-consuming than Wright and Doornbos had thought it would be. Luckily, it was also more fascinating than they had ever imagined. Together they realized that the fun of the game may not be where Wright had thought it was. Wright:

We were trying to figure out how we could simulate an open-ended system where the behaviors [of the people] were expandable and they had the level of intelligence that we would require for the game, so that they could basically live out their whole home life and we could simulate it reasonably. So Jamie and I spent about a year and a half just working on the behavior model, as a little research project. At some point it just started really working out, and really looking pretty good.

It turned out that controlling the little people was actually more interesting. It was still fun designing houses for them, but controlling their lives actually turned out to be far more compelling, so the whole project took a turn toward the people. I kept the architecture tools in there, but then I just really started focusing more on the people and objects and their behaviors and relationships — all that sort of stuff.

Thus the stars of Dollhouse became the dolls, with their houses as supporting players, instead of the other way around.

As they did so, the simulation came more and more to resemble an oddity from the previous decade called Little Computer People. Created by Rich Gold and David Crane, Little Computer People was published by Activision in 1985 in the midst of that company’s artsy-fartsy period, when the warehouse full of cash it had collected on the pre-crash Atari VCS market gave it the luxury of venturing down a number of such avant-garde, high-concept alleyways. The “game,” if that’s what you chose to call it, was a bit like the Maxis-published El-Fish aquarium simulator, but with a human in the fishbowl. A little man lives in a little house inside your computer, and you can watch as he and his dog go about their day on a realistic albeit compressed schedule, with 24 hours inside the computer passing for every six outside of it. Depending on the time of day and his personality and mood, the fellow might prefer to relax with a book in his favorite armchair, make music on his piano, exercise, chat on the phone, wrestle with his dog, watch television, listen to his record collection, or play a game of cards with you — when he isn’t sleeping, brushing his teeth, or showering, that is.  You can try to get him to do your bidding via a parser interface, but if you aren’t polite enough about it or if he’s just feeling cranky the answer is likely to be a big fat “No!”

Little Computer People.

The most unique aspect of Little Computer People was that all of the little people were, well, unique. Each floppy disk that shipped had a different personality magnetically encoded on its sectors. You might wind up with a sluggard or an athlete, a Pigpen or a neat freak, according to the luck of the draw. Rich Gold envisioned Little Computer People becoming merely the beginning of a whole product ecosystem which would let you watch and nudge your little people in all sorts of different environments: at school, at work, during a night on the town, etc. Maybe you could even put your little person together with someone else’s to see how they got on! All of those plans were scrapped when sales were not up to snuff — but they were an uncanny reflection of the direction that Will Wright’s game would later go.

This was probably not completely coincidental. Wright has stated that he himself played Little Computer People in the mid-1980s; thus his early habit of referring to the characters in his own game as “little people.” During an online chat hosted by CNN in 2001, he said that “I’ve since gotten to know several who were involved with that project, and many of them gave valuable feedback, especially Rich Gold.” The most obvious differences between the two projects had to do with resources. Whereas Little Computer People had to run on an 8-bit Commodore 64, Dollhouse was implemented for a 32-bit Mac or Windows machine with a thousand times the storage and processing power. And whereas Little Computer People was made by two men in a handful of months, Wright had the privilege of tinkering for years, and would have a team of several dozen at his disposal before all was said and done.

For right now and quite some time to come, though, it was just Wright and Doornbos. They rechristened Dollhouse “Project X,” reflecting the reality that its goals were becoming more open-ended rather than less so, even more of a “little research project” than a coherent game. Which isn’t to say that the tech wasn’t cool and innovative. At bottom, Wright and Doornbos strove to create a simulation of the psychologist Abraham Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. This was a huge leap into the wild blue yonder for a project that had begun as a simulation of architecture and interior design. “I spent a lot of time thinking about how to make the behavior of these people very robust, interesting, and plausible, no matter what kind of environment you put them in,” says Wright. Chaim Gingold described the approach in his (highly recommended) 2024 book Building SimCity: How to Put the World in a Machine.

Wright crafted a simulation of a person’s needs. A simple prototype showed [how] a person’s hunger, bladder, and other needs evolve over time. If the person peed in their pants or fell asleep, a dialog box popped up. Doornbos incorporated this “motive engine,” a concise set of equations and coefficients, into a new Project X prototype focused on imbuing the people and things of this dollhouse world with behaviors.

“SimAntics,” as the language came to be known, went through many iterations, but from the start it had a graphical editor inspired by the diagrams Wright drew to explain how people would do things like go to the bathroom, brush their teeth, and make breakfast. These behavior scripts, which were compiled into a compact bytecode, told people and objects how to do things like select activities, walk around, animate, and, in the case of insensate objects like appliances, break. As in SimAnt, intelligence emerged from the coupling between agent and environment. Objects broadcast advertisements that claimed to service a person’s changing motives. A toilet, for instance, would advertise its ability to relieve the bladder motive. Crucially, the custom language scaffolded the design conversation between Doornbos and Wright, who could discuss its limitations. As a result, SimAntics was highly extensible; new objects could easily plug into Project X’s dollhouse world and describe both why and how a person might use them.

In a sense, then, the system worked by inverting the expected order of things, by making the people dumb and the objects smart. “This all happens behind the scenes,” Will Wright said, “but basically the fridge yells at [a person], ‘I can satisfy Hunger Five!’ and the chair says, ‘But I’m all about Comfort Four!’ and the bath says, ‘Hygiene Seven right here!'” This approach was rather brilliant in that it meant that you could add new objects without touching the core “needs” simulation, and have the inhabitants of the world respond believably. As we will see, this modularity, and the nearly infinite extendibility it brought with it, would be key to what Project X would become; stated in terms of filthy lucre, it was capable of turning one product into a potentially limitless line of same. In the meanwhile, notes Chaim, “Doornbos wasn’t sure if Project X would be fun, but he loved working for Wright.”

For a while, the two men were allowed to tinker in peace; again, Jeff Braun always prided himself on letting his resident genius do his thing without outside interference. Yet Wright and Doornbos would only be able to ignore the clouds that were gathering outside their blue-sky bubble for so long. As Maxis’s financial situation began to look worrisome, the now publicly-traded company’s board could hardly fail to note that its star designer hadn’t finished an original game since SimAnt almost five years ago, hadn’t contributed anything tangible to the bottom line since leading the SimCity 2000 effort. Nevertheless, it was Braun rather than Wright who was dismissed in August of 1996. Wright was then more or less forced by new CEO Sam Poole to take a hiatus from Project X and help out on SimCopter, the long-delayed proof of concept for SimWorld. Pressed to focus on something more realizable and practical than his people simulator even after SimCopter was finished, he spent time drawing up plans for a simulation of, of all things, the infamous German airship Hindenburg. He gave that up, he admits, only because “the Hindenburg had a swastika on the tail. And even if we took the swastika off, a lot of people have this association in their mind of the Hindenburg as a Nazi symbol.”

In June of 1997, the struggling Maxis was purchased by Electronic Arts. One might have guessed at the time that this event would represent the final kiss of death for Project X. Luc Barthelet, the manager whom the new corporate overlords sent in, was not at all a blue-sky type. On the contrary, he sounded almost like a caricature of a soulless gaming executive when he insisted that the time of Maxis as a maker of quirky little simulations of unusual things was well and truly over: from now on, he said, they would make only “top-ten” games.

And yet Barthelet surprised everyone by recognizing that Project X could be just that — recognizing it far better, in fact, than anyone had during Maxis’s years of independence, including Will Wright himself. He saw that all of the computers that were being sold in the wake of Windows 95 and the dot.com craze were being bought by new demographics with wildly divergent interests from conventional gamers. If you could give those people something fun and engaging to do on the computer when they weren’t surfing the young Web over creaky dial-up connections, you could open up and own a whole new market. So, rather than cancel Project X, he put roughly half of Maxis’s resources into it, while the other half worked on the safer and more predictable bet known as SimCity 3000. With the injection of employees and resources came a new focus on turning the research project into a product that could be sold; Will Wright says that it was “probably Luc more than anybody else [who] was responsible” for turning Project X into a proper game. It was rebranded simply The Sims, a name that had been used for the anonymous, interchangeable people in the company’s simulations since the days of the original SimCity. They would be anonymous and interchangeable no more; they would be the whole point of this latest game.

Whatever else they may have been, Will Wright and Jamie Doornbos weren’t touchy-feely guys. They had been and remained all about their algorithms, which had the potential to become the plumbing of a game, but were nothing like the sum total of one. The colleagues who joined them had the assignment of turning a research project into a playable, saleable game.  Claire Curtin and Roxana Wolosenko, two women who joined the project in co-designer roles, strove to humanize the algorithms. Ditto the aforementioned Chris Trottier, another woman, who came aboard as an associate producer. The ranks of the team came tantalizingly close to gender parity, in an industry that was at least 90 percent male outside of Maxis’s offices. This surely had much to do with how appealing The Sims would become to a wide and divergent swath of folks, gamers and non-gamers alike.

As Maxis’s later promotional materials would advertise, the principal facets of the game were building, buying, and living. You made a place for your Sim to dwell, filled it with stuff, then helped her to deal with the fallout of your choices. It quickly became clear to the team that they needed to dial back some of Wright and Doornbos’s behavioral algorithms in order to give the player something to do during the living phases. In fact, in the finished game, Sims don’t do much of anything on their own volition other than eating. You have to tell them when to go to bed and when to get up, when to wash the dishes and water the plants — and yes, even when to go to the bathroom. If you fail to send them to the toilet in a timely manner, a messy and embarrassing accident will follow. Some future players would find this elevation of the mundanities of life to the heart of the gameplay loop weirdly riveting; others would find it mind-numbingly boring. But no one could deny that it was daringly different.

The Sims would be a lonely experience if it was, like Little Computer People, all about one person alone in a house. It ought to be possible to have friends and families living together, ought to be possible to have outsiders come over for a visit, for barbecues and pool parties — both kinds of pool — and even romantic trysts. At bottom, the game would remain a nesting simulator — there was no possibility for leaving the house and its environs — but at least there would be relationships inside the nest. Indeed, these would become the real heart of the game in the eyes of most of its players. This was no small achievement. Games tend to be good with structured fictional genres like mysteries, the kind that have goals which are never in doubt and are achievable by taking logical, concrete steps. Relationship drama is the opposite of that. Maxis pulled it off well enough to mimic a frothy sitcom or soap opera if not deathless literature — which was more than anyone else had managed.

The first and trickiest problem to solve in this context was the question of how the Sims should communicate with one another. Maxis wanted to create the impression of conversations without delivering literal meaning; as Will Wright noted, even if they included five CDs worth of voice-acted stock phrases, the conversations would soon start to sound repetitive and moronic, pulling the player right out of the fantasy. Maxis’s first idea was to use a language that few of their players would be able to identify, much less understand: they toyed with such tongues as Ukrainian, Estonian, and Navajo. But with them too, familiarity bred contempt, when it became clear that the Sims were repeating the same stock phrases over and over, even if the player didn’t know what they meant. Maxis finally settled on a gibberish that has become known as Simlish. Manipulated to suit the mood of an encounter, a fairly small amount of formless mumbling, provided by just two talented improv actors, could be stretched a surprisingly long way.

The speech bubbles convey the broad contours of what is being discussed. Here the topic is swimming.

Maxis created a look and personality for The Sims that were familiar from other forms of media but new to games. In place of the tacky-looking digital Arnold Schwarzeneggers and Pamela Andersons who dominated hardcore gaming, they offered up relatively normal-looking people — idealized to some degree, yes, but possessed of normal proportions and normal sartorial instincts. The people and environments were given an airbrushed sheen that was, if not quite realistic, sanguinely adjacent to real life in the turn-of-the-millennium United States. The aesthetic and the vibe of the game were of a piece with those of a “hangout” television show like Friends or Dawson’s CreekThe Sims too was real life, only better, with no truly intractable tribulations to suffer through, with stakes that were big enough to engage but not big enough to make anyone uncomfortable. We might go so far as to call it the first hangout game.


The music contributed as much as the visuals to making The Sims stand out from the gaming crowd. In place of the bombastic John Williams-inspired orchestral soundtracks and jackhammer metal tunes of other games, it featured perky, pleasant, melodic tracks with a range of inspirations spanning from Antonio Vivaldi to Keith Jarrett. Created by a whole stable of professional composers and musicians, herded by Maxis’s in-house sound man Jerry Martin, at its best the music of The Sims transcends the artifact to which it has been attached to become something pure and lovely in its own right. A surprising number of players would go so far as to buy EA’s official soundtrack CD, so that they could listen to the music without playing the game; many considered it a fine accompaniment to household chores, which seemed thoroughly appropriate. As Alex Robert Ross wrote in an article for Vice, “it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that more people have heard Jerry Martin’s minimal jazz than Thom Yorke’s measured howls on ‘Everything in Its Right Place.’” (This is a reference to Radiohead’s Kid A, arguably the most critically acclaimed album to be released in the same year as The Sims.)


In the spirit of being a welcoming space — real life with the sharp edges sanded off — The Sims broke ground by not just permitting same-sex romantic relationships but thoroughly normalizing them, treating them as just another thread in the fabric of humanity. This makes quite a contrast to Maxis’s swift backpedaling the moment the kissing lads of SimCopter were discovered. Gay relationships wound up in this game more by accident than any premeditated effort to stand up for equal rights. Then, once they were there, no one had the heart to take them out. It strikes me that a lot of positive change in the world happens in exactly this way.

The story in this case involves a programmer named Patrick J. Barrett III, who was himself gay. Unlike his predecessor Jacques Servin, who had deliberately inserted kissing men into SimCopter as an act of provocation and been fired for his trouble, Barrett really did do so accidentally, according to his own telling. He joined Maxis in October of 1998, after the decision had already been quietly made not to allow homosexual relationships; this was still a dismayingly commonsense one in the late-1990s United States. But nobody ever told Barrett about it. So, when he was asked to implement some algorithms found in a planning document for handling romantic relationships, he gave them equal weight for everyone. And once they were in the game, it seemed to all of his colleagues too sad and cowardly to even contemplate going back and taking them out. Nobody made a big deal out of it. Everyone “just pretty much ignored” that the rules had been changed, says Barrett. “The topic didn’t come up again.”

Under the new rules, every Sim started out in the dead center of a spectrum. If you prodded her to direct toward the opposite gender actions that were tagged as “romantic,” she would drift toward the heterosexual end; vice versa if you pointed her toward her own gender. If you played your cards just right, you could even keep her poised right in the middle of the spectrum — effectively, bisexual, or asexual if you preferred.

The low-key way in which the game tackled the subject would wind up being more powerfully validating to some of its players than a box festooned with rainbow flags and Pride regalia would have been. Patrick Barrett:

At the time, it wasn’t considered “normal” to be gay or lesbian. Some even saw it as dangerous. But in The Sims it was normal and safe to be a gay person. It was the first time we could play a game and be free to be ourselves within. It was a magical moment when my first same-sex Sims couple kissed. I still sometimes wonder how in the world I got away with it.

In keeping with the law of the land at the time, gay Sims could do everything except marry one another and have children. The picture of happy domestic cohabitation the game presented was enough to make you wonder why not — and that, of course, was a potent statement in itself.

The Sims had its coming-out party at the E3 trade show in May of 1999. It caused a buzz there that belied its modest booth in a back corner of the show floor. That E3 took place in the heart of Hollywood, and seemed to many attendees to mark the opening of a new chapter in gaming culture’s relationship with the rest of pop culture. Rock star David Bowie was there, exuding relaxed cool as he signed autographs, gave interviews, and even put on a concert, all to mark the inclusion of his songs, voice, and visage in the upcoming Omikron: The Nomad Soul. Despite bearing no surface resemblance whatsoever to Omikron, The Sims seemed somehow to be part and parcel of the same trends that had landed Bowie at this gathering. Indeed, taken purely as games, The Sims actually stood out far more than Omikron. It had no dragons, no spaceships, not even any guns. It struck many as an argument for the vitality and relevance of the medium that was even more convincing than cameos from an aging rock star.

Chris Trottier’s memories of the show are of near-pandemonium: “There were just rows of people, and we were just trying to project our voices. We were completely hoarse. That was the turning point.” Two female Sims kissed there on the screen in front of the assembled crowd on the very first day of the show. This provoked more excitement than controversy: “You might say that they stole the show,” says Patrick Barrett. Given the demographics of the attendees, it was probably for the best that the kissers were two women rather than two men: “I guess straight guys that make sports games loved the idea of controlling two lesbians.”

After that E3 show The Sims, which had heretofore received little outside attention, became a fixture in the gaming press. Some of the hardcore set reflexively kicked against it for watering down their hobby in some amorphous way, but most looked forward to seeing how it would turn out.

Just as had happened the previous year to SimCity 3000The Sims wasn’t quite ready to go in time for that Christmas buying season. For the second year in a row, Luc Barthelet had the unenviable task of convincing his bosses at EA to choose quality over timing. And for the second year in a row, he succeeded.

The Sims shipped in February of 2000, exactly one year after SimCity 3000. It immediately became clear that, while SimCity 3000 had been a massive success by all of the usual metrics, The Sims was going to blow all of those same metrics right out of the water. It was exactly the right game at exactly the right time, feeding a latent demand from all of those new purchasers of personal computers for something absorbing and engaging, but also lighter, more approachable, less zero-sum, and less “gamer dark” than the industry’s standard fare. In many ways, it was the fulfillment of a dream that the games industry had been flirting with since Trip Hawkins founded EA back in 1982, with only localized and intermittent signs of success. This was the moment when digital games went fully and irrefutably mainstream, the moment when mothers and sisters, shopkeepers and hairdressers joined their nerdy brothers, sons, and husbands in the hobby. Most of these folks would never self-identify as gamers, but they played. Boy, did they play.

You start out by creating your Sim, giving her an appearance, a gender, and a personality profile defined along five continuums. In keeping with a game that is proudly goalless, the emphasis is not on making the best character, as in many CRPGs; it’s on making the character that you want to play.

Next you need to build a house for your Sim to live in. You only have $20,000 to start with, so you have to economize. Note the bar graphs of her current needs. These lie at the heart of the gameplay loop. Your goal is to never let them drop any lower than they have to. Yes, this means that going to the toilet is as important as love and friendship. Perhaps this is more true to life than most of us would like to believe…

Now you need a job. You can advance along ten different career tracks in the original game, more if you’ve installed expansions. You don’t actually follow your Sim to work, but her performance on the job is dictated by how well her needs are being met at home. Send her to work tired or hungry, and she’ll under-perform and eventually get fired; send her out in tip-top condition, and a promotion could soon be coming, with the requisite higher salary attached. (This is where criticisms of the game as a consumption simulator can begin to take root…) In one of the game’s more baffling omissions, there are no weekends. Your Sim needs to go to work every single day. How’s that for a capitalist treadmill?

The Sims may have seemed like a kinder and gentler game by the standards of its time, but it’s much more unforgiving than its sequels. Your Sims can die in a housefire or even starve to death. Public assistance doesn’t exist in its dog-eat-dog economy, but one type of social worker does — the type who can carry off your Sims’ crying children if they aren’t being properly cared for. Predictably enough, some players found their fun after they got bored with being nurturing in making life hell for their Sims, from bulldozing their houses to killing their pets.

Naked Sims are discreetly blurred out, and there is no explicit sex.

Sex is certainly implied, however, through home accessories like a “vibromatic heart bed” well-suited to “play.” This is contrasted with the more conventional “mission bed”; the folks at Maxis were winking and nudging so hard they must have developed permanent twitches. Sims can have extramarital affairs, or even engage in openly polygamous relationships. In retrospect, it’s a wonder more people didn’t notice and complain about this stuff.


The commercial trajectory of The Sims was unprecedented in the history of computer games. It shifted a million units within its first few months. It duplicated the achievement of SimCity 3000 by becoming the best-selling computer game of its release year; then it duplicated that feat again in 2001, all in an intensely novelty-driven industry where most titles went in and out of print in well under a year. In 2002, the two-year-old The Sims officially snatched the title of best-selling computer game of all time away from the nine-year-old Myst. It just kept on keeping on from there. Its total sales reached 16 million copies by 2005, numbers comparable to those an upper-echelon pop star could expect to put up with a hit album, a product with a far cheaper price tag and a far lower technological barrier to entry. Only four albums released in 2000 managed to sell as many or more copies than The Sims (and no, the critics’ darling Kid A was not among them.)

But that first boxed game was only the beginning of the marketplace story. Will Wright’s decade-old idea for an interoperable universe of games finally bore proper fruit now, as Maxis turned their hands to creating expansion after expansion, to add more environments, more stuff, more relationship options… just more, more, more. Take your Sims out on dates; take them on vacation; give them pets; even teach them to cast spells. The Superstar pack let you turn them into celebrity-tabloid fodder, which felt like closing a circle; as I noted earlier, The Sims had always had some of the same appeal and even many of the same visual cues as a fishbowl reality show like The Real World. The expansions packs included cameos by hot stars of the day like Avril Lavigne, Christina Aguilera, and Drew Carey, further blurring the lines between gaming culture and generalized pop culture. There were seven of them in all released between 2000 and 2003. Will Wright has confessed to some discomfort with the sheer quantity of them, but Maxis kept the quality just high enough, and they too sold in the tens of millions. Needless to say, lots of people — most prominently among them Will Wright and Luc Barthelet — got very, very wealthy in the process.

One can go so far as to say that Maxis, alongside the makers of early MMORPGs such as EverQuest, invented the modern approach of treating games as services, to be kept alive almost indefinitely by a steady stream of fresh content and a serious focus on community. By no means has this been an unmitigated positive for gaming — DLC and loot packs have deservedly garnered a terrible reputation in some corners, and that’s without even discussing such grift-adjacent boondoggles as Star Citizen and Shroud of the Avatar — but in this early, comparatively innocent age it worked a treat. As a supplement to the expansion packs, Maxis put up a lots of fresh content on The Sims website, which also gave fans the opportunity to share their own mods, objects, screenshots, and stories. Importantly in an era when CD burners had become commonplace, you needed a valid serial number to access all of this and become a full-fledged member of a community that was, estimated Will Wright, half of the reason people played the game. As he said, “If you register the game, you get more than a pirate would get.” This too doubtless drove sales.

The knock-on effects were enormous. The Sims essentially created the casual-game aesthetic that persisted throughout the aughts and beyond on portals like Big Fish Games and in series like Diner Dash: bright, colorful, pleasant environments and people, coupled to fictional premises with personal rather than epic stakes. Like The Sims itself, these games were the polar opposite of the ones preferred by the hardcore set, with their demanding, ultra-violent quests to save one more dark-fantasy world or other. You could dismiss the casual scene as Hallmark Channel pablum if you liked, but the fact remained that many people — especially women, who came to make up well over half of the casual player base — felt they had more than enough stress in their day-to-day lives already, and didn’t feel a need to seek out more of it in their interactive entertainments. Meanwhile, for publishers like EA, whose acquisition of Maxis had paid off beyond its wildest expectations, The Sims and what it spawned became the ultimate validation of the premise with which I opened this trio of articles: that the real money in games does not come from targeting gamers. By many reckonings, casual games would be outselling and out-earning hardcore games by a considerable margin by 2010.

A game this huge was bound to attract journalists, columnists, and academics. And did it ever. The Sims was SimCity times ten in that respect. It was widely lauded for finally cracking the puzzle of how to make a game with genuinely broad appeal, long after other misbegotten attempts like the “Siliwood” movement had been cast into the dustbin of history.

Other aspects of the game were perchance less laudable. It was hard for some to ignore how it restricted the simulated inhabitants of its world to conformist, bourgeois lives, in which happiness was derived from having the right interior accessories and a mate with a suitable income. In a contemporary journal article, Russell W. Belk pointed out how conventional and even retrograde — same-sex relationships excepted — the assumptions and expectations built into the game really were.

Many elements in this game represent a morality that is centered in the suburban America of the 1950s. Characters must get a job, get up early to catch their carpool (no telecommuting allowed), advance through a career path, earn more money, buy more things, clean house, and practice good personal hygiene. The Sims manual recommends having one spouse in a family stay at home and keep house. If possessions are bought on credit and the credit bills go unpaid, they are repossessed. The dating model of Hot Date is also retro in this age of hanging out and hooking up. Among the ways to impress a date (with greater intimacy being the payoff) are to bring flowers, go shopping together, give gifts, and take the date to more expensive bars and restaurants. The one who asks the other out does all the paying, and those with more money have a distinct advantage. Children must get enough sleep and food so that they don’t get picked up by the welfare worker or sent to military school. Maids and gardeners are also throwbacks to an earlier era when such pseudo-slavery was more democratized.

“A look at the homes and people uploaded by players onto The Sims’s website,” notes Belk, “will show much that mimics what is and has been and little or nothing that anticipates what might be.”

The Sims trivializes or ignores most of what really matters in human existence. Friends and romantic partners are interchangeable, a matter of changing numbers on a graph which you can see right there on the screen. Philosophy and religion and spirituality are nowhere to be found. Your Sim will never have her life changed by a book, sit at the bedside of a dying loved one, have an epiphany while out on a long walk, serve a country or a cause, create a work of art (even though she can learn to paint), commit a flagrant act of kindness, attend a funeral, or become the victim of a crime and have to choose whether to forgive or hate the perpetrator. The life the game presents is a plastic pantomime of the real thing.

There are no such things as social problems in The Sims. If your Sim has a problem, it’s her — or rather your — own fault. The only way to get ahead in its picket-fence world is to play the game of life according to the rules of the day. Some folks called it thinly veiled propaganda for the American consumer economy, of a piece with the hollow words of President George W. Bush when he said that the best way to be a patriot in the wake of the September 11 attacks was to go spend money at Disney World. (Never fear, Maxis had you covered with the Vacation expansion…)

Personally, I don’t get too up in arms about this commoditization of the human experience. I’m not even inclined to get too upset about the way the game places the needs of your Sim’s bladder on a level footing with her social needs; after all, it really is pretty darn hard to focus on anything else when you desperately need a toilet. I presume that few of the people who bought or played The Sims did so expecting life-changing epiphanies. Yet I can’t quite bring myself to ignore the perhaps uniquely American emptiness that yawns at the center of it either. In the end, it’s a social-status simulator in which everything and everyone are transactional. I’m sure that this is more an artifact of its algorithmic nature than any conscious or even unconscious attempt to inculcate a set of values, but it still leaves me with an uncomfortable feeling.

Setting questions about values aside, many old-school gamers responded to The Sims by asking why they should want to take out virtual trash and water virtual plants when they do plenty of that sort of thing in real life. In this case, too, I kind of find myself agreeing with the critics. Is it worth taking time out from your real life to lead a mundane virtual one? Will Wright said to Computer Gaming World shortly after The Sims’s release that, based on Maxis’s early playtesting, six out of every ten people loved it, two were lukewarm on it, and two hated it. I lie somewhere between the second and third groups, for reasons that were pinpointed by reviewer Chris Lombardi in the same issue.

The fundamental challenge of The Sims, as in life, is to find the time to meet all of your Sim’s basic needs and still have time to boogie. Each day, you face questions like: Do I spend my two hours of free time tonight playing pool with my friends or studying for a promotion? Computer games until the wee hours or a good night’s sleep? A bath tonight or in the morning? It’s the juggling act that each of us performs every single day, each in our own way and to varying degrees of success. It’s life in all of its drab, humdrum detail, as well as in the little victories and achievements that make it all worthwhile.

What can I say? These do not strike me as Interesting Decisions in a ludic sense, any more than “life in all of its drab, humdrum detail” strikes me as an overly compelling ludic premise. For me, The Sims is a fiddly, relentless minutiae simulator. The problem is doubtless compounded by my genetic difficulty with games that don’t give me concrete goals to work toward. (This same difficulty is the reason that I struggle with the entirety of Maxis’s catalog, SimIsle excepted.) Sheepish as I am to admit this, if The Sims gave me a to-do list, maybe I would suddenly feel differently about it.

But having said all that, I’m well past the stage of life where I judge people for their entertainment preferences or try to convince them to like the things that I do. So, by all means, play The Sims if you enjoy it, subject only to the one caveat that I attach to all games: don’t do so too much, to the point of neglecting your real life that is filled with all of those other, more ineffable experiences that The Sims does not and cannot include.

Whether you happen to be a fan or not, there is no denying that The Sims changed the face of gaming forever, possibly even more so than Will Wright’s previous masterstroke SimCity. In so doing, it opened up what had become a dismayingly homogeneous industry to fresh aesthetics, themes, and approaches, paving the way for other games that I do enjoy more than this one. For this reason alone, Wright must be considered one of the most important — not to mention commercially successful — people ever to work in his field. It may be that the only person whose games have reached more and more diverse people and created more change in their image is his old friend Shigeru Miyamoto. That’s not bad for a man who never really wanted to be a game designer at all, who preferred the label of software toy-maker. Under either heading, Will Wright transformed the way that people play.


Did you enjoy this article? If so, please think about pitching in to help me make many more like it. You can pledge any amount you like.

Sources: The books Games That Sell! by Mark H. Walker; Building SimCity: How to Put the World in a Machine by Chaim Gingold; Game Design Theory & Practice (2nd ed.) by Richard Rouse III; Time, Space, and the Market: Retroscapes Rising, edited by Stephen Brown and John F. Sherry Jr.; A Pattern Language: Towns, Buildings, Construction by Christopher Alexander, Sara Ishikawa, and Murray Silverstein with Max Jacobson, Ingrid Fiksdahl-King, and Shlomo Angel. Computer Gaming World of May 2000; Retro Gamer 115.

Online sources include Tristan Donovan’s interview with Will Wright for the old Gamasutra site, “SIMply Divine: The Story of Maxis Software” by Geoff Keighley for GameSpot, “Will Wright Inspired to Make The Sims After Losing a Home” by Tracey Taylor for Berkeleyside, “The Kiss That Changed Video Games” by Simon Parkin for the New Yorker website, “The Untold Story of The Sims, Your First Favorite Jazz Record” by Alex Robert Ross for Vice, and an online chat with Will Wright conducted by CNN on January 20, 2000.

Where to Get Them: The Sims and all of its expansions can be purchased as a “Legacy Collection” on Steam.

 
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Posted by on August 7, 2026 in Digital Antiquaria, Interactive Fiction

 

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Y2K Will Be Quite Okay

31 Jul

Hi, folks…

I’ll have the last article in the series on Maxis Software for you next week. Today, I’m happy to say that the new ebook, covering the historical year 1999, is available, and on a far more timely basis than the last one at that. My thanks go to Richard Lindner, for developing the scripts that produce it, and to my hiking buddy Stefaan Rillaert, for modernizing them slightly and adapting them to run on Linux instead of Windows.

As always when we finish out another year of history, here’s a sneak preview for you of what I have planned for the coming year.

  • Maxis in the 1990s and The Sims. We’re up to eyebrows in this already, so I assume that no further explanation is required.
  • Driving sims, a hugely neglected topic around these parts. I can’t hope to remedy that neglect entirely, but I can tell you about how these lifestyle-adjacent games came to be, and tell you about the one driving game that I ever got seriously into. (Hint: it involves Porsches.)
  • The somewhat anticlimactic later days of the Lemmings franchise, which did at least conclude with one last really good game.
  • Deus Ex.
  • Diablo II.
  • Icewind Dale and Baldur’s Gate II.
  • The Russians are coming! Most notably for our purposes, with Evil Islands, an idiosyncratic but engaging take on the CRPG.
  • Impressions Games and their historical city-builders.
  • Her Interactive. I’ve been promising something about the folks who found fame and fortune — on a modest scale, that is — through the unlikely vehicle of interactive Nancy Drew for years now. I’m finally going to do it this year. No, really, I am!
  • The ongoing struggle for relevance of the adventure genre in general: Discworld Noir; In Cold Blood; Stupid Invaders; Escape from Monkey Island; RealMyst; Fairy Tale About Father Frost, Ivan, and Nastya. (Try saying that last one three times fast…) Not an overly heartening list, but needs must.
  • The Longest Journey, because this adventure game does deserve its own bullet point.
  • No One Lives Forever, a groovy, desperately needed breath of lightness and whimsy for the gamer-dark, testosterone-overloaded FPS genre (even if it does totally rip off the Austin Powers aesthetic).
  • The uncanny popularity in Germany and parts of the rest of Europe of Aufbaustrategie games, as exemplified by the Settlers series and especially Anno 1602, the best-selling German game of all time at the turn of the millennium.
  • Technomage: Return of Eternity. I stumbled across this obscure curiosity of a console-style action-adventure from Sunflower Interactive, the studio responsible for Anno 1602, when I was doing some preliminary research on the latter game. I found myself weirdly charmed, not least by a script which has never heard of the concept of irony. So, here we are.
  • On the digital-culture front, I’m toying with the idea of an article on Napster and the disruption it caused, if I can squeeze it in.

Looking back over my last list, I see that I managed to do a reasonably good job of keeping my promises for a change. One exception is Discworld Noir, which gets pushed into the adventure article above. Another is The Longest Journey, which didn’t reach markets beyond Norway until 2000 or later, so it fits fine here instead. As far as Metal Gear Solid goes… I tried, folks. I really did. But I found it impossible to take seriously in any sort of way. If I wrote about it, I’d just spend all my time making fun of it, and that would just make those of you who enjoy this Japanese console aesthetic hate me even more. I’m sorry, Solid Snake fans. It’s not you, it’s me.

As usual, last-minute suggestions for year 2000 and pitches for things you’d like to see in future years are welcome. I can’t promise to act on all of them, but I will take them all under advisement, within the boundaries of scheduling, personal interest, expertise, and how non-boring I feel I can make any such articles.

If you’ve been enjoying my writing and like what you see above, please do thinking about becoming a Patreon patron if you haven’t already. You have free rein to choose any pledge level you’re comfortable with, from as little as $1 per article (which works out to $2 per month).

Speaking of which: it looks like I am going to be forced to switch over from per-article to monthly billing within the next months, thanks to a policy change at Patreon. I hope — and think that I have good reason to believe — that this will be a distinction without a difference, as I’ve been publishing two articles per month religiously for quite some years now. So, your new monthly rate will be either double your current per-article pledge or your monthly spending cap, whichever is smaller. If I ever can’t give you two article in a month under the new regime because real life gets in the way in some sense, I still have the option of pausing billing completely for a month. I will certainly never allow you to be charged for content which I cannot deliver.

But I’ll be talking with you patrons some more soon on this somewhat annoying topic. In the meantime, thank you for your support, in whatever way you provide it. I wish you all a great rest of the summer. Stay real, stay safe, stay outside as much as possible, and (particularly if you’re here in Europe) stay cool! See you next week with a monster of an article on The Sims


Did you enjoy this article? If so, please think about pitching in to help me make many more like it. You can pledge any amount you like.

 
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Posted by on July 31, 2026 in Uncategorized

 

This Week on The Analog Antiquarian

24 Jul

Opus 5: Richard III

 
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Posted by on July 24, 2026 in Uncategorized

 

The Life and Times of Maxis, Part 2: SimWorld

17 Jul

Would you trust these two men with your investment? Jeff Braun and Will Wright shortly before Maxis’s IPO.

This article tells part of the story of Maxis Software.

Maxis came into 1994 riding high on the wings of SimCity 2000, the hit of the previous holiday season. They followed up that success with… SimHealth: The National Health Care Simulation. This may sound like satire, but it was all too real.

To be clear, SimHealth was not, say, a playful look at the life of a hospital, with eccentric doctors and bizarre made-up diseases. It wasn’t even an earnest simulation of performing surgery. No, this was exactly what it said on the tin, a simulation of healthcare in the most macro sense. It was, to put it another way, literally a simulation of government bureaucracy. If you were getting bored with saving fantasy worlds from evil wizards and fighting the Second World War over and over, said Maxis, you could buy this game and engage with some truly exciting dilemmas. “Who gets health insurance? What does it cover? Who pays for it? How do you control costs? How will your plan affect business, physicians, specialists, insurance companies, lawyers, medical research, and the average citizen?” Hours and hours of fun for the whole family, am I right? Um… am I right?

Ironically, this most defiantly esoteric Maxis game ever arose from the same set of circumstances that gave birth to the multi-million-selling SimCity 2000. The venture capitalists at Warburg Pincus Ventures, who had traded $10 million in cash for 30 percent of Maxis’s equity and a seat on its board in 1992, thought that the company could find a profitable sideline — or possibly even a mainline — in making simulations for Corporate America to use for internal training and planning. The sticking point was that neither Will Wright nor any of the other idealists around him had much interest in such things. Jeff Braun’s solution was to buy a little software house called Delta Logic, built around a couple of refugees from the wreckage of Digital Research, the firm that had made the most popular business-oriented personal-computer operating system in the world until Bill Gates and Microsoft came along. Since then, John Hiles, Greg Rossi, and their colleagues at Delta Logic had been tinkering with social simulations of various stripes. They were now to be rebranded Maxis Business Simulations, given a lot more money than they had ever had before, and set loose to realize the venture capitalists’ dreams. “There’s the potential for this new business to be bigger than the games business,” enthused Braun dutifully.

That didn’t happen, although a surprising number of projects came and went during the less than two years that Maxis Business Simulations was a going concern. There were a simulation of an oil refinery for Chevron, a simulation of the power grid for the Pacific Gas & Electric Company, a simulation of a telephone network for a communications consultancy, a simulation of pollution management for the Environmental Protection Agency, and a simulation of the closure of a military base (?) for the new Maxis subsidiary’s hometown of Monterey, California. With the exception of a prototype version of SimRefinery, none of the actual software that resulted from these initiatives has been preserved, to whatever extent it came to exist at all. Constant churn was a fact of life at Maxis Business Simulations. It seems safe to say that the idea of doing corporate or civic planning via interactive simulations was one of those that looked better on paper than it tended to turn out on the computer screen.

SimHealths origin story isn’t that different from most of the other Maxis Business Simulations projects. It began when the Markle Foundation, a bedrock of old-school American philanthropy, requested a simulation to illuminate one of the hottest political debates of the 1990s, as it seems to be of every decade: what, if anything, to do about the uniquely strange and byzantine American healthcare system. President Bill Clinton, who in January of 1993 became the first Democrat to occupy the Oval Office in twelve years, made reforming healthcare on a more efficient, equitable basis the flagship issue of his first term. So far, so good. But then he decided to place the project under the stewardship of his unelected wife Hillary Clinton, who was already at this early date a lightning rod for Republicans and no small percentage of independents. It turned into an epic fiasco, burning up most of the president’s political capital without benefiting anyone and setting the stage for a brutal midterm shellacking at the hands of the Republicans. Indeed, many political scientists argue that the current, hyper-partisan era of American politics dates from those 1994 midterms, when Republicans under their future Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich first learned to characterize their Democratic opponents as not just misguided about means but evil in intent.

Is this the weirdest game ever to be reviewed in Computer Gaming World?

If this is the case, then SimHealth stands today as an oddly touching artifact of the Before Times, when there was still more than lip service paid to the notion of politics as a good-faith quest for the policies that yield the most good for the most people. In that spirit, the Markle Foundation decided to make SimHealth available to everyone as a boxed… well, I suppose the word “game” is the only one to use, considering that it was sold in the games section of those stores who were willing to sell it at all, and considering that it was given a two-page review by Computer Gaming World magazine, alongside the likes of Wing of GloryAlone in the Dark 2Carriers at War IIRavenloft, and Aces of the Deep. (One of these things was not like the others…)

SimHealth even played like a game, albeit one with unusually sober — not to say boring — subject matter; in some ways, it was actually more of a game than Maxis’s earlier SimEarth or SimLife. You start out with your political party having just won an election, and have to try to maintain your mandate and with it your chosen approach to healthcare through the elections that follow. Everything about it is incongruous. Once it was decided to release SimHealth publicly, the main Maxis office pitched in with art drawn in the house style; inevitably, it brings to mind nothing so much as good old SimCity. All told, SimHealth stands today as one of the more bizarre games ever to be put in a box and sold. One doesn’t know whether to hail it for its chutzpah or laugh at it. Whatever else you can say about it, it certainly didn’t embrace the then-prevalent gaming mono-culture of sci-fi, fantasy, and war.

The discussion that sprang up around SimHealth was, to the extent it sprang up at all, dogged by the same fallacies that swirled around SimCity. For all that SimHealth presented itself as an early example of a “serious game” with something to say about the real world, there was no reason to believe that this purported “simulation,” created by a few harried programmers in well under a year, could possibly be modeling anything as complicated as a national healthcare system for one of the more populous and diffuse countries in the world with any sort of accuracy. Approaching it as a gamer would — because how else was he supposed to approach it? — Computer Gaming World’s Keith Schlesinger quickly found a winning strategy.

All you have to do is adopt an extreme libertarian ideology, eliminate all federal healthcare (including Medicare!), and cut other government services by $100-300 billion per year. The polls never sink below 57 percent favorable, and the behavior point total is almost a perfect 400. You can set the game to “Run to the End” and breeze to victory while hardly touching the mouse or keyboard. Institutions wax and wane, but the “invisible hand” of the free market keeps everything pretty much in line.

There is one catch: the entire private insurance industry goes bankrupt in the first three months of the game! That means no one has any protection even from catastrophic disease and injury. One wonders what people are doing about this. Why aren’t [they] rioting and burning down Main Street?

Once they’re through celebrating this endorsement of their views, even the extreme libertarians among us may, if they’re being honest with themselves, feel a twinge of concern at the pernicious idea that simulations like this one are somehow modeling abstract truths instead of being a morass of oversimplifications, biases, and highly questionable judgment calls on the part of their designers. I do suspect that the anecdote above arose by accident rather than out of any deliberate attempt to instill an ideological slant into the software. In fact, to their credit I suppose, the designers of SimHealth included an “Assumptions” menu which lets players tinker with the most fundamental rules of the simulation itself. But it does rather raise the question of what the point of it all is. What am I meant to learn from SimHealth if even the designers aren’t sure what the rules should be? The whole project was noble and well-meaning — and also kind of useless.

Unlike SimCity, though, SimHealth came and went quickly enough that the debate around it hardly got started. By the time it was released to retail in early 1994, Maxis was already in the process of divesting themselves of their brief-lived Business Simulations division. “The gap between building simulations for entertainment and simulations for businesses was too great,” said an older and wiser Jeff Braun. “One was a product, the other was a service.” The former Maxis Business Simulations would soldier on independently for a while as Thinking Tools before closing up shop for good.

In his (excellent) article on this side quest, Phil Salvador of The Obscuritory states that Maxis sold about 50,000 copies of SimHealth. I find that number extremely surprising, assuming it’s correct — not because it’s so low but because it’s so high. My guess would have been more in the range of 5000 copies — and that’s if I was feeling generous.

Regardless of the exact numbers that SimHealth did, we can say with confidence that Maxis’s second and last Sim title of 1994 sold far more. SimTower: The Vertical Empire still stands today as the best-remembered Sim game of the 1990s that isn’t a SimCity. That said, this particular apple didn’t fall that far from the SimCity tree. Your task in SimTower as well is that of building a functioning community — but here you’re to do it all inside a single skyscraper. It feels only appropriate that the game was conceived and coded in Japan, where people have long been in the habit of living small and vertically.

Yoot Saito, the mastermind of SimTower, was once memorably described by Jeff Braun as “a rock-star groupie who became a rock star himself.” He fell in love with SimCity not long after its release: “I didn’t leave the Macintosh for almost 24 hours. I so much admired the creator of this genius and crazy software.” He chased Will Wright into a hotel lobby during a MacWorld exhibition like a screaming girl from A Hard Day’s Night. He then proceeded to tell his cornered hero about his idea for a SimCity inside a single building. One thing led to another, and in late 1994 Maxis brought his SimTower to the West.

Your goal in SimTower — and yes, you do have a goal — is to eventually erect a five-star building, meaning one that has at least 100 floors and at least 10,000 more or less happy residents, with a cathedral as the cherry on top of the imposing sundae. How you do this is entirely up to you. Your biggest challenge, the direct equivalent to SimCity’s need for efficient roadways and subways, is your elevator system; get this wrong and your gleaming utopian tower will soon collapse into impatience and discord. As Yoot Saito would be the first to tell you, the rest of the game was really born out of his odd fascination with elevator systems.

Late one night, I was waiting in my building’s lobby for an elevator. There are two cars in my building’s shaft. I pushed the button, but instead of the closest car coming to my floor, the farthest car arrived first. In my usual questioning way, I asked myself, “What happened here? How are these cars logically synchronized?” That was the beginning of SimTower.

Yoot Saito was truly a man after Will Wright’s heart.

SimTower has many of the cute, juicy touches that lent personality to the Japanese ports of SimCity. Add a restaurant to your tower, and a food critic will stop in to eat and pass judgment. Play the game on Christmas, and Santa Claus will fly overhead. SimTower isn’t as deep or complex as SimCity 2000, but this was probably more of a plus than a minus for the nascent casual-gaming market of the mid-1990s. It became a surprise hit for Maxis, giving them their second holiday season in a row with a new game near the top of the bestseller charts. Suddenly the bottom line was looking pretty darn good.

As a result, Jeff Braun made a fateful decision, one that he would later deem “a big mistake.” He took Maxis public on May 25, 1995. It “was just sort of the thing to do, and it just felt right,” he says. This year would prove the first of the dot.com boom, highlighted by Netscape’s $3 billion public bow in August. Maxis’s own $35 million IPO may have been a vastly more modest affair on the face of it, but the cachet of SimCity and SimTower were enough to get Jeff Braun and Will Wright mentioned in some of the same conversations as Netscape’s dynamic duo of Marc Andreessen and Jim Clark. In December of 1995, Braun showed up alongside Andreeseen in Newsweek’s list of “The Net 50,” despite the fact that Maxis had yet to release a game that connected to the Internet in any sort of way. Newsweek was blissfully unfazed: “Look for Braun to start moving his world of fantastic simulations to the Internet sometime next year.” Maxis took out a lease on the glass-enclosed sixth floor of a glitzy high-rise in Walnut Creek, California.

In addition to the generalized furor over all things tech, the Maxis IPO was fueled by the excitement surrounding educational and edutational software. These categories were widely considered to have a very lucrative future in the offing, as school administrators bought the new generation of multimedia computers and looked for things to do with them in classrooms at the same time that parents were doing the same at home. If Maxis perhaps wasn’t quite of the category, their games’ non-violent nature and engagement with real-world topics placed them solidly adjacent to it. Their new Sim games of 1995 reflected a desire to align themselves still more closely.

SimTown was a kid-friendly, simplified version of SimCity, wrapped in a bright, cartoony aesthetic. “This town is run by kids!” screamed the back of the box. Unfortunately for Maxis, children tend to require less simplification than many adults think they do, even as they can smell adult condescension from a mile away. SimTown wasn’t a big seller.

SimIsle: Missions in the Rainforest was a worthier effort with a lot more heart and soul put into it, so much so that I’m prepared to call it the hidden gem in the 1990s Maxis catalog. Developed in collaboration with a British house called Intelligent Games, it plunks you down in a tropical archipelago of 30 islands. But instead of settling for being just another “SimCity except somewhere else,” SimIsle brings some fresh ideas to the table. Each of the islands constitutes a set-piece scenario, complete with a set victory condition and a defined endpoint. As Computer Gaming World wrote in its review, SimIsle has “a lot of good old SimCity charm with a bit more game than is customary in the series.” It replaces the usual Sim abstractions with a distinctive and compelling sense of place, fed by digitized photographs and an evocative soundtrack. At times, it feels less like a Maxis Sim game that it does an early version of Tropico.

Some of the islands are to be developed for tourism, some for resource extraction or industry, some as wildlife preserves. There’s an environmental message to SimIsle, but you’re never beaten over the head with it in that way that can make some other Maxis games feel so simultaneously noble and dull. “If you want to explore what happens when you tarmac an entire island, that’s your affair,” said lead designer Matthew Stibbe. “Alternatively, you can see if it is possible to marry economic growth, with all its benefits, to ecological safety.” The game succeeds in making you want to preserve and conserve as much as possible, by making its archipelago an interesting and even exciting place to explore. Finding a new species of flora or fauna or an unsuspected ancient ruin is a genuine thrill. Destroying such things can be devastating, but sometimes you feel like you have no choice if you want to satisfy a scenario’s goals. You often have to settle for preserving what you can. These agonizing tradeoffs convey a different sort of realism than most Maxis games, showing the world to be a messy place where exploitation and conservation are less binary choices than a precarious balancing act.

In keeping with this Sim game being not only about nature, science, and other such abstract forces, it features, for the first time ever — outside of the SNES SimCity, that is — individual people. You can accomplish things on your island only by directing “agents,” each with a picture, a capsule biography, a personality profile, and a unique set of skills and abilities, from “flora and forestry” to “construction,” “negotiation” to “local ecology.” You can even find agents with underworld connections, if that’s your bag; setting up a drug trade is a possibility for the unscrupulous player. Your agents can improve their skills with experience and training, further tightening the bond between you and them. The lack of just such a personal touch is one of the reasons that most Maxis Sim games leave this player feeling kind of cold. Everybody is different, of course, but I have to say that SimIsle is the direction that I wish Maxis had begun to take much earlier and had stuck to thereafter.

The agents system of SimIsle smacks oddly of Sir-tech’s cult classic Jagged Alliance, which came out the very same year.

Indeed, the places where SimIsle disappoints me most are the ones where it misses opportunities to take its freshly “game-like” approach still further. The archipelago itself positively begs for a larger campaign to structure your play. As it is, though, SimIsle maintains no memory of what you’ve done before as you go from island to island; nor can you take the same team of agents with you. But this failing isn’t enough to keep it from becoming my personal favorite Maxis game. I first played it shortly after its release, played it again more briefly for this article, and really wish I had the time to play it some more. I highly recommend it to anyone who is left a little cold by the rest of Maxis’s catalog for any or all of the same reasons that I am.

Sadly, SimIsle was not rewarded for its uniqueness. It was no more commercially successful than SimTown, being written off by most gamers as just more of the same, from a publisher that had become rather too much of a known quantity. From the perspective of the marketplace, the bloom had come off the Sim rose just as the post-IPO firm was supposed to be taking flight.

SimGolf wasn’t a bad effort as golf simulations went, but it never had a prayer against the Links juggernaut.

So, by 1996, the Sim line was flailing, casting about for the right combination of familiarity and freshness that could make it feel relevant again. There were no fewer than five new Sim-branded games that year, and they were well and truly all over the place. SimPark was a simulation of a wildlife park, but with the kid-friendly branding and simplifications that had made their dubious debut in SimTownSimTunes was a visual music-making system that could have been released under any of a dozen educational-software imprints. And SimGolf was nothing more nor less than a straightforward golf simulator, dumped onto a market that was already full to bursting with the things. One of the most distinctive brands in the industry just a couple of years earlier, the Sim line was now being diluted to the point of meaninglessness. Was it for adults or children? Was it games or educational software? Was it products in the mold of SimCity or just anything upon which you could conceivably slap the label of “simulation?” Maxis seemed to want the answer to all of these questions to be “Yes,” full stop. The result was just confusion.

Even the stuff that ought to have been in their wheelhouse didn’t quite pan out. SimCity 2000: Network Edition added online-multiplayer functionality to the venerable city-builder; rumors of this product were presumably the reason that Newsweek had buzzed about Jeff Braun “moving his world of fantastic simulations to the Internet.” But the sales of the finished product weren’t anything like Maxis had hoped. This may have been because they did nothing to update the graphics or interface, leaving the Network Edition looking like exactly the three-year-old game it otherwise was. But more likely, it was down to the questionable value proposition of a multiplayer SimCity. How was such a thing supposed to work, given that competition was so conspicuously absent from the franchise’s DNA? Maxis’s approach was to let you divide a city into different zones, then place one person in charge of each of them, to compete or cooperate as they chose. It felt more forced than exciting.


You may have noticed that the name of Will Wright has appeared in this article much less than it did in the one before it. There’s a reason for that: after completing (the non-networked) SimCity 2000, he had stepped back from day-to-day game development to work on various “research projects.” One of these tried to make a reality out of the idea he had presented at the 1990 Game Developers Conference, for a new ecosystem of interoperable games. He was no longer so bold — or naïve? — as to imagine the entire industry joining him in this effort right away, but he did think it could be a very good thing for Maxis games at least to learn to talk to other Maxis games, as summarized in Game Developer magazine:

Most Maxis games occupied some of the same intellectual real estate, which made them natural candidates to extend into each other. For example, one of the central strategies a player can use in SimCity is to develop a mass-transit system to help the city grow. In A-Train, a game Maxis imported from the Japanese company Artdink, the goal is to help a community expand using a commuter rail line. In the same vein, the monster towers of the future in SimCity 2000 are similar in nature to those players build in another Japanese game imported by Maxis, SimTower.

Thus the SimWorld project was born. The goal of this project was twofold. It would allow Maxis to create future games with the capability to extend and merge into other preexisting and future games. And it would leverage SimCity and the millions of hours of playtime that people have invested in SimCity saved games into new markets.

The most intriguing Sim title of 1996 was also the first concrete manifestation of all this. SimCopter was a helicopter simulator, marking the brand’s first foray into first-person vehicular simulators of any sort and Maxis’s first foray into 3D graphics. But this was a helicopter simulator with a difference. You could take a city you’d built in SimCity 2000, load it into SimCopter, and fly around looking at your handiwork close-up. No one could say it wasn’t a cool gimmick.

SimCopter did have other things to enjoy as well once you got past the gimmick. The flight simulator itself was pleasantly forgiving, making it stand out in a genre that usually wanted to make games only for the hardcore of the hardcore. Best of all, SimCopter took a lesson from SimIsle in structuring the time you spent with it more than did your typical Maxis game. If you play in “career” mode, you take the role of an urban helicopter pilot tasked with putting out fires — mostly figuratively, occasionally literally. In addition to extinguishing the literal conflagrations, your assignments can involve traffic jams, rooftop rescues, crowd control, police chases, medical evacuations, and VIP taxi flights. If you do well, you earn money and points and advance to better helicopters, bigger cities, and more difficult (and profitable) missions.

It’s surprisingly engaging, although it can leave you wanting more in the longer term. The reality that there are less than ten types of mission in all, procedurally generated over and over, sets in well before the campaign is over. “We could not miss Christmas, which meant we really couldn’t aim too high,” admits Will Wright. “Had we had another six to eight months to work on it, I think it would have turned out much, much better.” (How many times has a game developer said this?)

Immediately after its release, SimCopter and Maxis were embroiled in an unwelcome but kind of hilarious controversy, when it was discovered that the virtual citizens over whom the helicopter flew included crowds of strapping young men in Speedos who enjoyed kissing one another. The source of the transgression proved to be a gay Maxis artist named Jacques Servin, who wished to make a statement about the “aggressive heterosexuality” of game culture: “I’ve always wanted to be an activist, but activism is so moribund now. Do you think these heads of corporations are going to walk into an art gallery and say, ‘Oh, wow, I was wrong?’ Symbols are so much more powerful where you don’t expect them.” Servin was fired by Maxis after his handiwork hit the press — not, the company was careful to say, for being gay, but for inserting unapproved content into its game. Nonetheless, a brouhaha with the gay advocacy group ACT UP followed, despite Servin’s own statement that his former employer was actually “very enlightened” about sexual orientation. This was publicity that Maxis emphatically didn’t need, managing to cast them in an unfavorable light with the accepting and the bigoted alike. It became one more data point to contribute to the growing impression of a company for which absolutely nothing was going right anymore.

I never saw any men in Speedos during my time with SimCopter; Maxis patched them out of the game just as quickly as they could. But never fear, the Internet preserves all.

Just eighteen months after the IPO, Maxis was looking like a hot mess. From a high of $50, the stock price was down to barely $10. None of their Sim games since SimTower had done very well, nor any of the grab bag of non-Sim oddities they had published on behalf of other studios. Meanwhile the excitement over educational software that had done so much to fuel the IPO was starting to look misplaced, for the same reason that the buzz over non-game multimedia CD-ROMs was fizzling out: the World Wide Web was eating those offline software markets alive.

Development had begun on a new SimCity, traditionally the company’s savior, but that wasn’t going well either, having gotten bogged down in a bid to make the game fully 3D. A free-floating 3D camera, noted Will Wright,

takes what used to be a very simple, Lego-like thing and turns it into AutoCAD. “What am I looking at? Oh, I see, I’m facing the building two inches away.” It becomes that kind of experience. So that was part of it. The other part was the technology. Without going with really severe restrictions on what you could build, we just couldn’t have a decent frame rate and have the level of detail that we could have in an isometric viewpoint.

Both of these issues were exaggerated by the need to cater to the casual players who made up so much of the SimCity base, who were neither comfortable with the latest generation of 3D games nor had computers that were up to running them all that well.

Maxis’s investors pronounced themselves “concerned” by the direction of the company, which was on track to lose more than $2 million in 1996. What revenues there were were mostly still being generated by SimCity 2000, now a steady-selling staple of the world’s budget bins. But even that wouldn’t last forever.

Jeff Braun was forced out of the company he had co-founded by his own board of directors in August of 1996. His replacement in the CEO’s chair was one Sam Poole, a former Disney executive who had joined up as sales manager at the time of the IPO. His marching orders from the board were clear: find a buyer before the ship of Maxis went under.

In June of 1997, Electronic Arts stepped up. No cash changed hands, only stock, worth $125 million on paper. “I entered the deal with a lot of trepidation,” says Will Wright. “I knew there were going to be layoffs, but not doing the deal would have meant even more layoffs down the road.” For its part, EA made it clear that it was buying Maxis for just one reason: to get its hands on the SimCity brand, the one item in the Maxis portfolio that it considered to be worth anything at all. Whatever was left of the old dream of SimEverything died the moment the contract was signed. As far as EA was concerned, Maxis was a one-product studio.

The last couple of shambling embodiments of the old spirit, in the form of products that had been a little too far along in the pipeline to cancel, came out in the months just after the acquisition. Streets of SimCity operated on the same principle as SimCopter, letting you drive instead of fly around your handmade city. But for some reason — one has to suspect the intervention of someone at EA, looking jealously at Activision’s hit Interstate ’76 — your car had guns to shoot the other cars on the road with. The whole thing was as ineptly implemented as it was abjectly tone-deaf. Had EA actually understood the brand it was buying? You know, the one that was always described as not being violent in the way of all those other videogames?

SimSafari was more defensible, if not ultimately all that much more compelling. It was another game in the mold of SimTown and SimPark, a “kid-friendly,” simplified version of the SimCity approach. But one might be excused for asking how big a difference there really was between building a “wildlife” park, as in SimPark, and a “safari” park, as in SimSafari.

Meanwhile back at the Maxis ranch, major if fairly predictable changes were afoot. Relieving Sam Poole of his duties, EA parachuted in a manager named Luc Barthelet to fix whatever ailed its acquisition and to get that all-important third SimCity back on track. In a report back to the mother ship that surprised absolutely no one, Barthelet bemoaned a lack of “focus” and “structure.” He set out to re-instill these qualities. “I told people from day one: we are going to be a PC studio that does top-ten products, and if we did that we’d stay in business,” he says. “A lot of people weren’t interested in this. They wanted to do their own little projects, and didn’t care if they would sell. Those people left.”

Barthelet may not have been an overly cuddly or sentimental sort, but his tough love was probably just what the moribund next-generation SimCity needed. He could see no reason why that game needed to be 3D. Stop screwing around, go back to the tried-and-true isometric view, and just get it done, he said. Ocean Quigly, the project’s art director, compares his early days on it to “running through the fog not knowing where we were going.” The fog was now lifted and a compass provided.

SimCity 3000 would prove another picture-perfect sequel. By some metrics, it expanded dramatically on its predecessor, with the possibility to construct 400 instead of just 100 different types of buildings in a city up to four times as big, all with sharper graphics and a cleaner interface. But it was still the SimCity that its fans and the media knew and loved, exuding a “don’t fix what isn’t broke” philosophy from its every pixel. The additions were largely commonsensical and cosmetic. The larger selection of buildings let you give your city a distinctive American or European aesthetic; the likes of the Statue of Liberty and the Eiffel Tower were waiting for you right there in the menu. Borrowing a page from Civilization II, a franchise it had partially inspired (have I mentioned that game design is always a dialog?), SimCity 3000 had a panel of municipal department heads to offer their advice to mayors who happened to be in doubt. (Also like in Civilization II, some of their advice was wise, some of it self-servingly parochial.) The biggest conceptual leap was to turn your city from an isolated specimen under glass into a part of a larger nation, complete with other towns with which you could trade electricity, water, or sewage services and enter into other sorts of business arrangements. There was still no structure beyond abstract building for its own sake, no campaign or thread of narrative, placing it at odds with some other city-builders, such as the historical ones made by Impressions Games. That said, a substantial percentage of SimCity players probably wouldn’t want it any other way. This SimCity product was as in harmony with its brand as Streets of SimCity had been off-key.

Maxis learned some of the advantages of hooking up with a deeper-pocketed parent when the time came to demonstrate the game publicly for the first time at the 1998 E3 trade show: EA flew former New York City Mayor Ed Koch in to promote SimCity 3000 in person. Sure, as a spokesman Koch was better primed to entice the mainstream media than the E3 gamer crowd — but then, that was kind of the point, wasn’t it? EA knew well where its SimCity bread would be buttered.

The original targeted release date was the Christmas of 1998, but Maxis couldn’t quite get it done to their satisfaction. Rather than let this make-or-break game out in a less than ideal state, Luc Barthelet convinced the EA brass to let them hold onto it a few months more. SimCity 3000 finally shipped in February of 1999, whereupon it became clear that the franchise’s winning streak would continue, as it became Maxis’s first really successful game since SimTower four and a half years earlier. In fact, it became the best-selling single computer game of 1999. (Admittedly, its release date so early in the year did give it a longer runway than almost all of the competition.) Luc Barthelet had his top-ten game and then some; the old SimCity magic of mixing casual with hardcore appeal still worked. This was a game that your Starcraft-playing buddies could enjoy as much as your middle-aged dad. By the end of 1999, Maxis could boast of having sold more than 7 million copies of its three SimCity games over the past decade. In comparison to this figure, the sales of all of their other games combined constituted little more than a rounding error.

There was one thing that did separate SimCity 3000 from its two predecessors: Will Wright contributed practically nothing to it. “It was a running joke around Maxis that whenever the SimCity team would come to ask me for advice I would go running,” he says. “They finally gave up. You know, the day they shipped SimCity 3000 was one of the happiest days of my life. They proved that we have a team within Maxis that knows how to build a SimCity without my involvement.”

Yet Will Wright was still employed at Maxis. So, just what was he doing, wondered plenty of people at the time. The answer to that question would soon turn the games industry on its head, making all of SimCity’s success look like the merest prelude to this, the mad scientist’s main act.


Did you enjoy this article? If so, please think about pitching in to help me make many more like it. You can pledge any amount you like.

Sources: The books Games That Sell! by Mark H. Walker; Building SimCity: How to Put the World in a Machine by Chaim Gingold; Game Design Theory & Practice (2nd ed.) by Richard Rouse III; SimIsle: The Official Strategy Guide by Douglas R. Brumley, Phil Powell, and Selby Bateman; The Secret History of Mac Gaming (expanded edition) by Richard Moss. Computer Gaming World of June 1994, April 1995, December 1995, March 1997, and May 1999; Retro Gamer 115; The American Prospect of March/April 1994 and March/April 1997.

Online sources include the collection of Maxis articles by Phil Salvador at The Obscuritory, Tristan Donovan’s interview with Will Wright for the old Gamasutra site, and “SIMply Divine: The Story of Maxis Software” by Geoff Keighley for GameSpot.

Where to Get Them: Of the Maxis games described in this article, only SimCity 3000 is currently available as a digital purchase.

 
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Posted by on July 17, 2026 in Digital Antiquaria, Interactive Fiction

 

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The Life and Times of Maxis, Part 1: SimEverything

03 Jul

This article tells part of the story of Maxis Software.

I’m still to this day just blown away by continental drift and things like that, stuff that most people think sounds pretty boring.

— Will Wright

Gamers are both extremely dedicated to and really good at preserving the history of their hobby. Seldom has a month gone by in the fifteen years that I’ve been writing for this site that I haven’t had cause to feel grateful for their efforts. During the early years, I was most thankful for their lovingly curated archives of 8-bit disk images and the emulators to run them on our modern-day supercomputers; more recently, it’s initiatives like ScummVM and the welter of patches and fixes that make it easier to experience games that are, for all that they may be infinitely more advanced than the ones I started out writing about, nevertheless decades old by this point, designed for versions of Microsoft Windows that fell out of support before some people who are old enough to vote today were even born. More recently still, projects like Wine and Lutris have allowed me to run these games on Linux, in many cases more easily than I could under Windows. And then of course there’s MobyGames, a site I have visited and will doubtless continue to visit almost every single day that I write about gaming history.

It therefore pains me just slightly to say that, for all the good they do, these same fans can create a somewhat distorted impression of the history they work so hard to preserve. The fact is that the version of our ludic past which you find chronicled on a site like MobyGames is often markedly at odds with the real facts on the ground from back in the day. The games which get most of the attention there, and garner multiple loving retrospectives in fan journals like Retro Gamer magazine, are seldom the ones that actually sold the best. Then as now, the best way to sell a lot of games was to make ones that appealed to people who don’t self-identify as gamers, who would have no idea how to even begin to interact with a DOOM or a Starcraft, to whom it would certainly never occur in a million years to visit a site like MobyGames. For these people, games are just a way of passing the time, not a passion or a lifestyle. And there are a lot more of them than there are of us, my friends. If you’re basing your understanding of which games were the most successful in their day on the ones that have the largest quantity of nostalgic reviews on MobyGames, Steam, and GOG.com, you’ve gone badly astray.

The canonical example of this disconnect is Myst. Widely dismissed by the hardcore set as nothing more than a slideshow of pretty pictures wired together with a handful of switch-flipping set-piece puzzles, Myst was the face of the multimedia revolution in personal computing in the eyes of Jack and Jill America during the 1990s. As a result, it became the best-selling single game of the decade. There’s a surprising number of other non-core-gaming successes of almost the same magnitude to be spotted if you only pause to look, most of them without the note of highbrow artsiness that has always elevated the discussion around Myst. The most successful game ever made by Dynamix — the studio behind such hardcore classics as ArticfoxRed BaronBetrayal at Krondor, and Aces of the Deep — was a far more populist offering called Trophy Bass, which as of this writing has precisely zero reviews on MobyGames. And don’t even get me started on Deer Hunter, the schlocky big-box-store sensation of the late 1990s, a punchline among hardcore gamers that just sold and sold and sold and sold.

A subtler example of the phenomenon — also one that gives a modicum more hope than Deer Hunter for the taste and intelligence of the proverbial unwashed masses, even as it cuts across some of the boundaries behind hardcore and casual play — is SimCity. Designed by Will Wright and published in early 1989 by a company he co-founded called Maxis Software, SimCitys combination of compulsive playability with the serious, adult-approved theme of urban planning famously inspired Time magazine to write its first computer-game review ever within mere weeks of its release. The sky was the limit from there. The rumpled, chain-smoking, mile-a-minute-talking Wright became a minor celebrity in his own right as magazines, newspapers, and even television shows piled in to cover this game and this man that conformed to none of their preconceived stereotypes. Reflecting on those heady days in 2013, Wright called SimCity “kind of the earliest example of a game that was leaning more to a mainstream audience. They were interesting people that were not necessarily into dragons or history or sports. And so they were into games that were more about reality than fantasy.” The only game of the time that gained as much traction among people who didn’t usually play games was Tetris. But there was only so much you could say about a game of falling blocks, whereas the literally-titled SimCity, a game which really did purport to simulate an entire city, opened up endless vistas of thoughtful exposition in middlebrow media.

This discourse was frequently self-contradictory. On the one hand, SimCity’s lack of explicit goals or winning states caused it to be deemed the harbinger of a new generation of “software toys,” a frivolous-sounding description which Will Wright nevertheless enthusiastically embraced. On the other hand, the same media was full of reports of university professors and city councils who claimed to take the software toy seriously enough as a simulation to apply it to their work. Wright was more ambivalent about this sort of thing, presumably because he knew all too well just how much SimCity was not based on anything real in any but the most abstract of senses. Still, he couldn’t quite find it in himself to say that these folks were full of it either. Not until years later did he feel he could come completely clean and admit that SimCity was really “a caricature of the way a city works, not a realistic model.”

Many people come to us and say, “You should do the professional version.” That really scares me because I know how pathetic the simulations are, really, compared to reality. The last thing I want people to come away with is that we’re on the verge of being able to simulate the way that a city really develops, because we’re not.

At the time, though, few proved able to grasp this reality that, just because something walks like a duck and quacks like a duck on a computer screen, that doesn’t mean it is an accurate simulation of a duck. “When I was running Lower Gomorrah, something that looked like a city and felt like a city,” pondered tech journalist Steven Levy, “was I really manipulating anything that bore formal resemblance to a city? How relevant is the imitation of the real thing?” (The answers to these questions, for the record, are “not really” and “not very.”)

But whatever its shortcomings as a real, honest-to-God simulation of urban spaces, there can be no doubt that SimCity should be numbered among the most influential games of all time. In this respect, it makes a stark contrast to Myst, which proved to be something of an evolutionary dead end after the inevitable flurry of largely unsuccessful clones (and one almost as successful direct sequel) had exhausted themselves. SimCity spawned a new gaming sub-genre known as the city-builder, a niche category to be sure but one that proved far more popular and enduring than first-person slideshow adventure games. And yet this constitutes the merest beginning of SimCity’s actual influence. By showing how a real-time approach could benefit even a game that wasn’t particularly interested in testing its player’s reflexes, it revealed new possibilities to designers, who went on to implement real-time in a wide array of strategy games, from Railroad Tycoon to Europa Universalis. And in popularizing and legitimizing the notions of “builder games” and “software toys,” it likewise changed design aesthetics forever; after it, even games that did boast the campaigns and stories and goals that SimCity had so conspicuously lacked felt obliged to provide a “sandbox” or “free-play” mode to satisfy the appetites that Will Wright had inculcated. In all of these ways and more, SimCity’s influence extends astonishingly far afield. For example, Sid Meier has gone on record many times to say that Civilization would never have come to be absent SimCity. (He actually tried very, very hard to make the original Civilization run in real-time before finally accepting that it just wasn’t a good fit with the other parts of the design.) Whatever your favorite modern game happens to be, the odds are better than even that it bears a trace of SimCity somewhere in its DNA.

In a more immediate context, though, the success of SimCity posed a dilemma for Will Wright: what would he and Maxis do to follow up a game that was being discussed in borderline worshipful terms in such unlikely media organs as InfoWorld, The New York Times, and Newsweek? Wright was determined to keep on keeping on with his idiosyncratic vision of games as intricate systems to be tinkered with and learned from rather than competitions to be won or interactive stories to be experienced. Why should he do anything else, given the money and celebrity that SimCity was garnering him? Maxis’s co-founder Jeff Braun, the business mind to complement Wright’s creative one, thought his responsibility was “to protect him [Wright], in a sense, and create a structure where he can do his thing. It really was not about me and what I thought would be successful. It was about Will and getting his creative thing out.”

At the Game Developer’s Conference in the spring of 1990, Wright made a presentation that says as much about his way of thinking about games as it does the heady tenor of the times. He proposed an industry-wide standardized file format “so that players could switch accomplishments from one imaginary world to another. For instance, one might be able to use the road system from SimCity in order to race in Vette!, or one’s approval rating for the former might be enhanced by one’s accomplishments in, say, Ultima VI.” (Had these three games ever been mentioned together in the same sentence before?)

Naïve and ultimately pointless though the proposal may be, it demonstrates something important about Will Wright. In his mind, all of the games he would make or enable to be made in the future would be in some sense part of a single larger, overarching game, an entire simulated universe. To Will Wright it was, to paraphrase Neil Young, all one game.

The dawn of the 1990s was an important period for environmental science, when talk of temporally and/or geographically localized effects like acid rain began to shift toward wider-frame discussions of human impacts on our planet over a scale of many generations; not coincidentally, it was at this time that the term “global warming” first entered the popular discourse in a big way. The original Civilization’s inclusion of global warming as a game mechanic, one of the few drawbacks it saw to its larger theme of boundless human Progress, is very much a reflection of the period in which it was conceived. This statement is even more true about Will Wright’s SimEarth, which appeared a year and a half before Civilization, in mid-1990. Rather than just incorporating one trending aspect of environmental theory as a mechanic, it aspired to be a full-blown simulation of the Gaia hypothesis about our planet.

Dating back to the mid-1970s, and with philosophical and spiritual roots stretching back thousands of year further, the Gaia hypothesis was the brainchild of a former NASA scientist named James Lovelock. It proposed that all of the Earth, both its living and its non-living components, ought to be seen and understood as a single interlocking system, almost a meta-organism unto itself. By Lovelock’s own description,

Gaia is a hard-science theory about the evolution of the Earth and the life upon it. In no way is it contradictory to Darwin; it extends Darwinism to include the evolution of the rocks, the atmosphere, and the oceans. Gaia theory sees the evolution of the material world and the evolution of the organisms as a tightly coupled process. Changes in the organisms always affect the environment, and vice versa.

The problem in the opinion of most mainstream scientists was that Lovelock was never able to adequately explain just how this symbiosis occurred, how the living could so comprehensively communicate with and affect the non-living. It sounded to them more like mysticism or religion than science, a point which they hammered home again and again. Said point is probably valid enough according to the principles of hard science, but the Gaia hypothesis remains immensely appealing and even inspiring as a thought experiment, almost regardless of its literal truth. This was expressed with surprising eloquence back in 1990 by gaming journalist Rusel DeMaria:

The Gaia hypothesis helps us to see this warm, blue sphere not as a rock which happens to support life in the middle of the forbidding void of space, but as an organism that has successfully sustained its own state of aliveness for billions of years. Are we part of the evolution of a super-organism? Will we be the beings that help that organism reproduce itself in space and throughout the galaxy? These are some of the questions I’ve considered since encountering Dr. Lovelock’s remarkable theory. My view of the world is forever changed.

James Lovelock was always interested in using computers to model and teach his hypothesis, believing that it was easier to understand Gaia if one could see it in action than if one could only read about it on the page. In the early 1980s, he and a colleague named Andrew Watson developed an extremely simple simulation they called Daisyworld, which modeled a planet that was host to only two forms of life: white daisies that reflected sunlight and black daisies that absorbed it. Therefore white daises would tend to make the planet cooler, all else being equal, while black daisies warmed it up. The fun, if you chose to call it that, was in tinkering with the daisy numbers and coverage to see what kind of climate resulted. Daisyworld was partly intended as riposte to those scientists who said that the Gaia hypothesis lacked a mechanism to explain how living things could affect the planet to the extent claimed. Alas, most of them were still not convinced: they said that such a simplified model was all well and good for understanding some aspects of the environment, not least human-caused climate change, but it didn’t begin to address the full scope of the symbiosis of the Gaia hypothesis.

But the point remains that Lovelock had a well-known interest in computer modeling. On that basis, Stewart Brand, a proudly unreformed hippie with a techno-optimist bent, the founder of The Whole Earth Catalog, introduced him to Will Wright in the first blush of the latter’s SimCity fame. The two quickly decided to collaborate on a simulation of a living planet that would be far more sophisticated than Daisyworld, that would model the evolution of a planet and all of the life that might eventually arise on it over billions and billions of years. This planet could be as similar to or different from our Earth as the player wished. At first, Wright and Lovelock thought to call their simulation simply Gaia, but bowed in the due course of things to the wisdom of Jeff Braun, who said that Maxis had the beginning of a wonderful brand in the name of SimCity and that they ought to exploit it. Thus Gaia became SimEarth: The Living Planet.

SimEarth was an almost achingly earnest exercise, a million miles away from what the average person on the street might imagine a videogame to be. The official strategy guide, written by the aforementioned Rusel DeMaria, included what might have been the only call to political action ever presented in this genre of books that were usually all about tips, tricks, and cheats to improve your score and impress your friends: “It is my hope that by bringing these issues to your attention, we’ll all be able to remember our priorities and perhaps take action to stop our destructive behaviors and find ways to live in harmony with our world.” Maxis promised to funnel a portion of the game’s proceeds into environmental charities. Lovelock wrote that he hoped SimEarth “might develop into something more [than just a game], a personal model that might become a guide for living right with the world. A way of testing for ourselves the long-term consequences of different ways of living.”

If there was a goal to be found in SimEarth, it must be to guide one’s personal Gaia along until it yielded intelligent life capable of surviving and thriving in harmony with the planet. Johnny L. Wilson, an ordained Christian minister who also happened to be the editor of Computer Gaming World magazine, took on the task of reviewing SimEarth himself. One might have expected him to be hostile to the very idea of a game where Darwinian evolution took such pride of place, but he declared that in the end SimEarth only reaffirmed his faith, by showing him that life could only evolve if he, in the role of the God of this simulation, tinkered with the system constantly to ensure that the fragile flora and fauna on his planet could progress from stage to stage. It wasn’t the dramatic creation narrative of the Book of Genesis, but it was good enough for him.

Of course, we shouldn’t get too carried away by SimEarth, any more than we should by SimCity. It may have been created with a more serious intent than SimCity, but all of the same caveats about its accuracy as a simulation apply; if anything, they’re amplified by the absurd vastness of its scope. Yet that need not have mattered so much if it could convince its players to think differently about our delicate planet and our relationship to it. Sadly, however, it never found anything like the same audience as SimCity, because it just wasn’t as relatable. Even colossal failures of urban planning could be fun in SimCity — in fact, sometimes the most fun of all. But if you failed to twiddle the knobs just right in SimEarth, you just wound up with a dead lump of rock rather than a cataclysmic fire or an epic traffic jam to gawk at. It was all so very slow and abstract, so divorced from real life as its players knew it.

This would prove to be something of a problem for Will Wright and Maxis going forward. Their earnest simulations of big ideas weren’t always all that obviously fun. Although SimEarth sold well initially, its momentum petered out as it became clear that this software toy was less joyously playful than its predecessor. The same fate would befall almost every Maxis game that didn’t bear the name of SimCity for a long time to come.

That said, Wright’s next game did include more whimsy and humor than were to be found in the stolidly portentous SimEarth. Like so many of his other games, 1991’s SimAnt: The Electronic Ant Colony was inspired by his readings in popular science: in this case, by the book The Ants by E.O. Wilson, the dark-horse winner of the 1991 Pulitzer Prize for General Nonfiction. This time, however, Wright was not able to work directly with the man whose theories he was trying to bring to interactive life on the computer. Wilson neglected to read closely the letter Wright sent him proposing a collaboration, and was thus left to find out about SimAnt after it was finished, just like everyone else. But when he did, he praised its “sophistication and precision,” so it was all good.

E.O. Wilson was the man who first discovered that individual ants, although each possessed of only the most rudimentary forms of awareness, communicate over amazingly long distances using pheromones, resulting in a group intelligence that enormously transcends that of its constituent parts. Seen in a certain light, then, Wright’s first three Sim games were all grappling with what he liked to called “distributed,” communal forms of sentience: SimEarth on a macro level, SimAnt on a micro level, and SimCity somewhere in between. In SimAnt, you have to find the right ratio of breeders to workers to soldiers in the colony you build around your all-important queen. You also have to contend with a rival ant colony and other, bigger creatures that can wreak havoc on your insect society, such as a marauding tarantula.

Wright and the slowly growing team around him at Maxis did look for ways to make this simulation more relatable than SimEarth. If you need an action fix, you can take direct control of one of your soldier ants and charge into battle. Maxis even deigned to include a score and a high-score table. The ultimate achievement is to drive a hapless human and his dog right out of their house. Observing all of this, Computer Gaming World noted that there weren’t actually all that many differences between the life of your ant colony and “an exciting space-opera story line”: “The horrible, nearly indestructible insect-like monster in the movie Alien was, after all, a souped-up, acid-puking, survivalist ant from a mixed marriage with a scorpion.”

But, for all that ravenous insects — not to mention hive minds — had been a staple of science fiction since the very beginning, the answer to the question of whether people wanted to spend hours on end seeing the world through insectoid compound photo-receptors proved mixed. Although SimAnt did considerably better than SimEarth in the long run, selling over 100,000 copies, Wright was vaguely disappointed that its primary demographic wound up being “ten-to-thirteen-year-old” boys, the group best primed to respond to its squishy sound effects and shadings of the grotesque: “I was expecting it to be more older people that would appreciate how amazingly interesting ants are as an example of distributed intelligence. But in fact, I ended up appealing to twelve-year-olds who just loved playing with ants.” Ah, well… it’s better to have the “wrong” customers than no customers at all. The latter would be the case to an alarming degree for the two games after SimAnt.

Those two games marked the first times that Maxis applied the Sim branding to the work of other designers than Will Wright. By now, the studio had developed into a utopian collective of thinkers and dreamers, who barely felt they were a part of the commercial games industry at all and definitely didn’t feel like they had to abide by its usual rules. SimCity, that gift that kept on giving, ensured that, funding whatever esoteric experiments they wished to pursue.

A former Apple hardware engineer named Ken Karakotsios was responsible for SimLife, Maxis’s most esoteric simulation yet, which abandoned all of the concessions to accessibility that were to be found in SimAnt. SimLife was responding to yet another buzz in popular science, in this case over the prospects for digital “cellular automata” — or, to use the title of a popular 1992 book by Steven Levy, Artificial Life.

This notion of self-replicating digital organisms was an old one in computer science even then, having originated in the 1940s with John von Neumann. It was given a practical spin circa 1970 by the mathematician John Conway, whose Game of Life allowed the user to set up collections of “cells” in different configurations on a computer and then watch to see what patterns they created as they lived and died. The claims that were made on the basis of simple experiments like this one were either boldly visionary or wildly overblown, depending on your point of view. But, as so often happens in fields of or adjacent to artificial intelligence, the boosters found it hard to explain how genuine consciousness was going to arise from their crude imitations of life.

This isn’t to say that cellular-automata couldn’t be useful and intriguing. Will Wright himself had employed some of these approaches in all three of his Sim games. Ken Karakotsios’s implementation of them was at bottom a dramatically expanded version of The Game of Life, which permitted the single cells to evolve into all manner of plants and animals, then compete and cooperate in various simulated environments while the player tinkered from on-high as much or as little as she preferred. It was interesting enough conceptually even if one hadn’t drunk all of the artificial-life Kool Aid — it was a decent simulation of the way that evolution is believed to work in the non-digital world as well — but the things that had made SimEarth problematic as a marketplace proposition were exaggerated even further here: it was all just so attenuated, so very abstract. And it didn’t help that, on a superficial level at least, it was plowing so much of the same ground as SimEarth, which had also allowed you to watch lifeforms evolve, albeit in the context of a grander world simulation.

Computer scientist Christopher Langton, the most prominent academic booster of cellular automata at the time, said that SimLife was “awfully close to being a useful tool for scientific research.” Yet it was competing with games, not with scientific tools. It became Maxis’s worst-selling release to date.

SimFarm, which was conceived and designed by a former Maxis playtester named Eric Albers, was more down to earth in all respects. As Maxis’s marketing copy put it, it was “SimCity’s country cousin,” simulating the life of a farm. But it turned out that digging irrigation ditches was less exciting than building roads, and that watching cows graze was less entertaining than watching human commuters go about their day. SimCity was kinetic; SimFarm just sat there baking in the sun, succeeding mostly in demonstrating why fleeing the farm for the bright lights and big city has long been such a staple of fiction and nonfiction. It didn’t sell much better than SimLife.

A meeting of great gaming minds. Shigeru Miyamoto, Will Wright, and Jeff Braun in Japan, October 1989.

Indeed, SimEarthSimAntSimLife, and SimFarm combined struggled to come within an order of magnitude of SimCity’s total sales. Defying the usual logic of the computer-game marketplace, SimCity’s sales increased rather than decreased year by year, as more and more people who weren’t traditional gamers, hackers, or nerds brought computers into their homes, thanks to the excitement about CD-ROM and multimedia, the user-friendliness of the latest versions of Microsoft Windows, and, soon enough, the chatter about the burgeoning World Wide Web. SimCity subsidized everything else that Maxis did.

It had been widely ported from its first home on the Apple Macintosh. First it had made its way to the Commodore Amiga, then to MS-DOS, the platform where it really started to drum up the sales figures. After that came just about every other viable or semi-viable computing platform in the Western world, including even such aged refugees of an earlier computing epoch as the Commodore 64 (the machine on which Wright had coded his first prototype of the game), the Sinclair Spectrum, and the BBC Micro. But the next really key port after the MS-DOS one was to the new Super Nintendo Entertainment System, the much-anticipated successor to the best-selling single games console to date. When the SNES came to North America in August of 1991, SimCity was one of its launch titles, serving as an early demonstration that this console was capable of far more than the likes of Super Mario Bros.

It’s therefore ironic to note that SimCity’s biggest champion inside Nintendo was none other than the creator of Super Mario Bros., the legendary Shigeru Miyamoto. Wright had first bonded with him over the course of a week-long, exploratory visit to Japan in October of 1989. Nintendo then agreed to undertake the port themselves under Miyamoto’s guidance, “Nintendoizing” the game without losing its essence. Miyamoto inserted his American friend into the proceedings as “Dr. Wright,” who popped up from time to time to offer comments and advice, doing much to personalize a game that was, like all of Maxis’s software toys, utterly bereft of identifiable characters in its original form. Having SimCity on the SNES, which quickly became a bigger self-contained market for games than all of the existing computer platforms combined, was another huge boon for Maxis, even if the more cartoony look wasn’t going to do them any favors with the furled-brow Time magazine crowd.

At the same time that they were expanding onto a living-room console, Maxis was becoming a publisher of out-of-house games. These weren’t generally given the Sim branding but did tend to be aligned with it in spirit. Maxis provided an entrée to the American market for any number of international studios whose abstruse concepts had been given short shrift by other publishers. Their games ranged from A-Train, a Japanese-developed, finance-heavy Railroad Tycoon competitor that gave the lie to the idea that all Japanese games were simple and cutesy like Super Mario Bros., to a passive Russian “aquarium simulator” called El-Fish that was as proudly goalless — some might opt for the term “pointless” — as anything that ever sprang from the mind of Will Wright.

Many of these were worthy, even noble efforts in their way, even if they don’t float your humble author’s particular boat. But that fact kind of points out the problem with them: they were ultra-nichey titles that demanded players who were seriously interested in their unusual subject matter, at a time when the distribution systems of commercial computer gaming were not well-suited to such products. Maxis struggled even to get them into the stores where they might be bought. Few retail orderers were excited about wasting precious shelf space on El-Fish when that same shelf could be filled with yet more copies of DOOM and Myst — and yes, of SimCity as well.

In the summer of 1992, Jeff Braun traded 30 percent of Maxis’s equity and a seat on the company’s board for a cash injection of $10 million from Warburg Pincus Ventures. The deal was predicated on the understanding that some of the money would be used for a new SimCity that was more in tune with the expectations of the 1990s, one that could be sold to all of the people who had bought the first one all over again, at the same time that it hopefully reached large numbers of new people.

At the time, Will Wright had been tinkering for months with something that even the dreamy minds around him didn’t quite understand, a virtual dollhouse that he was building up from some of the core algorithms of SimAnt. By Wright’s own admission, Braun had to “drag” him away from it to do SimCity 2000. He wound up devoting more than a year of his life to the project, but he did so more begrudgingly than passionately, because his trusted business partner was telling him that Maxis needed this game in order to survive and make possible all of the other ones. “I was in management mode,” he says. “I had a pretty clear idea of what the design would be, since we were basically just doing a sequel, which is always easier. It was more just making sure the engineering was good and the performance was decent.”

Co-designed by Fred Haslam, who had previously worked with Wright  and James Lovelock on SimEarthSimCity 2000 was a new software-development experience for Maxis all the way around. Prior to this point, Maxis had been as much a creative playground as a serious company, happily thumbing its nose at all of the established industry logic about what you needed to do to actually sell games. And, sure enough, they hadn’t sold all that terribly many games beyond the sui generis SimCity. Now, Braun told everyone, they needed to make their sequel to that game match a set of bullet points that were demanded by the marketplace, needed not to challenge anyone’s expectations unduly while they were doing so, and, most importantly of all, needed to have the finished product ready to go for the Christmas buying season of 1993. They managed all of these feats, but not without some friction and hard feelings. Some employees, finding the dictates to be a betrayal of everything they had thought Maxis stood for, quit rather than abide by them. Those who stayed became familiar before all was said and done with the nature of crunch, another new experience for Maxis people.

In the end, though, SimCity 2000 did exactly what was required of it, both as a computer program and as a commercial product. The most obvious improvement over its predecessor of four and a half years previous was in the visuals. An isometric view replaced the old top-down one, the onscreen color count increased from 16 to 256, and professional artists were… well, suffice to say that they were present this time. The difference really was night and day.

To the improved visuals were added an improved interface and a host of fairly commonsense gameplay extensions: hospitals and schools, new types of heavy industry and power plants, a plumbing system, subways and trains and other new transportation options. (One can detect some influence from Railroad Tycoon in these, feeding back into the game that had done so much to inspire it; game design has always been a dialog.) You could choose an historical starting date for your game and take advantage of new technologies as they became available: subways in 1910, buses in 1920, highways in 1930, etc., all the way up to microwave and fusion power in 2050. (If only…) As your city’s mayor, you could issue ordinances and read about your accomplishments and your follies in an in-game newspaper. It was all done well, but at the same time not overdone, being still eminently recognizable as the same SimCity that the old fans knew and loved. In the eyes of a business professional like Jeff Braun, it was the perfect sequel.

He was amply rewarded for his foresight in getting it out before the first SimCity cash cow had dried up completely. SimCity 2000 rocketed up the bestseller charts that Christmas of 1993 in just the way that all of those other recent Maxis games hadn’t. Then it kept right on selling for months and then years, another rare perennial in an intensely seasonal industry, a game so popular that it spawned three separate trade-paperback strategy guides from big outside book publishers. Although Maxis had as yet found only one way to actually make consistent money, they were fortunate in that it made them a lot of money. Having given SimCity another lease on life, they could go back to being weird… okay, no, let’s call it esoteric.


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Sources: The books Games That Sell! by Mark H. Walker, Building SimCity: How to Put the World in a Machine by Chaim Gingold, SimEarth: The Official Strategy Guide by Rusel DeMaria, SimCity 2000: Power, Politics, and Plumbing (revised ed.) by Nick Dargahi and Michael Bremer, SimCity 2000 Strategies and Secrets (2nd ed.) by Daniel A. Tauber and Brenda Kienan, The Official SimCity 2000 Planning Commission Handbook by Peter Spear and Johnny L. Wilson, Game Design Theory & Practice (2nd ed.) by Richard Rouse III, and Artificial Life: A Report from the Frontier Where Computers Meet Biology by Steven Levy. Macworld of April 1990; Computer Gaming World of September 1990, January 1991, March 1992, September 1992, April 1993, July 1993, and November 1993; Retro Gamer 115 and 210.

Online sources include the collection of Maxis articles by Phil Salvador at The Obscuratory, Matt Barton’s video interview with Jeff Tunnell, and Tristan Donovan’s interview with Will Wright for the old Gamasutra site.

Where to Get Them: Of the Maxis games described in this article, only SimCity 2000 is currently available as a digital purchase.

 
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Posted by on July 3, 2026 in Digital Antiquaria, Interactive Fiction

 

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